Brookland-Cayce Bearcats quarterback Reed Charpia (2)
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats quarterback Reed Charpia (2) Jeff Blake jblake@thestate.com
Brookland-Cayce Bearcats quarterback Reed Charpia (2) Jeff Blake jblake@thestate.com

High School Football

Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 6

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 02, 2018 02:51 PM

Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders

Through Week 6

Rushing

Player

School

Att

Yards

TDs

Ahmorae Wilmore

Newberry

149

1,143

11

Braden Walker

River Bluff

83

767

9

Will Barber

Fairfield Central

89

747

9

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

119

732

12

Akeem Nicholas

Lexington

135

693

2

Da Da Washington

Dreher

101

689

9

Thomas Green

Columbia

112

687

3

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

75

636

6

Jaylon Boyd

Blythewood

66

600

9

Shytrell O’Neil

Eau Claire

82

594

2

Jon Hall

Dutch Fork

39

573

6

Antonio Gantt

River Bluff

68

567

9

Kazarius Adams

Gray Collegiate

74

529

4

Omarion Dollison

Irmo

64

526

6

Jeremiah Green

Pelion

100

494

4

Alex Lewis

Heathwood Hall

78

489

6

Willis Lane

Camden

51

488

4

Cal Herndon

Lexington

60

484

6

Shymeik Corbett

Camden

46

482

3

Jordan Howell

Eau Claire

58

454

4

Cori Davis

Ridge View

57

448

3

Matthew Jamison

AC Flora

76

446

2

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

77

440

2

Randall Brown

Lugoff-Elgin

84

439

4

Chris Reed

Keenan

51

430

4

Passing

Player

School

Comp

Att

Yds

TDs

Reed Charpia

Brookland-Cayce

125

180

1,868

11

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

129

204

1,501

12

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

79

107

1,400

17

Jackson Muschamp

Hammond

78

120

1,296

17

Ahmon Green

Westwood

64

115

1,002

12

Bryce Jeffcoat

Camden

59

97

974

10

AJ DePalma

Cardinal Newman

61

121

962

7

Javon Anderson

Ridge View

53

101

917

9

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

69

112

889

11

Brandon Caughman

Airport

69

106

842

9

Ryan Campbell

Dreher

69

110

838

4

Stephon Gadsen

Fairfield Central

63

117

821

3

Keenan Coats

Swansea

72

146

795

3

Jamison Gantzy

Lower Richland

47

96

719

4

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

62

10

702

6

Josh Strickland

Gilbert

48

78

618

7

Cal Herndon

Lexington

45

102

605

7

Michael Rikard

River Bluff

43

65

591

5

Pryce Whitten

Pelion

48

89

587

4

Matthew Jamison

AC Flora

43

75

516

5

Receiving

Player

School

Rec

Yds

TDs

Joe Pradusbri

Brookland-Cayce

45

730

5

Gage Zirke

Dutch Fork

39

725

9

Walyn Napper

Ridge View

34

644

4

Matt Reed

Gilbert

32

541

5

Kyser Samuel

Gray Collegiate

35

540

3

Cleo Canty

Hammond

23

487

7

Josh Doctor

Gray Collegiate

40

462

4

Markell Portee

North Central

19

442

9

Andre Wilson

Hammond

30

433

4

Shymeik Corbett

Camden

18

432

4

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

22

402

8

Landon Goodwin

Camden

22

372

2

Cortes Braham

Westwood

22

361

5

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

30

352

1

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

15

351

5

Rico Dorsey

Ben Lippen

22

342

1

Tre’von Dreher

Dreher

28

320

3

Christian Horn

Westwood

18

308

4

Scoring

Player

School

TDs

XP

2Pt

Pts

Braden Walker

River Bluff

12

0

2

74

Reed Charpia

Brookland-Cayce

12

0

2

74

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

12

0

0

72

Jamias Holloway

White Knoll

12

0

0

72

Joe Pradubsri

Brookland-Cayce

12

0

0

72

Willis Barber

Fairfield Central

12

0

0

72

Ahmorae Wilmore

Newberry

11

0

0

66

Antonio Gantt

River Bluff

10

0

2

62

DeAndre Cook

Gilbert

10

0

0

60

Ron Hoff

Dutch Fork

9

0

0

54

Jaylon Boyd

Blythewood

9

0

0

54

Will Barber

Fairfield Central

9

0

0

54

Gage Zirke

Dutch Fork

9

0

0

54

Da Da Washigton

Dreher

9

0

0

54

Graham Newboult

Dutch Fork

0

45

1

48

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

8

0

0

48

Tackles

Player

School

Tackles

Ron Davis Jr.

Eau Claire

95

Ethan Hix

Lugoff-Elgin

83

Logan Cripe

Lexington

80

Logan McNatt

Gilbert

77

Davis Buchanan

Heathwood Hall

70

Terry Carson

Ridge View

69

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

69

Armani Williams

Gray Collegiate

67

Jasper Tucker

Lugoff-Elgin

66

Quinjae Pringle

Fairfield Central

66

Arthur Albritton

Gray Collegiate

64

Braylin Scott-Joyner

Gray Collegiate

61

Jani Broadnax

Columbia

58

Richard Jones

Columbia

56

David Pillard

Lugoff-Elgin

56

David Cromer

Lexington

56

Dillon Cornwell

Gilbert

54

Drew Hall

Heathwood Hall

54

Caiman Welch

Lugoff-Elgin

54

Tyrik Richardson

Lugoff-Elgin

54

Paul Edwards

Brookland-Cayce

52

Freedom Flemming

Airport

52

Levi Gulasa

Lexington

51

Kempton Meetzke

Ben Lippen

49

James Wells

Chapin

48

Will Locke

Hammond

48

Armani Williams

Gray Collegiate

67

Darrius Bell

Gilbert

47

Kendrick Simpson

CA Johnson

47

Devin Jones

White Knoll

46

Sacks

Player

School

Sacks

Dima Daley

Cardinal Newman

8 1/2

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

7

Deaundre Brown

Ridge View

7

Darrius Bell

Gilbert

6

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

6

Jordan Burch

Hammond

6

Jacob Drag

Chapin

5

Dallaz Corbitt

Gray Collegiate

5

Da’mondre Anderson

CA Johnson

5

Nick Rogers

Blythewood

5

Jalil Borelli

Ben Lippen

5

Amjay Thompson

CA Johnson

4

Anthony Dimasi

Dutch Fork

4

Devin Jones

White Knoll

4

Danique Smith

Lower Richland

4

Patrick Godbolt

Blythewood

3

Amore Stephens

AC Flora

3

Garrett Huyck

Chapin

3

Trenton Taylor

Swansea

3

Jalil Borelli

Ben Lippen

3

Kendrick Allen

Dutch Fork

3

Max Shropshire

Spring Valley

3

James Dent

CA Johnson

3

Terry Carson

Ridge View

3

Jahmad Barr-Williams

Batesburg-Leesville

3

Dre Leaphart

Batesburg-Leesville

3

Kentrell Caldwell

Newberry

3

Xavier Bridgeford

Gilbert

3

David Pillard

Lugoff-Elgin

3

Logan Cripe

Lexington

3

Marcus Frazier

Eau Claire

3

DJ Raysor

Airport

3

Interceptions

Player

School

INTs

Tristan Allen

Lexington

4

Emori Mills

White Knoll

4

Javis Lucas

Eau Claire

3

Terry Carson

Ridge View

3

Dimarco Johnson

Dutch Fork

3

Drew Hall

Heathwood Hall

3

Omarion Dollison

Irmo

3

Cam Atkins

Westwood

3

EJ Grigsby

Irmo

3

Jalen Geiger

Spring Valley

3

Fabian Goodman

Hammond

3

Brig Brannon

Hammond

3

John Javis

Cardinal Newman

2

Jahmad Barr-Williams

Batesburg-Leesville

2

Joe Pradubsri

Brookland-Cayce

2

Greg Williams

Swansea

2

Chris Reed

Keenan

2

Isaiah Porter

Ridge View

2

Daveion Goodwin

CA Johnson

2

Latrell Jamison

Brookland-Cayce

2

Oka Emmanwori

Irmo

2

Cleo Canty

Hammond

2

Cody Temples

Gilbert

2

Darius Bates

Heathwood Hall

2

Cleo Canty

Hammond

2

Punting

Player

School

Punts

Yds

Avg

Nick Lawyer

Ridge View

11

462

42.0

Alex Nelson

Chapin

16

646

40.4

Alex Herrera

Spring Valley

12

472

39.3

Dima Daley

Cardinal Newman

16

594

37.4

Cortes Braham

Westwood

11

404

36.7

Levi Crapps

Batesburg-Leesville

18

656

36.4

Josh Strickland

Gilbert

15

545

36.3

Ty’Sean Osby

Richland Northeast

5

181

36.2

Luis Orellano

White Knoll

16

577

36.1

Tristan Allen

Lexington

24

863

36.0

