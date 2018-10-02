Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 6

Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders
Through Week 6
Rushing
Player
School
Att
Yards
TDs
Ahmorae Wilmore
Newberry
149
1,143
11
Braden Walker
River Bluff
83
767
9
Will Barber
Fairfield Central
89
747
9
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
119
732
12
Akeem Nicholas
Lexington
135
693
2
Da Da Washington
Dreher
101
689
9
Thomas Green
Columbia
112
687
3
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
75
636
6
Jaylon Boyd
Blythewood
66
600
9
Shytrell O’Neil
Eau Claire
82
594
2
Jon Hall
Dutch Fork
39
573
6
Antonio Gantt
River Bluff
68
567
9
Kazarius Adams
Gray Collegiate
74
529
4
Omarion Dollison
Irmo
64
526
6
Jeremiah Green
Pelion
100
494
4
Alex Lewis
Heathwood Hall
78
489
6
Willis Lane
Camden
51
488
4
Cal Herndon
Lexington
60
484
6
Shymeik Corbett
Camden
46
482
3
Jordan Howell
Eau Claire
58
454
4
Cori Davis
Ridge View
57
448
3
Matthew Jamison
AC Flora
76
446
2
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
77
440
2
Randall Brown
Lugoff-Elgin
84
439
4
Chris Reed
Keenan
51
430
4
Passing
Player
School
Comp
Att
Yds
TDs
Reed Charpia
Brookland-Cayce
125
180
1,868
11
Hunter Helms
Gray Collegiate
129
204
1,501
12
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
79
107
1,400
17
Jackson Muschamp
Hammond
78
120
1,296
17
Ahmon Green
Westwood
64
115
1,002
12
Bryce Jeffcoat
Camden
59
97
974
10
AJ DePalma
Cardinal Newman
61
121
962
7
Javon Anderson
Ridge View
53
101
917
9
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
69
112
889
11
Brandon Caughman
Airport
69
106
842
9
Ryan Campbell
Dreher
69
110
838
4
Stephon Gadsen
Fairfield Central
63
117
821
3
Keenan Coats
Swansea
72
146
795
3
Jamison Gantzy
Lower Richland
47
96
719
4
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
62
10
702
6
Josh Strickland
Gilbert
48
78
618
7
Cal Herndon
Lexington
45
102
605
7
Michael Rikard
River Bluff
43
65
591
5
Pryce Whitten
Pelion
48
89
587
4
Matthew Jamison
AC Flora
43
75
516
5
Receiving
Player
School
Rec
Yds
TDs
Joe Pradusbri
Brookland-Cayce
45
730
5
Gage Zirke
Dutch Fork
39
725
9
Walyn Napper
Ridge View
34
644
4
Matt Reed
Gilbert
32
541
5
Kyser Samuel
Gray Collegiate
35
540
3
Cleo Canty
Hammond
23
487
7
Josh Doctor
Gray Collegiate
40
462
4
Markell Portee
North Central
19
442
9
Andre Wilson
Hammond
30
433
4
Shymeik Corbett
Camden
18
432
4
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
22
402
8
Landon Goodwin
Camden
22
372
2
Cortes Braham
Westwood
22
361
5
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
30
352
1
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
15
351
5
Rico Dorsey
Ben Lippen
22
342
1
Tre’von Dreher
Dreher
28
320
3
Christian Horn
Westwood
18
308
4
Scoring
Player
School
TDs
XP
2Pt
Pts
Braden Walker
River Bluff
12
0
2
74
Reed Charpia
Brookland-Cayce
12
0
2
74
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
12
0
0
72
Jamias Holloway
White Knoll
12
0
0
72
Joe Pradubsri
Brookland-Cayce
12
0
0
72
Willis Barber
Fairfield Central
12
0
0
72
Ahmorae Wilmore
Newberry
11
0
0
66
Antonio Gantt
River Bluff
10
0
2
62
DeAndre Cook
Gilbert
10
0
0
60
Ron Hoff
Dutch Fork
9
0
0
54
Jaylon Boyd
Blythewood
9
0
0
54
Will Barber
Fairfield Central
9
0
0
54
Gage Zirke
Dutch Fork
9
0
0
54
Da Da Washigton
Dreher
9
0
0
54
Graham Newboult
Dutch Fork
0
45
1
48
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
8
0
0
48
Tackles
Player
School
Tackles
Ron Davis Jr.
Eau Claire
95
Ethan Hix
Lugoff-Elgin
83
Logan Cripe
Lexington
80
Logan McNatt
Gilbert
77
Davis Buchanan
Heathwood Hall
70
Terry Carson
Ridge View
69
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
69
Armani Williams
Gray Collegiate
67
Jasper Tucker
Lugoff-Elgin
66
Quinjae Pringle
Fairfield Central
66
Arthur Albritton
Gray Collegiate
64
Braylin Scott-Joyner
Gray Collegiate
61
Jani Broadnax
Columbia
58
Richard Jones
Columbia
56
David Pillard
Lugoff-Elgin
56
David Cromer
Lexington
56
Dillon Cornwell
Gilbert
54
Drew Hall
Heathwood Hall
54
Caiman Welch
Lugoff-Elgin
54
Tyrik Richardson
Lugoff-Elgin
54
Paul Edwards
Brookland-Cayce
52
Freedom Flemming
Airport
52
Levi Gulasa
Lexington
51
Kempton Meetzke
Ben Lippen
49
James Wells
Chapin
48
Will Locke
Hammond
48
Darrius Bell
Gilbert
47
Kendrick Simpson
CA Johnson
47
Devin Jones
White Knoll
46
Sacks
Player
School
Sacks
Dima Daley
Cardinal Newman
8 1/2
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
7
Deaundre Brown
Ridge View
7
Darrius Bell
Gilbert
6
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
6
Jordan Burch
Hammond
6
Jacob Drag
Chapin
5
Dallaz Corbitt
Gray Collegiate
5
Da’mondre Anderson
CA Johnson
5
Nick Rogers
Blythewood
5
Jalil Borelli
Ben Lippen
5
Amjay Thompson
CA Johnson
4
Anthony Dimasi
Dutch Fork
4
Devin Jones
White Knoll
4
Danique Smith
Lower Richland
4
Patrick Godbolt
Blythewood
3
Amore Stephens
AC Flora
3
Garrett Huyck
Chapin
3
Trenton Taylor
Swansea
3
Jalil Borelli
Ben Lippen
3
Kendrick Allen
Dutch Fork
3
Max Shropshire
Spring Valley
3
James Dent
CA Johnson
3
Terry Carson
Ridge View
3
Jahmad Barr-Williams
Batesburg-Leesville
3
Dre Leaphart
Batesburg-Leesville
3
Kentrell Caldwell
Newberry
3
Xavier Bridgeford
Gilbert
3
David Pillard
Lugoff-Elgin
3
Logan Cripe
Lexington
3
Marcus Frazier
Eau Claire
3
DJ Raysor
Airport
3
Interceptions
Player
School
INTs
Tristan Allen
Lexington
4
Emori Mills
White Knoll
4
Javis Lucas
Eau Claire
3
Terry Carson
Ridge View
3
Dimarco Johnson
Dutch Fork
3
Drew Hall
Heathwood Hall
3
Omarion Dollison
Irmo
3
Cam Atkins
Westwood
3
EJ Grigsby
Irmo
3
Jalen Geiger
Spring Valley
3
Fabian Goodman
Hammond
3
Brig Brannon
Hammond
3
John Javis
Cardinal Newman
2
Jahmad Barr-Williams
Batesburg-Leesville
2
Joe Pradubsri
Brookland-Cayce
2
Greg Williams
Swansea
2
Chris Reed
Keenan
2
Isaiah Porter
Ridge View
2
Daveion Goodwin
CA Johnson
2
Latrell Jamison
Brookland-Cayce
2
Oka Emmanwori
Irmo
2
Cleo Canty
Hammond
2
Cody Temples
Gilbert
2
Darius Bates
Heathwood Hall
2
Punting
Player
School
Punts
Yds
Avg
Nick Lawyer
Ridge View
11
462
42.0
Alex Nelson
Chapin
16
646
40.4
Alex Herrera
Spring Valley
12
472
39.3
Dima Daley
Cardinal Newman
16
594
37.4
Cortes Braham
Westwood
11
404
36.7
Levi Crapps
Batesburg-Leesville
18
656
36.4
Josh Strickland
Gilbert
15
545
36.3
Ty’Sean Osby
Richland Northeast
5
181
36.2
Luis Orellano
White Knoll
16
577
36.1
Tristan Allen
Lexington
24
863
36.0
