Camden’s offense runs past Fairfield Central

Shymeik Corbett’s first touchdown run Friday night, a-20 yarder without interference from Fairfield Central defenders, set the tone for Camden.
Corbett followed with two more scores in the first half, including a 66-yard TD scamper, and the Bulldogs opened up Region 4-3 A action with a 56-13 victory over the Griffins at Zemp Stadium.
“We felt like we could play really well, and we challenged them tonight to play some mistake-free football,” said Camden coach Brian Rimpf, in his first year with the school. “We’ve had great practices all week.”
Corbett finished the night early in the third quarter. He had 103 yards and three scores on just 8 carries.
Corbett wasn’t the only runner for Camden (6-1).
“We’ve got a lot of weapons,” Rimpf said. “It’s a good problem to have, trying to get one ball to all of those guys.”
Camden rushed the ball 29 times for 285 yards through three quarters. The fourth was played with substitutions and with a running clock.
Fairfield Central (2-6, 1-1 Region 4-3A) had just 126 rushing yards on the ground.
“We don’t’ have what we normally have,” Griffins coach Demetrius Davis said. “We’re young right now and you can basically tell. We’re a JV football team playing on Friday. But this is going to be good for us though.”
With Camden up 7-0 on Corbett’s first score, the Bulldogs lit up the scoreboard in the second quarter.
Camden forced a turnover on downs late in the first quarter, which set up Javaris Holliday’s 3-yard TD run at the 10:32 mark.
After Rasheed Sutton picked off a Stephon Gadsden pass, Camden worked with a short field. Corbett’s 8-yard TD run with 8:01 left made it 21-0.
A 24-yard Gadsden-to-J.R. Edmonds touchdown connection midway through the second quarter got the Griffins on the board, but Camden kept moving.
Corbett’s 66-yard TD run and Mikah Davis’ 4-yard run made it 35-7.
The Griffins closed out the first half with Gadsden’s 9-yard TD toss to Christopher Suber.
When Davis rolled into the end zone from 32 yards out early in the third quarter, the Bulldogs’ rout was on.
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED
1. Fairfield Central is rebuilding. A traditional winning program, the Griffins sustained lopsided losses to Johns Creek (Georgia), Lancaster, Blythewood, and Westwood. They played competitively in a loss at Newberry, but dominated Calhoun County and Keenan.
2. Camden rushed at will, with anyone. Corbett had a 100-yard night, but the Bulldogs worked seven ball carriers and didn’t have the need to put the ball in the air more than six times.
3. Camden plays at Chester next week, and that game may well decide who will be the conference champion. The Cyclones are 8-0 and Camden is 6-1.
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
C – Shymeik Corbett 20 run (Bennett Caldwell kick) 4:02
2nd Quarter
C – Javaris Holliday 3 run (Caldwell kick) 10:32
C – Corbett 8 run (Caldwell kick) 8:01
F – J.R. Edmonds 24 pass from Stephon Gadsden (Edwin Aguilera kick) 6:43
C – Corbett 66 run (Caldwell kick) 6:29
C – Mikah Davis 4 run (Caldwell kick) 3:01
F – Christopher Super 9 pass from Gadsden (kick failed) :25
3rd Quarter
C – Davis 32 run (Caldwell kick) 10:12
C – Willis Lane 6 run (Caldwell kick) 9:34
C – Landon Goodwin 32 run (Caldwell kick) 1:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: FC: Marcus Alston 2-6, Stephon Gadsden 7-8, C.J. Simmons 4-16, Will Barber 5-28, Christopher Suber 8-67. C: Shymeik Corbett 8-103, Deldrick Jones 5-8, Bryce Jeffcoat 2-29, Mikah Davis 5-51, Davea’ Cauthen 2-16, Javaris Holliday 1-3.
Passing: FC: Stephon Gadsden 9-16-1-130. C: Bryce Jeffcoat 3-5-1-19.
Receiving: FC: Jacob McManus 2-49, Nick Young 1-14, C.J. Simmons 2-11, J.R. Edmonds 2-40, Christopher Suber 1-10. C: Landon Goodwin 1-7, Shymeik Corbett 2-12.
