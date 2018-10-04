5 top Midlands high school football storylines — and our Week 7 predictions

Here five things to keep an eye on this week seven in Midlands high school football action:
River Bluff’s huge test
River Bluff has been one of the best stories in the Midlands this year. The Gators are off to their best start under second-year coach Blair Hardin.
But River Bluff gets its toughest test of the season when it hosts two-time defending state champ and nationally-ranked Dutch Fork. The Silver Foxes have been dominating teams all season, outscoring them 320-42.
Another road challenge for Hammond
For the second time in three weeks, Hammond heads to Charleston area to face an unbeaten opponent.
The Skyhawks face Porter-Gaud in a matchup of 6-0 teams. Two weeks ago, Hammond defeated previously unbeaten First Baptist, 28-21.
Both teams have similar offensive numbers with P-G missing 37.3 points and Hammond 36.6 a game.
Irmo road warriors
After a 1-2 start, Irmo has won three straight road games, including last week’s Region 4-5A opener against Spring Valley.
The Yellow Jackets look to make it four straight on the road tonight at Blythewood. An Irmo win would put it in thick of region race with favorite Sumter.
It is the region opener for Blythewood, which is coming off an open date. The Bengals also have a three-game winning streak since losing quarterback Quentin Patten.
Chapin, White Knoll look to avoid 0-2 region start
After losing their Region 5-5A openers last week, Chapin and White Knoll look to avoid 0-2 start when the two teams meet at Cecil Woolbright Field in Chapin.
It is the first meeting since 2001 between the two schools with the all-time series tied at 1-1. The game is WACH Fox’s Sonic Rivals Game of the Week.
White Knoll quarterback Aveon Smith is averaging 270.2 yards of total offense a game and accounted for 23 touchdowns.
Can Flora continue run?
A.C. Flora finally gets a true home game this week as it hosts Lakewood.
It is the first game for the Falcons at remodeled Memorial Stadium. After an 0-2 start, the Falcons have won three straight and look for their first four-game winning streak since 2016.
A.C. Flora won its region opener over Crestwood, 17-16, last week despite only 167 yards of total offense.
Midlands Top 10 Poll
1. Dutch Fork (5-0)
2. Hammond (6-0)
3. River Bluff (5-0)
4. Westwood (4-1)
5. Camden (5-1)
6. Blythewood (4-1)
7. Lexington (4-2)
8. Irmo (4-2)
9. Brookland-Cayce (4-2)
10. Gilbert (4-2)
Week 6 Picks
Thursday
Chester at Keenan
Bezjak: Chester
Dearing: Chester
Columbia vs. Gray Collegiate at Memorial Stadium
Bezjak: Gray Collegiate
Dearing: Gray Collegiate
Friday
Batesburg-Leesville at Silver Bluff
Bezjak: Silver Bluff
Dearing: Silver Bluff
Ben Lippen at Heathwood Hall
Bezjak: Ben Lippen
Dearing: Ben Lippen
Brookland-Cayce at South Aiken
Bezjak: Brookland-Cayce
Dearing: Brookland-Cayce
Calhoun at WW King
Bezjak: Calhoun
Dearing: Calhoun
Calhoun County at CA Johnson (Keenan Stadium)
Bezjak: County County
Dearing: Calhoun County
Crestwood at Lower Richland
Bezjak: Lower Richland
Dearing: Lower Richland
Dreher at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Bezjak: Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Dearing: Dreher
Dutch Fork at River Bluff
Bezjak: Dutch Fork
Dearing: Dutch Fork
Edisto at Pelion
Bezjak: Edisto
Dearing: Edisto
Fairfield Central at Camden
Bezjak: Camden
Dearing: Camden
Hammond at Porter-Gaud
Bezjak: Hammond
Dearing: Hammond
Irmo at Blythewood
Bezjak: Blythewood
Dearing: Irmo
Lakewood at AC Flora (Memorial Stadium)
Bezjak: AC Flora
Dearing: AC Flora
Laurence Manning at Cardinal Newman
Bezjak: Laurence Manning
Dearing: Laurence Manning
Mid-Carolina at Clinton
Bezjak: Clinton
Dearing: Clinton
Newberry at Emerald
Bezjak: Newberry
Dearing: Newberry
North Augusta at Airport
Bezjak: North Augusta
Dearing: North Augusta
Northside Christian at Oakbrook Prep
Bezjak: Oakbrook Prep
Dearing: Oakbrook Prep
Richard Winn at Laurens
Bezjak: Richard Winn
Dearing: Richard Winn
Ridge View at Richland Northeast
Bezjak: Ridge View
Dearing: Ridge View
Saluda at Ninety Six
Bezjak: Saluda
Dearing: Ninety Six
Strom Thurmond at Swansea
Bezjak: Strom Thurmond
Dearing: Strom Thurmond
Spring Valley at Lugoff-Elgin
Bezjak: Spring Valley
Dearing: Spring Valley
White Knoll at Chapin
Bezjak: White Knoll
Dearing: White Knoll
York at Westwood
Bezjak: Westwood
Dearing: Westwood
This Season’s Records
Bezjak: 111-40
Dearing: 106-35
