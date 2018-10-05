Blythewood, Chapin get region wins; Heathwood Hall turns away Ben Lippen

With Irmo having the momentum early in the fourth Friday night, Blythewood took it back with one big drive.
The Bengals put together an 80-yard drive and Jaylon Boyd scored on a 3-yard run with 4:06 left for the 21-14 win over Irmo on Friday night.
It is the Bengals’ fourth straight win as they improve to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in Region 4-5A play.
Irmo had a chance to tie and got into Blythewood territory but Nic Rogers sacked John Ragin on the final play to seal the victory.
Boyd finished with 122 yards rushing. Quarterback King Ford was 12-of-19 for 111 yards and a TD. Defensive end Patrick Godbolt finished with 11 ½ tackles, including 3 ½ sacks.
Blythewood scored on its first possession with a 9-play, 80-yard drive capped off by Brandon Edwards 16-yard run to make it 7-0.
The Bengals made it 14-0 when King Ford hit Jakob Owens in the right corner of the end zone. The scoring drive was set up by a fake punt as Brandon Edwards ran it to the Irmo.
Irmo scored on back-to-back possessions to tie it at 14. Kendrell Flowers had a 39-yard TD run on fourth-and three to pull the Jackets within 14-7 in the third quarter. Then, Ragin hit Omario Dollison to tie at 14 with 9:47 left.
Flowers finished with 117 yards rushing in his second game back from an ankle injury. Ragin threw for 133 yards.
Chapin 21, White Knoll 17
Chapin rallied from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat White Knoll.
The Eagles trailed 17-7 in the fourth but scored twice in the quarter. Taison Thomas had an 11-yard run and Trey Lyles 5-yard run put the Eagles up 21-17 with 5:23 left.
White Knoll drove the Chapin 26 but Aveon Smith was stopped on fourth-and-one.
Lyles finished with 53 yards and two TDs. Roger Pedroni threw for 142 yards.
Smith accounted for 334 yards of offense and both Timberwolves’ scores.
Hammond 42, Porter-Gaud 14
Jackson Muschamp threw for a career-high 314 yards and four TDs as Hammond won the battle of unbeaten in SCISA 3A.
The Skyhawks led 35-0 at halftime.
Andre Wilson and Cleo Canty each had TD catches. Jordan Burch ran for two TDs and blocked a field goal.
Cardinal Newman 14, Laurence Manning 7
Shanye Monsanto’s 1-yard run in the third quarter as Cardinal Newman knocked off the SwampCats.
Laurence Manning drove to the Cardinal 3-yard but Charlie Patten recovered a fumble with a minute left to seal the win. Cardinal Newman is now 5-1 on the season.
Cardinal running back Jalen Montgomery ran for a 170 yards and a TD.
Spring Valley 34, Lugoff-Elgin 6
Spring Valley broke open a close game with a big third quarter for its first region win.
The Vikings led 10-6 at halftime but scored three times in third quarter. Anthony Wilson and Isiah Miller each had TD runs in the quarter and Akele Pauling had a 50-yard punt return for a score.
Heathwood Hall 27, Ben Lippen 26
Heathwood stopped Ben Lippen on a two-point conversion with 1:31 left to preserve the win.
Will Taylor hit Benjamin Satcher on a TD pass to get Ben Lippen within 27-26 but Taylor’s 2-point attempt was incomplete and Heathwood ran out the clock.
Heathwood trailed 20-7 but Alex Lewis hit Reagan Olsen with a TD pass to cut the lead to 20-14 at halftime.
Ronnie Porter gave Heathwood a 21-20 lead on a 3-yard run in the third quarter. Porter made it 27-20 with a 1-yard run in the fourth. He finished with three touchdowns.
Dreher 24, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0
Ryan Campbell tossed two touchdown passes and Da Da Washington rushed for more than 100 yards in Dreher’s road win.
Louis Parr and Trevon Dreher had TD catches for the Blue Devils. Washington also had a TD run.
AC Flora 52, Lakewood 7
Josh Heatly ran for two TDs and threw for one as the Falcons won their fourth straight game.
Matthew Jamison also had two TD passes for AC Flora
Ridge View 46, Richland Northeast 11
Javon Anderson threw three TDs to Walyn Napper and also ran one in for Ridge View.
South Aiken 40, Brookland-Cayce 35
South Aiken scored the game-winning touchdown on Jessee Sanders run with 19 seconds left to beat the Bearcats.
Brookland-Cayce took a 35-28 lead in the fourth quarter on Will Way’s 5-yard run. Way finished with 108 yards and two scores. Quarterback Reed Charpia threw for 329 yards and two TDs. Jo Pradubsri had six catches for 132 yards and a TD.
Sanders had 289 yards of offense and Nequel Ryans had 75 yards and three scores for SA.
Pelion 34, Edisto 21
Pryce Whitten threw three touchdowns in Pelion’s win over Edisto.
Whitten finished 11-of-12 for 203 yards. Drew Boozer had two TD catches and Jeremiah Green rushed for 140 yards and a score.
Pelion held Edisto to 56 yards rushing.
