Gray Collegiate continues momentum with win over Columbia in region opener

Gray Collegiate followed up its big win over Lamar with an impressive showing in its region opener.
Hunter Helms threw three touchdown passes and KZ Adams ran for a pair of scores in the War Eagles’ 42-6 over Columbia on Thursday at Memorial Stadium.
Gray Collegiate (3-4, 1-0), which defeated defending Class A champion Lamar last week, scored on its first three possessions in the game.
“I told them what coach (Lou) Holtz instilled in us that momentum is coming our way and momentum came last week,” said Gray Collegiate coach Adam Holmes, who played at South Carolina for Holtz. “We just got to keep it going through region play. Over first five games, we had some games we could have won but just quite didn’t do it. We got over the hump last week and it really helped prepare us for region.”
Helms finished with 300 yards and Kyser Samuel caught two of Helms’ touchdown passes. Jack Wood led Gray receivers with five catches for 90 yards.
Armani Edwards also returned a fumble for a touchdown to make it 28-0 in the second quarter.
Jo Jo Puch had a TD pass for Columbia (2-4, 1-1).
Comments