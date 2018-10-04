Columbia-area defensive end commits to Central Florida

Gray Collegiate’s Dallaz Corbitt hasn’t played much football but it’s been enough to attract the attention of college coaches.
The senior defensive end made his college choice by committing to Central Florida. Corbitt made his decision earlier this week and confirmed it after the 42-6 win over Columbia on Thursday at Memorial Stadium.
Corbitt is second player from South Carolina to commit to UCF, joining Latta’s Donte Stanley. He visited Central Florida over the weekend with his dad and brother and enjoyed his time in Orlando.
Central Florida is a program with a lot of potential. The Knights went unbeaten last season and defeated Auburn in the bowl game and is off to a 4-0 start this season.
“The football team is on the rise … and everything is fitting right in place,” Corbitt said. “They like my length and athleticism and getting after the quarterback on third and long.”
Corbitt also had offers from Coastal Carolina, Tulane and UMass. He was recruited by UCF defensive line coach Shane Burnham, a former player at South Carolina and teammate with Gray Collegiate coach Adam Holmes.
Holmes said Burnham loves Corbitt’s 6-foot-6 frame and potential he can bring to the program.
“You can’t teach 6-6 and 240 pounds,” Gray Collegiate coach Adam Holmes said. “He still got a long way to go and is still learning. But Dallaz is getting better every day, he is taking coaching and guys are seeing it on film.”
Corbitt is in his first year of varsity football after moving back to Columbia last November. He attended 22 Feet Academy in Greenville for basketball.
Corbitt was a member of Gray Collegiate’s state championship winning basketball team and this possibly potential for his to do both sports at UCF, Holmes said.
This season, Corbitt leads Gray Collegiate in sacks with six. He left Thursday’s game with a shoulder injury but should be fine.
