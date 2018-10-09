Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 7

Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders
Through Week 7
Rushing
Player
School
Att
Yards
TDs
Ahmorae Wilmore
Newberry
167
1,274
13
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
136
861
12
Da Da Washington
Dreher
131
827
10
Braden Walker
River Bluff
94
807
9
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
94
790
9
Thomas Green
Columbia
134
789
3
Will Barber
Fairfield Central
94
778
9
Jaylon Boyd
Blythewood
98
722
10
Akeem Nicholas
Lexington
135
693
2
Jeremiah Green
Pelion
125
634
4
Alex Lewis
Heathwood Hall
94
609
6
Shytrell O'Neil
Eau Claire
82
594
2
Jon Hall
Dutch Fork
42
588
6
Antonio Gantt
River Bluff
71
588
9
Kazarius Adams
Gray Collegiate
79
578
6
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
95
566
4
Omarion Dollison
Irmo
73
559
6
Willis Lane
Camden
60
521
5
Shymeik Corbett
Camden
52
519
5
Tay Wilson
Batesburg-Leesville
90
512
5
Randall Brown
Lugoff-Elgin
100
497
4
Passing
Player
School
Comp
Att
Yds
TDs
Reed Charpia
Brookland-Cayce
141
201
2,211
13
Hunter Helms
Gray Collegiate
151
230
1,823
15
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
96
128
1,712
19
Jackson Muschamp
Hammond
94
144
1,610
21
Javon Anderson
Ridge View
72
134
1,202
12
Ahmon Green
Westwood
73
145
1,137
13
Bryce Jeffcoat
Camden
69
109
1,132
12
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
83
140
1,094
13
AJ DePalma
Cardinal Newman
69
132
1,010
7
Stephon Gadsen
Fairfield Central
70
133
947
5
Brandon Caughman
Airport
82
131
977
10
Ryan Campbell
Dreher
75
118
926
6
Jamison Gantzy
Lower Richland
59
119
916
8
Keenan Coats
Swansea
85
168
892
4
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
76
122
851
6
Pryce Whitten
Pelion
59
101
790
7
Matthew Jamison
AC Flora
54
92
681
7
Michael Rikard
River Bluff
48
72
636
6
Jo Jo Puch
Columbia
41
76
635
9
John Ragin
Irmo
40
86
621
5
Josh Strickland
Gilbert
48
78
618
7
Cal Herndon
Lexington
45
102
605
7
Receiving
Player
School
Rec
Yds
TDs
Joe Pradusbri
Brookland-Cayce
51
880
6
Gage Zirke
Dutch Fork
45
836
10
Walyn Napper
Ridge View
41
765
7
Kyser Samuel
Gray Collegiate
38
617
5
Cleo Canty
Hammond
29
585
8
Josh Doctor
Gray Collegiate
47
553
5
Matt Reed
Gilbert
32
541
5
Andre Wilson
Hammond
36
537
5
Shymeik Corbett
Camden
22
532
5
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
27
488
9
Markell Portee
North Central
22
474
10
Landon Goodwin
Camden
26
429
3
Jamal Henderson
Lower Richland
16
408
4
Rico Dorsey
Ben Lippen
29
388
2
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
31
376
1
Cortes Braham
Westwood
22
361
5
Quanta Jackson
Lower Richland
24
359
5
Tre’von Dreher
Dreher
30
356
4
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
15
351
5
Jaylin Thomas
Chapin
24
347
2
Scoring
Player
School
TDs
XP
2Pt
Pts
Ahmorae Wilmore
Newberry
14
0
0
84
Joe Pradubsri
Brookland-Cayce
14
0
0
84
Braden Walker
River Bluff
12
0
2
74
Reed Charpia
Brookland-Cayce
12
0
1
74
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
12
0
0
72
Jamias Holloway
White Knoll
12
0
0
72
Willis Barber
Fairfield Central
12
0
0
72
Ron Hoff
Dutch Fork
12
0
0
72
Antonio Gantt
River Bluff
10
0
2
62
DeAndre Cook
Gilbert
10
0
0
60
Da Da Washigton
Dreher
10
0
0
60
Gage Zirke
Dutch Fork
10
0
0
60
Jaylon Boyd
Blythewood
10
0
0
60
Markell Portee
North Central
10
0
0
60
Shymeik Corbett
Camden
10
0
0
60
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
9
0
0
54
Will Barber
Fairfield Central
9
0
0
54
Graham Newboult
Dutch Fork
0
51
1
54
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
9
0
0
54
Tackles
Player
School
Tackles
Ron Davis Jr.
Eau Claire
95
Ethan Hix
Lugoff-Elgin
91
Logan Cripe
Lexington
80
Logan McNatt
Gilbert
77
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
77
Jasper Tucker
Lugoff-Elgin
76
Quinjae Pringle
Fairfield Central
76
Dominique Barksdale
Gray Collegiate
75
Davis Buchanan
Heathwood Hall
74
Armani Williams
Gray Collegiate
73
Braylin Scott-Joyner
Gray Collegiate
73
Arthur Albritton
Gray Collegiate
72
Jani Broadnax
Columbia
71
Terry Carson
Ridge View
69
Richard Jones
Columbia
64
Tyrik Richardson
Lugoff-Elgin
62
Kempton Meetzke
Ben Lippen
63
David Pillard
Lugoff-Elgin
60
Caiman Welch
Lugoff-Elgin
60
Drew Hall
Heathwood Hall
60
Paul Edwards
Brookland-Cayce
59
James Wells
Chapin
59
Kendrick Simpson
CA Johnson
59
Julius Land
Irmo
59
Jalil Borelli
Ben Lippen
58
Will Locke
Hammond
58
Oru-Ntu Nikiri
Spring Valley
57
David Cromer
Lexington
56
Will Owens
Ben Lippen
56
Da’Mondre Anderson
CA Johnson 55
Terry Carson
Ridge View
54
Dillon Cornwell
Gilbert
54
Tyrus Anderson
White Knoll
54
Sacks
Player
School
Sacks
Dima Daley
Cardinal Newman
9 1/2
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
7
Deaundre Brown
Ridge View
7
Jalil Borelli
Ben Lippen
7
Patrick Godbolt
Blythewood
6 1/2
Darrius Bell
Gilbert
6
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
6
Jordan Burch
Hammond
6
Dallaz Corbitt
Gray Collegiate
6
Da’mondre Anderson
CA Johnson
6
Nick Rogers
Blythewood
6
Jacob Drag
Chapin
5
Amjay Thompson
CA Johnson
4
Anthony Dimasi
Dutch Fork
4
Devin Jones
White Knoll
4
Danique Smith
Lower Richland
4
Max Shropshire
Spring Valley
4
Amah Dre Leaphart
Batesburg-Leesville
4
Trenton Taylor
Swansea
4
Will Locke
Hammond
4
Bradley Dunn
Hammond
4
Several tied with 3
Interceptions
Player
School
INTs
Emori Mills
White Knoll
5
Tristan Allen
Lexington
4
Fabian Goodman
Hammond
4
Javis Lucas
Eau Claire
3
Terry Carson
Ridge View
3
Dimarco Johnson
Dutch Fork
3
Drew Hall
Heathwood Hall
3
Omarion Dollison
Irmo
3
Cam Atkins
Westwood
3
EJ Grigsby
Irmo
3
Jalen Geiger
Spring Valley
3
Brig Brannon
Hammond
3
Several tied with 2
Punting
Player
School
Punts
Yds
Avg
Nick Lawyer
Ridge View
11
462
42.0
Alex Herrera
Spring Valley
16
656
41.0
Alex Nelson
Chapin
26
1,047
40.3
Dima Daley
Cardinal Newman
20
748
37.4
Cortes Braham
Westwood
11
404
36.7
Josh Strickland
Gilbert
15
545
36.3
Ty'Sean Osby
Richland Northeast
5
181
36.2
Tristan Allen
Lexington
24
863
36.0
Bennett Caldwell
Camden
14
499
35.6
Luis Orellano
White Knoll
20
771
35.5
Andrew Frost
Airport
20
710
35.5
Levi Crapps
Batesburg-Leesville
20
705
35.3
Jakob Owens
Blythewood
19
667
35.1
