Watch: What Jackson Muschamp learned from Corbett Glick

Hammond starting quarterback Jackson Muschamp discusses what he learned from playing behind Corbett Glick.
By
Hammond starting quarterback Jackson Muschamp discusses what he learned from playing behind Corbett Glick.
By

High School Football

Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 7

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 09, 2018 04:03 PM

Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders

Through Week 7

Rushing

Player

School

Att

Yards

TDs

Ahmorae Wilmore

Newberry

167

1,274

13

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

136

861

12

Da Da Washington

Dreher

131

827

10

Braden Walker

River Bluff

94

807

9

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

94

790

9

Thomas Green

Columbia

134

789

3

Will Barber

Fairfield Central

94

778

9

Jaylon Boyd

Blythewood

98

722

10

Akeem Nicholas

Lexington

135

693

2

Jeremiah Green

Pelion

125

634

4

Alex Lewis

Heathwood Hall

94

609

6

Shytrell O'Neil

Eau Claire

82

594

2

Jon Hall

Dutch Fork

42

588

6

Antonio Gantt

River Bluff

71

588

9

Kazarius Adams

Gray Collegiate

79

578

6

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

95

566

4

Omarion Dollison

Irmo

73

559

6

Willis Lane

Camden

60

521

5

Shymeik Corbett

Camden

52

519

5

Tay Wilson

Batesburg-Leesville

90

512

5

Randall Brown

Lugoff-Elgin

100

497

4

Passing

Player

School

Comp

Att

Yds

TDs

Reed Charpia

Brookland-Cayce

141

201

2,211

13

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

151

230

1,823

15

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

96

128

1,712

19

Jackson Muschamp

Hammond

94

144

1,610

21

Javon Anderson

Ridge View

72

134

1,202

12

Ahmon Green

Westwood

73

145

1,137

13

Bryce Jeffcoat

Camden

69

109

1,132

12

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

83

140

1,094

13

AJ DePalma

Cardinal Newman

69

132

1,010

7

Stephon Gadsen

Fairfield Central

70

133

947

5

Brandon Caughman

Airport

82

131

977

10

Ryan Campbell

Dreher

75

118

926

6

Jamison Gantzy

Lower Richland

59

119

916

8

Keenan Coats

Swansea

85

168

892

4

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

76

122

851

6

Pryce Whitten

Pelion

59

101

790

7

Matthew Jamison

AC Flora

54

92

681

7

Michael Rikard

River Bluff

48

72

636

6

Jo Jo Puch

Columbia

41

76

635

9

John Ragin

Irmo

40

86

621

5

Josh Strickland

Gilbert

48

78

618

7

Cal Herndon

Lexington

45

102

605

7

Receiving

Player

School

Rec

Yds

TDs

Joe Pradusbri

Brookland-Cayce

51

880

6

Gage Zirke

Dutch Fork

45

836

10

Walyn Napper

Ridge View

41

765

7

Kyser Samuel

Gray Collegiate

38

617

5

Cleo Canty

Hammond

29

585

8

Josh Doctor

Gray Collegiate

47

553

5

Matt Reed

Gilbert

32

541

5

Andre Wilson

Hammond

36

537

5

Shymeik Corbett

Camden

22

532

5

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

27

488

9

Markell Portee

North Central

22

474

10

Landon Goodwin

Camden

26

429

3

Jamal Henderson

Lower Richland

16

408

4

Rico Dorsey

Ben Lippen

29

388

2

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

31

376

1

Cortes Braham

Westwood

22

361

5

Quanta Jackson

Lower Richland

24

359

5

Tre’von Dreher

Dreher

30

356

4

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

15

351

5

Jaylin Thomas

Chapin

24

347

2

Scoring

Player

School

TDs

XP

2Pt

Pts

Ahmorae Wilmore

Newberry

14

0

0

84

Joe Pradubsri

Brookland-Cayce

14

0

0

84

Braden Walker

River Bluff

12

0

2

74

Reed Charpia

Brookland-Cayce

12

0

1

74

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

12

0

0

72

Jamias Holloway

White Knoll

12

0

0

72

Willis Barber

Fairfield Central

12

0

0

72

Ron Hoff

Dutch Fork

12

0

0

72

Antonio Gantt

River Bluff

10

0

2

62

DeAndre Cook

Gilbert

10

0

0

60

Da Da Washigton

Dreher

10

0

0

60

Gage Zirke

Dutch Fork

10

0

0

60

Jaylon Boyd

Blythewood

10

0

0

60

Markell Portee

North Central

10

0

0

60

Shymeik Corbett

Camden

10

0

0

60

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

9

0

0

54

Will Barber

Fairfield Central

9

0

0

54

Graham Newboult

Dutch Fork

0

51

1

54

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

9

0

0

54

Tackles

Player

School

Tackles

Ron Davis Jr.

Eau Claire

95

Ethan Hix

Lugoff-Elgin

91

Logan Cripe

Lexington

80

Logan McNatt

Gilbert

77

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

77

Jasper Tucker

Lugoff-Elgin

76

Quinjae Pringle

Fairfield Central

76

Dominique Barksdale

Gray Collegiate

75

Davis Buchanan

Heathwood Hall

74

Armani Williams

Gray Collegiate

73

Braylin Scott-Joyner

Gray Collegiate

73

Arthur Albritton

Gray Collegiate

72

Jani Broadnax

Columbia

71

Terry Carson

Ridge View

69

Richard Jones

Columbia

64

Tyrik Richardson

Lugoff-Elgin

62

Kempton Meetzke

Ben Lippen

63

David Pillard

Lugoff-Elgin

60

Caiman Welch

Lugoff-Elgin

60

Drew Hall

Heathwood Hall

60

Paul Edwards

Brookland-Cayce

59

James Wells

Chapin

59

Kendrick Simpson

CA Johnson

59

Julius Land

Irmo

59

Jalil Borelli

Ben Lippen

58

Will Locke

Hammond

58

Oru-Ntu Nikiri

Spring Valley

57

David Cromer

Lexington

56

Will Owens

Ben Lippen

56

Da’Mondre Anderson

CA Johnson 55

Terry Carson

Ridge View

54

Dillon Cornwell

Gilbert

54

Tyrus Anderson

White Knoll

54

Sacks

Player

School

Sacks

Dima Daley

Cardinal Newman

9 1/2

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

7

Deaundre Brown

Ridge View

7

Jalil Borelli

Ben Lippen

7

Patrick Godbolt

Blythewood

6 1/2

Darrius Bell

Gilbert

6

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

6

Jordan Burch

Hammond

6

Dallaz Corbitt

Gray Collegiate

6

Da’mondre Anderson

CA Johnson

6

Nick Rogers

Blythewood

6

Jacob Drag

Chapin

5

Amjay Thompson

CA Johnson

4

Anthony Dimasi

Dutch Fork

4

Devin Jones

White Knoll

4

Danique Smith

Lower Richland

4

Max Shropshire

Spring Valley

4

Amah Dre Leaphart

Batesburg-Leesville

4

Trenton Taylor

Swansea

4

Will Locke

Hammond

4

Bradley Dunn

Hammond

4

Several tied with 3

Interceptions

Player

School

INTs

Emori Mills

White Knoll

5

Tristan Allen

Lexington

4

Fabian Goodman

Hammond

4

Javis Lucas

Eau Claire

3

Terry Carson

Ridge View

3

Dimarco Johnson

Dutch Fork

3

Drew Hall

Heathwood Hall

3

Omarion Dollison

Irmo

3

Cam Atkins

Westwood

3

EJ Grigsby

Irmo

3

Jalen Geiger

Spring Valley

3

Brig Brannon

Hammond

3

Several tied with 2

Punting

Player

School

Punts

Yds

Avg

Nick Lawyer

Ridge View

11

462

42.0

Alex Herrera

Spring Valley

16

656

41.0

Alex Nelson

Chapin

26

1,047

40.3

Dima Daley

Cardinal Newman

20

748

37.4

Cortes Braham

Westwood

11

404

36.7

Josh Strickland

Gilbert

15

545

36.3

Ty'Sean Osby

Richland Northeast

5

181

36.2

Tristan Allen

Lexington

24

863

36.0

Bennett Caldwell

Camden

14

499

35.6

Luis Orellano

White Knoll

20

771

35.5

Andrew Frost

Airport

20

710

35.5

Levi Crapps

Batesburg-Leesville

20

705

35.3

Jakob Owens

Blythewood

19

667

35.1

