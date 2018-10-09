Watch: Blythewood pulls off fake punt against Irmo

Blythewood's Brandon Edwards runs for first down on a fake punt in Bengals' 21-14 win over Irmo on Oct 5, 2018
By
Blythewood's Brandon Edwards runs for first down on a fake punt in Bengals' 21-14 win over Irmo on Oct 5, 2018
By

After four straight victories, Blythewood moves into statewide football rankings

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 09, 2018 03:10 PM

S.C. Prep Media Football poll

First-place votes in parentheses

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (15)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. T.L. Hanna

4. Gaffney

5. Byrnes

6. Dorman

7. Sumter

8. Berkeley

9. Summerville

10. Blythewood

Receiving votes: River Bluff, West Florence, Greenwood, Carolina Forest.

Class 4A

1. Hartsville (15)

2. Greer

3. South Pointe

4. Myrtle Beach

5. Daniel

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. Eastside

8. Belton-Honea-Path

9. Wilson

10. Wren

Receiving votes: Lancaster, Marlboro County, Greenville, Westwood, Walhalla.

Class 3A

1. Dillon (15)

2. Chapman

3. Chester

4. Camden

5. May River

6. Strom Thurmond

7. Gilbert

8. Woodruff

9. Wade Hampton

10. Aynor

Receiving votes: Union County, Pendleton.

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (15)

2. Barnwell

3. Carvers Bay

4. Bamberg- Ehrhardt

5. Ninety-Six

6. Southside Christian

7. Timberland

8. Andrews

9. Landrum

10. Hannah-Pamplico

Receiving votes: Saluda, Woodland, Latta, Oceanside Collegiate, Mullins

Class A

1. Lamar (14)

2. Wagener-Salley (1)

3. Dixie

4. Lake View

5. Baptist Hill

6. Hemingway

7. Blackville-Hilda

8. Ridge Spring-Monetta

9. C.E. Murray

10. Branchville

Receiving votes: St. John’s, Green Sea-Floyds, Denmark-Olar, Timmonsville.

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; Ian Guerin.

