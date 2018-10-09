After four straight victories, Blythewood moves into statewide football rankings

S.C. Prep Media Football poll
First-place votes in parentheses
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (15)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. T.L. Hanna
4. Gaffney
5. Byrnes
6. Dorman
7. Sumter
8. Berkeley
9. Summerville
10. Blythewood
Receiving votes: River Bluff, West Florence, Greenwood, Carolina Forest.
Class 4A
1. Hartsville (15)
2. Greer
3. South Pointe
4. Myrtle Beach
5. Daniel
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. Eastside
8. Belton-Honea-Path
9. Wilson
10. Wren
Receiving votes: Lancaster, Marlboro County, Greenville, Westwood, Walhalla.
Class 3A
1. Dillon (15)
2. Chapman
3. Chester
4. Camden
5. May River
6. Strom Thurmond
7. Gilbert
8. Woodruff
9. Wade Hampton
10. Aynor
Receiving votes: Union County, Pendleton.
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (15)
2. Barnwell
3. Carvers Bay
4. Bamberg- Ehrhardt
5. Ninety-Six
6. Southside Christian
7. Timberland
8. Andrews
9. Landrum
10. Hannah-Pamplico
Receiving votes: Saluda, Woodland, Latta, Oceanside Collegiate, Mullins
Class A
1. Lamar (14)
2. Wagener-Salley (1)
3. Dixie
4. Lake View
5. Baptist Hill
6. Hemingway
7. Blackville-Hilda
8. Ridge Spring-Monetta
9. C.E. Murray
10. Branchville
Receiving votes: St. John’s, Green Sea-Floyds, Denmark-Olar, Timmonsville.
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; Ian Guerin.
Comments