Dutch Fork, Sumter, Hammond stay unbeaten

Sumter kept its unbeaten season going and took control of the Region 4-5A race Friday night.
Quarterback Ontra Harvin threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Sumter defeated Blythewood, 29-17, on Friday night.
With the win, Sumter moves to 7-0 and 2-0 in Region 4-5A. The loss snapped Blythewood’s four-game winning streak.
“Sumter is a good football team, on both sides of the ball especially defensively. But we turned it over four times,” Blythewood coach Jason Seidel said. “And we can’t do that especially in the red zone against a good team. We played hard enough to win but we made mistakes when we couldn’t make any mistakes. And a good team like that is going to beat you.”
The Bengals, who trailed 14-10 at halftime, took the lead when King Ford hit Joshua Burrell on a 71-yard pass on the first drive of the second half to lead 17-14.
Sumter fumbled on the first play after the kickoff but Blythewood turned it back over on an interception. The Bengals had four turnovers in the game.
The Gamecocks capitalized on the second one of the third quarter as Harvey scored on a 1-yard run to make it 21-17. Blythewood drove it down to the Sumter 20 on the next possession put turned it over on downs.
Sumter finished the scoring on Harvin’s 30-yard pass to Cameron Gaymon to make it 29-17 with 3:31 left.
Harvey had 145 yards of offense. Jonathan Henry led Sumter with 122 yards rushing and a TD.
Ford threw for 166 yards with 110 going to Burrell, who caught four passes. The Bengals had just 185 yards of total offense.
Blythewood jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Miles Heitman hit a 27-yard field goal and then Chase Atkinson picked off Harvin and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown with 4:48 left in the first quarter.
Dutch Fork 51, Lexington 7
Dutch Fork ran its record to 7-0 and scored more than 50 points in each of the victories.
Quarterback Ty Olenchuk threw for 346 yards and three scores. Receivers Jalin Hyatt and Gage Zirke combined for 17 catches for 301 yards and three TDs.
The Silver Foxes had 635 yards of total offense.
Hammond 41, Laurence Manning 23
Jackson Muschamp threw three first-half touchdowns and Jordan Burch ran for two scores in Hammond’s win.
The Skyhawks scored all their points in the first half in improving to 8-0. Muschamp threw for 207 yards. Cleo Canty, Josh Lipsitz and Saul Diaz had TD catches.
Airport 37, Aiken 34
Hayden Riner hit the game-winning field goal with 2.7 seconds left to give Airport a come-from-behind win.
Airport trailed by 13 points at one point.
The Eagles had 567 yards of offense. Quarterback Brandon Caughman threw for 314 yards and a touchdown and also ran for three scores.
Lower Richland 22, Lakewood 14
Jamison Gantzy hit Quanta Jackson on a 15-yard touchdown pass with two seconds left to give Lower Richland the win.
Lower Richland led 14-0 in the fourth quarter before Lakewood tied it up. Jackson returned a opening kickoff of the second half back for a TD.
Gray Collegiate 43, Calhoun County 22
Freshman Kazarius Adams rushed for 276 yards and six touchdowns to help Gray Collegiate to a key region win.
Hunter Helms added 150 yards passing.
Chester 21, Camden 19 (OT)
Pha’Leak Brown’s third rushing touchdown of the night in overtime secured a 21-19 win over Camden in a key region contest.
Camden scored on its possession of overtime on Bryce Jeffcoat’s 11-yard pass to Shymeik Corbett but missed on the two-point conversion.
Cardinal Newman 38, Wilson Hall 28
Cardinal Newman scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally from a 28-24 deficit to beat Wilson Hall.
The Cardinals have six wins on the season, their most since 2013.
Quarterback AJ Depalma was 10-of-12 for 182 yards and two touchdowns. DePalma’s 14-yard pass to Deontay Smith gave CN a 31-28 lead.
Jalen Montgomery rushed for 141 yards and two scores and Shanye Monsanto had 100 yards and a score.
AC Flora 42, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 7
Quincy Riley returned a kickoff for a touchdown and picked off two passes as AC Flora won its fifth straight game.
Matthew Jamison had a TD pass and Josh Heatly a TD run for Flora. The Falcons’ defense forced three turnovers.
Spring Valley 31, White Knoll 9
Anthony Wilson rushed for two touchdowns as Spring Valley defeated White Knoll.
Hunter Rogers and Isaiah Miller also had TD runs for SV.
Irmo 42, Lugoff-Elgin 22
Kendrell Flowers rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns for Irmo.
Quarterback John Ragin added 146 yards passing and two scores.
Tyler Dixon and RJ Brown each rushed for more than 100 yards in the loss for L-E. Dixon had two TDs.
CA Johnson 14, Eau Claire 10
Desmond Martin and Nathaniel Henderson each had TD runs for CAJ.
The Hornets led 14-0 at halftime and held off Eau Claire in the second half.
Strom Thurmond 18, Gilbert 13
Charquez Booker ran for two touchdowns in Strom Thurmond’s win.
The Rebels led 18-0 before Gilbert made a comeback. The Indians scored twice in the fourth quarter on Jy Tolen touchdown passes, the second to cut the lead to 18-13 with 43 seconds left.
But Strom recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.
Dreher-Crestwood postponed
The Dreher at Crestwood game was postponed because of malfunctioning lights and will be made up Saturday at noon.
