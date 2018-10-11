5 top Midlands high school football storylines — and our Week 8 predictions

Here are five things to keep an eye on this week in Midlands high school football:
Camden, Chester collide in top-five matchup
The Region 4-3A title will likely be decided Friday night when fourth-ranked Camden travels to third-ranked Chester.
At 6-1, Camden is a win away from its most wins in a season since 2010 and the Bulldogs haven’t won a region title since 2002. Camden’s offense is averaging 433 yards and 38 points a game.
Chester has a balanced rushing attack with four players, including freshman quarterback Zan Dunham, with at least 497 yards or more. The Cyclones also have five starters back on the offensive line including Mr. Football finalist Wyatt Tunall.
Blythewood’s big test
Blythewood will go for its fifth consecutive win but face its toughest opponent during that stretch when it travels to Sumter.
The winner of the game will take control of the Region 4-5A standings. Blythewood hasn’t won five in a row since 2012.
The Gamecocks are ranked No. 7 in Class 5A and their average margin of victory is 33.3 points a game. Blythewood is giving up just 15.5 points a game.
Westwood looks to end slide
After 4-0 start, Westwood has lost two games in a row and will look to end its losing streak against Richland 2 foe Ridge View.
If the Redhawks lose, they will be 0-3 in Region 3-4A with two region games left against Lancaster and Richland Northeast. A Ridge View win would keep the Blazers in running for top two spots in the region with a matchup at South Pointe on tap for next week.
Ridge View has won two in a row in the series but the all-time record between the two schools is 3-3.
Rested Gilbert faces Strom Thurmond
Gilbert’s bid for second consecutive region crown will get a big test Friday when it travels to Strom Thurmond.
Both teams are ranked in latest Class 3A poll and their only losses coming against teams in higher classifications. Gilbert, which had a bye last week, has scored 27 points or more in five of its six games.
The Rebels have 28 sacks in eight games this season. Gilbert has won two in a row against the Rebels after losing its first games in the series.
River Bluff looks to bounce back
River Bluff’s 5-0 start came to a halt last week with a 56-14 loss to No. 1 Dutch Fork.
The Gators try and rebound Friday with a home game against Chapin. It is the third meeting between the two teams with both games decided by eight points or less.
If Chapin wins, it moves to 2-1 in region and is good spot to grab one of three guaranteed playoff spots from Region 5-5A with only one conference game left next week against Lexington.
Midlands Top 10 Poll
1. Dutch Fork (6-0)
2. Hammond (7-0)
3 Camden (6-1)
4. Blythewood (5-1)
5. River Bluff (5-1)
6. Westwood (4-2)
7. Lexington (4-2)
8. Gilbert (4-2)
9. A.C. Flora (4-2)
10. (tie) Spring Valley
10. (tie) Chapin (4-2)
Week 8 Picks
Friday
Aiken at Airport
Bezjak: Airport
Dearing: Airport
Blythewood at Sumter
Bezjak: Sumter
Dearing: Sumter
CA Johnson at Eau Claire
Bezjak: Eau Claire
Dearing: Eau Claire
Calhoun at Richard Winn
Bezjak: Richard Winn
Dearing: Richard Winn
Camden at Chester
Bezjak: Camden
Dearing: Chester
Chapin at River Bluff
Bezjak: River Bluff
Dearing: River Bluff
Christian Academy at Northside Christian
Bezjak: Northside Christian
Dearing: Christian Academy
Clinton at Newberry
Bezjak: Newberry
Dearing: Newberry
Dreher at Crestwood
Bezjak: Dreher
Dearing: Dreher
Dutch Fork at Lexington
Bezjak: Dutch Fork
Dearing: Dutch Fork
Fox Creek at Saluda
Bezjak: Saluda
Dearing: Saluda
Gilbert at Strom Thurmond
Bezjak: Gilbert
Dearing: Strom Thurmond
Gray Collegiate at Calhoun County
Bezjak: Gray Collegiate
Dearing: Gray Collegiate
Hammond at Laurence Manning
Bezjak: Hammond
Dearing: Hammond
Heathwood Hall at First Baptist
Bezjak: First Baptist
Dearing: First Baptist
Keenan at Indian Land
Bezjak: Indian Land
Dearing: Indian Land
Lee Central at North Central
Bezjak: North Central
Dearing: North Central
Lower Richland at Lakewood
Bezjak: Lower Richland
Dearing: Lower Richland
Lugoff-Elgin at Irmo
Bezjak: Irmo
Dearing: Irmo
Mid-Carolina at Union County
Bezjak: Union County
Dearing: Union County
Midland Valley at Brookland-Cayce
Bezjak: Brookland-Cayce
Dearing: Brookland-Cayce
Ninety Six at Batesburg-Leesville
Bezjak: Ninety-Six
Dearing: Ninety-Six
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at AC Flora
Bezjak: AC Flora
Dearing: AC Flora
Richland Northeast at South Pointe
Bezjak: South Pointe
Dearing: South Pointe
Swansea at Pelion
Bezjak: Swansea
Dearing: Pelion
WW King at Tri-Academy
Bezjak: Tri-Academy
Dearing: Tri-Academy
Westwood at Ridge View
Bezjak: Westwood
Dearing: Ridge View
White Knoll at Spring Valley
Bezjak: Spring Valley
Dearing: Spring Valley
Wilson Hall at Cardinal Newman
Bezjak: Cardinal Newman
Dearing: Cardinal Newman
This Season’s Records
Bezjak: 130-48
Dearing: 125-43
