Spring Valley football breaks into bag of trick plays again

Spring Valley coach Robin Bacon is never one to shy away from using a trick play.
On Friday, Bacon went into his bag of tricks again against White Knoll. Following a Hunter Rogers touchdown run, the Vikings decided to two for a two-point conversion.
On the two-point play, quarterback Alex Herrera took the snap and appeared to be rolling to the right ready to pitch it to Anthony Wilson. But Herrera snuck the ball to running back TJ Wise who was squatting down. With most of the defenders moving toward the right side, Wise hesitated and took it back to the left for the conversion and 14-0 lead.
Spring Valley went on to win, 31-9.
Trick plays have become a normal part of the Vikings offense, which is known for its option attack. In 2015, Spring Valley’s hook-and-ladder play earned them a spot on ESPN SportsCenter’s top 10 plays for that day. In 2016, the Vikings ran that draw play like they did Friday and it was one of Hudl’s top five plays that week.
Last season, Spring Valley scored on a hook-and-lateral in a win over Lexington.
“We know trick plays are a vital part of the game and can change momentum,” Bacon said last year. “We work it, probably eight or nine times a week in practice to have it ready.
