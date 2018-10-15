Ridge View football celebrates big plays ... with a basketball hoop

By
By

High School Football

Ridge View, Irmo and Brookland-Cayce move back into this week’s Midlands Top 10 rankings

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 15, 2018 12:30 PM

Here are this week’s Midlands Top 10 high school football teams as voted on by panel at The State:

1. Dutch Fork (7-0)

Previous Ranking: 1

Last Week: Defeated Lexington, 51-7

This Week: Off this week

2. Hammond (8-0)

Previous Ranking: 2

Last Week: Defeated Laurence Manning, 41-23

This Week: vs. Cardinal Newman

3. River Bluff (6-1)

Previous Ranking: 5

Last Week: Defeated Chapin, 28-17

This Week: at White Knoll

4. Camden (6-2)

Previous Ranking: 3

Last Week: Lost to Chester, 21-19 (OT)

This Week: vs. Indian Land

5. Blythewood (5-2)

Previous Ranking: 4

Last Week: Lost to Sumter, 29-17

This Week: vs. Lugoff-Elgin

6. Ridge View (5-2)

Previous Ranking: NR

Last Week: Defeated Westwood, 28-7

This Week: at South Pointe

7. A.C. Flora (5-2)

Previous Ranking: 9

Last Week: Defeated Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 42-7

This Week: at Lower Richland

8. Spring Valley (5-2)

Previous Ranking: T-10

Last Week: Defeated White Knoll, 31-9

This Week: vs. Sumter

9. Irmo (5-3)

Previous Ranking: NR

Last Week: Defeated Lugoff-Elgin, 42-22

This Week: Off this week

10. Brookland-Cayce (5-3)

Previous Ranking: NR

Last Week: Defeated Midland Valley, 31-13

This Week: at Aiken

Also receiving votes: North Central, Gray Collegiate, Cardinal Newman, Lower Richland, Westwood

Dropped out: Westwood, Lexington, Chapin

