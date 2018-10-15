Ridge View, Irmo and Brookland-Cayce move back into this week’s Midlands Top 10 rankings

Here are this week’s Midlands Top 10 high school football teams as voted on by panel at The State:
1. Dutch Fork (7-0)
Previous Ranking: 1
Last Week: Defeated Lexington, 51-7
This Week: Off this week
2. Hammond (8-0)
Previous Ranking: 2
Last Week: Defeated Laurence Manning, 41-23
This Week: vs. Cardinal Newman
3. River Bluff (6-1)
Previous Ranking: 5
Last Week: Defeated Chapin, 28-17
This Week: at White Knoll
4. Camden (6-2)
Previous Ranking: 3
Last Week: Lost to Chester, 21-19 (OT)
This Week: vs. Indian Land
5. Blythewood (5-2)
Previous Ranking: 4
Last Week: Lost to Sumter, 29-17
This Week: vs. Lugoff-Elgin
6. Ridge View (5-2)
Previous Ranking: NR
Last Week: Defeated Westwood, 28-7
This Week: at South Pointe
7. A.C. Flora (5-2)
Previous Ranking: 9
Last Week: Defeated Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 42-7
This Week: at Lower Richland
8. Spring Valley (5-2)
Previous Ranking: T-10
Last Week: Defeated White Knoll, 31-9
This Week: vs. Sumter
9. Irmo (5-3)
Previous Ranking: NR
Last Week: Defeated Lugoff-Elgin, 42-22
This Week: Off this week
10. Brookland-Cayce (5-3)
Previous Ranking: NR
Last Week: Defeated Midland Valley, 31-13
This Week: at Aiken
Also receiving votes: North Central, Gray Collegiate, Cardinal Newman, Lower Richland, Westwood
Dropped out: Westwood, Lexington, Chapin
Comments