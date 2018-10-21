Eight Midlands players picked for Shrine Bowl

Top-ranked Dutch Fork, Westwood and Spring Valley each had two players selected for the 82nd annual Shrine Bowl.
Rosters for the game were announced Sunday afternoon. The game will be played Dec. 15 at Wofford College.
Dutch Fork offensive lineman Kameren Stewart and safety Hugh Ryan will represent the Silver Foxes in the game. Stewart is a starting tackle for the Silver Foxes and committed to Coastal Carolina.
Ryan made the game-saving tackle in last year’s Class 5A championship game for Dutch Fork. He has 42 tackles on the season for the Silver Foxes.
South Carolina commit Cam Smith was one of Westwood’s two selections. The defensive back is the No. 2 ranked prospect in SC Class of 2019according to 247Sports. It is the second all-star game selection for Smith, who was picked for the All-American Bowl.
Smith has 33 tackles this season. He is joined by teammate Cortes Braham, the Redhawks’ leading receiver. Braham has 26 catches for 398 yards and six touchdowns.
Half of Spring Valley’s secondary will be playing in the game with Jalen Geiger and Anthony Wilson selected. Geiger, a Kentucky commit, leads the team with three interceptions. Wilson is a Wofford commit and starts on offense and defense for the Vikings.
Swansea linebacker Greg Williams and Ridge View offensive lineman Jaylen Dunbar also were picked for the game.
Williams, a Clemson commit, is the 10-ranked prospect in the state by 247Sports. He leads Swansea with 59 tackles and three interceptions.
Dunbar plays both offensive and defensive tackle for the Blazers.
SC Shrine Bowl Roster
Quarterbacks – Davis Beville, Greenville; Alex Meredith, TL Hanna
Running backs – Ailym Ford, West Florence; Cortney Jackson, Abbeville; Ta Meric Williams, Greer
Receivers – Cortes Braham, Westwood; Jalon Calhoun,Southside; DJ Chisolm, Berkeley; Jamario Holley, Northwestern; Quendarius Jefferson, Hillcrest; Donte Stanley, Latta
Tight ends – Luke Deal, Emerald; Avery Reece, Belton-Honea Path; Keshawn Toney, Williston-Elko
Offensive Lineman – Jackson Chappell, South Pointe; Jysaiah Cromer Broome; Jaylen Dunbar, Ridge View; John Gelotte Dorman; Evan Jumper,Myrtle Beach; Zion Nelson, Sumter; Kameren Stewart, Dutch Fork; Mason Trotter, Dorman; Wyatt Tunall, Chester;
Defensive Lineman – Quack Cohen, Greer; Cooper Dawson, Hanahan; Devante Gambrell, Westside; Tysheik Galloway Belton-Honea Path; Zacch Pickens, TL Hanna; Nate Temple, Abbeville;
Linebackers – Logan Billings, Boiling Springs; Deandre Cornish, Byrnes; Nick Dixon, Spartanburg; Davon Gilmore, Fort Dorchester; Shamar McCollum, Dillon; Mike McDowell, Boiling Springs; Jaquez Smith, Gaffney; Greg Williams, Swansea
Defensive backs – Fentrell Cypress, Northwestern; Jalen Geiger, Spring Valley; Jaylen Mahoney, South Pointe; Hugh Ryan, Dutch Fork; Cam Smith, Westwood; Anthony Wilson, Spring Valley
Kicker/punter – Michael Hayes, West Florence
Head Coach: Jackie Hayes, Dillon
Assistants: Steve Blanchard, Hanahan; Marion Brown, BaptistHill; Steve LaPrad, Fort Dorchester; Chris Miller, Spartanburg; Ken Tucker,Bethune Bowman
