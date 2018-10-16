Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 8

Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders
Through Week 8
Rushing
Player
School
Att
Yards
TDs
Ahmorae Wilmore
Newberry
182
1,481
17
Braden Walker
River Bluff
123
1,153
13
Da Da Washington
Dreher
155
1,014
11
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
150
941
13
Kazarius Adams
Gray Collegiate
116
858
12
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
104
812
9
Thomas Green
Columbia
134
789
3
Will Barber
Fairfield Central
94
778
9
Jaylon Boyd
Blythewood
109
770
10
Jeremiah Green
Pelion
153
755
5
Akeem Nicholas
Lexington
153
724
3
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
110
681
5
Shytrell O’Neil
Eau Claire
97
669
2
Randall Brown
Lugoff-Elgin
117
619
4
Alex Lewis
Heathwood Hall
94
609
6
Jon Hall
Dutch Fork
46
604
7
Tay Wilson
Batesburg-Leesville
108
589
5
Antonio Gantt
River Bluff
71
588
9
Shymeik Corbett
Camden
65
586
6
Kendrell Flowers
Irmo
71
585
9
Omarion Dollison
Irmo
75
575
6
Tyler Dixon
Lugoff-Elgin
102
568
5
Ron Hoff
Dutch Fork
68
562
14
Passing
Player
School
Comp
Att
Yds
TDs
Reed Charpia
Brookland-Cayce
149
214
2,324
14
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
119
159
2,085
23
Hunter Helms
Gray Collegiate
164
248
2,036
15
Jackson Muschamp
Hammond
112
168
1,817
24
Javon Anderson
Ridge View
81
157
1,401
14
Brandon Caughman
Airport
104
165
1,291
11
Ahmon Green
Westwood
82
168
1,273
14
Bryce Jeffcoat
Camden
78
122
1,241
13
AJ DePalma
Cardinal Newman
79
144
1,194
9
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
93
160
1,169
13
Ryan Campbell
Dreher
82
129
1,104
8
Keenan Coats
Swansea
96
192
1,072
5
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
93
146
1,036
6
Jamison Gantzy
Lower Richland
64
128
976
10
Stephon Gadsen
Fairfield Central
70
133
947
5
Pryce Whitten
Pelion
64
117
860
7
Matthew Jamison
AC Flora
59
101
748
8
Michael Rikard
River Bluff
56
83
734
6
John Ragin
Irmo
47
96
728
7
Josh Strickland
Gilbert
57
89
693
7
Cal Herndon
Lexington
53
117
679
7
Receiving
Player
School
Rec
Yds
TDs
Gage Zirke
Dutch Fork
54
1,020
11
Joe Pradusbri
Brookland-Cayce
55
919
6
Walyn Napper
Ridge View
45
846
8
Cleo Canty
Hammond
33
656
9
Josh Doctor
Gray Collegiate
54
645
5
Matt Reed
Gilbert
38
629
6
Kyser Samuel
Gray Collegiate
38
617
5
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
36
613
11
Andre Wilson
Hammond
44
597
5
Shymeik Corbett
Camden
26
555
6
Jamal Henderson
Lower Richland
23
518
6
Markell Portee
North Central
23
476
10
Tre’von Dreher
Dreher
32
474
5
Landon Goodwin
Camden
29
465
3
Quanta Jackson
Lower Richland
30
445
6
Jaylin Thomas
Chapin
30
407
2
Cortes Braham
Westwood
26
398
6
D. Williams
Swansea
36
395
2
Rico Dorsey
Ben Lippen
29
388
2
Scoring
Player
School
TDs
XP
2Pt
Pts
Ahmorae Wilmore
Newberry
17
0
0
102
Braden Walker
River Bluff
16
0
2
98
Ron Hoff
Dutch Fork
15
0
0
90
Joe Pradubsri
Brookland-Cayce
15
0
0
90
Reed Charpia
Brookland-Cayce
13
0
1
80
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
13
0
0
78
Jamias Holloway
White Knoll
12
0
0
72
Willis Barber
Fairfield Central
12
0
0
72
Shymeik Corbett
Camden
12
0
0
72
Kazarius Adams
Gray Collegiate
12
0
0
72
Gage Zirke
Dutch Fork
11
0
0
66
Da Da Washigton
Dreher
11
0
0
66
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
11
0
0
66
Graham Newboult
Dutch Fork
0
59
1
62
Antonio Gantt
River Bluff
10
0
2
62
DeAndre Cook
Gilbert
10
0
0
60
Jaylon Boyd
Blythewood
10
0
0
60
Markell Portee
North Central
10
0
0
60
Walyn Napper
Ridge View
10
0
0
60
Tackles
Player
School
Tackles
Ron Davis Jr.
Eau Claire
107
Ethan Hix
Lugoff-Elgin
102
Logan McNatt
Gilbert
94
Jasper Tucker
Lugoff-Elgin
93
Logan Cripe
Lexington
88
Armani Williams
Gray Collegiate
87
Braylin Scott-Joyner
Gray Collegiate
86
Arthur Albritton
Gray Collegiate
85
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
84
Terry Carson
Ridge View
83
Dillon Cornwell
Gilbert
78
Quinjae Pringle
Fairfield Central
76
Davis Buchanan
Heathwood Hall
76
Dominique Barksdale
Gray Collegiate
75
Darrius Bell
Gilbert
73
Kendrick Simpson
CA Johnson
72
Jani Broadnax
Columbia
71
James Wells
Chapin
70
Oru-Ntu Nikiri
Spring Valley
70
Dontorian Best
AC Flora
69
Julius Land
Irmo
69
David Cromer
Lexington
68
Tyrik Richardson
Lugoff-Elgin
67
Will Locke
Hammond
66
Jalynn Turner
AC Flora
66
Da’Mondre Anderson
CA Johnson
66
Drew Hall
Heathwood Hall
65
Trevon Hart
CA Johnson
65
Richard Jones
Columbia
64
Daniel Schmitt
Heathwood Hall
64
David Pillard
Lugoff-Elgin
63
Kempton Meetzke
Ben Lippen
63
Paul Edwards
Brookland-Cayce
61
Tyrus Anderson
White Knoll
61
Caiman Welch
Lugoff-Elgin
61
Sacks
Player
School
Sacks
Dima Daley
Cardinal Newman
10 ½
Da’mondre Anderson
CA Johnson
9
Patrick Godbolt
Blythewood
8
Nick Rogers
Blythewood
8
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
7
Deaundre Brown
Ridge View
7
Jalil Borelli
Ben Lippen
7
Amyjay Thompson
CA Johnson
7
Darrius Bell
Gilbert
6
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
6
Jordan Burch
Hammond
6
Dallaz Corbitt
Gray Collegiate
6
Dylan Williamson
Pelion
5
Jacob Drag
Chapin
5
Bradley Dunn
Hammond
5
Anthony Dimasi
Dutch Fork
4
Devin Jones
White Knoll
4
Danique Smith
Lower Richland
4
Max Shropshire
Spring Valley
4
Amah Dre Leaphart
Batesburg-Leesville
4
Trenton Taylor
Swansea
4
Will Locke
Hammond
4
Jermel Sims
Dreher
4
Desean Smith
Lower Richland
4
James Dent
CA Johnson
4
Austin Murton
River Bluff
4
Terry Carson
Ridge View
4
David Pillard
Lugoff-Elgin
4
Interceptions
Player
School
INTs
Emori Mills
White Knoll
5
Tristan Allen
Lexington
4
Fabian Goodman
Hammond
4
Javis Lucas
Eau Claire
3
Terry Carson
Ridge View
3
Dimarco Johnson
Dutch Fork
3
Drew Hall
Heathwood Hall
3
Omarion Dollison
Irmo
3
Cam Atkins
Westwood
3
EJ Grigsby
Irmo
3
Jalen Geiger
Spring Valley
3
Brig Brannon
Hammond
3
Gage Goodwin
Pelion
3
Greg Williams
Swansea
3
Sam Lafrage
Airport
3
Dwayne Riley
Ridge View
3
Punting
Player
School
Punts
Yds
Avg
Alex Nelson
Chapin
30
1,246
41.5
Nick Lawyer
Ridge View
14
568
40.6
Alex Herrera
Spring Valley
19
770
40.5
Dima Daley
Cardinal Newman
20
748
37.4
Andrew Frost
Airport
24
928
36.8
Cortes Braham
Westwood
11
404
36.7
Ty’Sean Osby
Richland Northeast
5
181
36.2
Tristan Allen
Lexington
35
1,142
35.7
Josh Strickland
Gilbert
19
680
35.7
Luis Orellano
White Knoll
25
890
35.6
Bennett Caldwell
Camden
19
675
35.5
Levi Crapps
Batesburg-Leesville
20
705
35.3
Comments