Dutch Fork Silver Foxes wide receiver Gage Zirke (4) strolls into the end zone for a touchdown during the game between Dutch Fork High at River Bluff High School. Jeff Blake Jeff@JeffBlakePhoto.com

High School Football

Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 8

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 16, 2018 03:39 PM

Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders

Through Week 8

Rushing

Player

School

Att

Yards

TDs

Ahmorae Wilmore

Newberry

182

1,481

17

Braden Walker

River Bluff

123

1,153

13

Da Da Washington

Dreher

155

1,014

11

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

150

941

13

Kazarius Adams

Gray Collegiate

116

858

12

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

104

812

9

Thomas Green

Columbia

134

789

3

Will Barber

Fairfield Central

94

778

9

Jaylon Boyd

Blythewood

109

770

10

Jeremiah Green

Pelion

153

755

5

Akeem Nicholas

Lexington

153

724

3

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

110

681

5

Shytrell O’Neil

Eau Claire

97

669

2

Randall Brown

Lugoff-Elgin

117

619

4

Alex Lewis

Heathwood Hall

94

609

6

Jon Hall

Dutch Fork

46

604

7

Tay Wilson

Batesburg-Leesville

108

589

5

Antonio Gantt

River Bluff

71

588

9

Shymeik Corbett

Camden

65

586

6

Kendrell Flowers

Irmo

71

585

9

Omarion Dollison

Irmo

75

575

6

Tyler Dixon

Lugoff-Elgin

102

568

5

Ron Hoff

Dutch Fork

68

562

14

Passing

Player

School

Comp

Att

Yds

TDs

Reed Charpia

Brookland-Cayce

149

214

2,324

14

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

119

159

2,085

23

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

164

248

2,036

15

Jackson Muschamp

Hammond

112

168

1,817

24

Javon Anderson

Ridge View

81

157

1,401

14

Brandon Caughman

Airport

104

165

1,291

11

Ahmon Green

Westwood

82

168

1,273

14

Bryce Jeffcoat

Camden

78

122

1,241

13

AJ DePalma

Cardinal Newman

79

144

1,194

9

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

93

160

1,169

13

Ryan Campbell

Dreher

82

129

1,104

8

Keenan Coats

Swansea

96

192

1,072

5

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

93

146

1,036

6

Jamison Gantzy

Lower Richland

64

128

976

10

Stephon Gadsen

Fairfield Central

70

133

947

5

Pryce Whitten

Pelion

64

117

860

7

Matthew Jamison

AC Flora

59

101

748

8

Michael Rikard

River Bluff

56

83

734

6

John Ragin

Irmo

47

96

728

7

Josh Strickland

Gilbert

57

89

693

7

Cal Herndon

Lexington

53

117

679

7

Receiving

Player

School

Rec

Yds

TDs

Gage Zirke

Dutch Fork

54

1,020

11

Joe Pradusbri

Brookland-Cayce

55

919

6

Walyn Napper

Ridge View

45

846

8

Cleo Canty

Hammond

33

656

9

Josh Doctor

Gray Collegiate

54

645

5

Matt Reed

Gilbert

38

629

6

Kyser Samuel

Gray Collegiate

38

617

5

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

36

613

11

Andre Wilson

Hammond

44

597

5

Shymeik Corbett

Camden

26

555

6

Jamal Henderson

Lower Richland

23

518

6

Markell Portee

North Central

23

476

10

Tre’von Dreher

Dreher

32

474

5

Landon Goodwin

Camden

29

465

3

Quanta Jackson

Lower Richland

30

445

6

Jaylin Thomas

Chapin

30

407

2

Cortes Braham

Westwood

26

398

6

D. Williams

Swansea

36

395

2

Rico Dorsey

Ben Lippen

29

388

2

Scoring

Player

School

TDs

XP

2Pt

Pts

Ahmorae Wilmore

Newberry

17

0

0

102

Braden Walker

River Bluff

16

0

2

98

Ron Hoff

Dutch Fork

15

0

0

90

Joe Pradubsri

Brookland-Cayce

15

0

0

90

Reed Charpia

Brookland-Cayce

13

0

1

80

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

13

0

0

78

Jamias Holloway

White Knoll

12

0

0

72

Willis Barber

Fairfield Central

12

0

0

72

Shymeik Corbett

Camden

12

0

0

72

Kazarius Adams

Gray Collegiate

12

0

0

72

Gage Zirke

Dutch Fork

11

0

0

66

Da Da Washigton

Dreher

11

0

0

66

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

11

0

0

66

Graham Newboult

Dutch Fork

0

59

1

62

Antonio Gantt

River Bluff

10

0

2

62

DeAndre Cook

Gilbert

10

0

0

60

Jaylon Boyd

Blythewood

10

0

0

60

Markell Portee

North Central

10

0

0

60

Walyn Napper

Ridge View

10

0

0

60

Tackles

Player

School

Tackles

Ron Davis Jr.

Eau Claire

107

Ethan Hix

Lugoff-Elgin

102

Logan McNatt

Gilbert

94

Jasper Tucker

Lugoff-Elgin

93

Logan Cripe

Lexington

88

Armani Williams

Gray Collegiate

87

Braylin Scott-Joyner

Gray Collegiate

86

Arthur Albritton

Gray Collegiate

85

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

84

Terry Carson

Ridge View

83

Dillon Cornwell

Gilbert

78

Quinjae Pringle

Fairfield Central

76

Davis Buchanan

Heathwood Hall

76

Dominique Barksdale

Gray Collegiate

75

Darrius Bell

Gilbert

73

Kendrick Simpson

CA Johnson

72

Jani Broadnax

Columbia

71

James Wells

Chapin

70

Oru-Ntu Nikiri

Spring Valley

70

Dontorian Best

AC Flora

69

Julius Land

Irmo

69

David Cromer

Lexington

68

Tyrik Richardson

Lugoff-Elgin

67

Will Locke

Hammond

66

Jalynn Turner

AC Flora

66

Da’Mondre Anderson

CA Johnson

66

Drew Hall

Heathwood Hall

65

Trevon Hart

CA Johnson

65

Richard Jones

Columbia

64

Daniel Schmitt

Heathwood Hall

64

David Pillard

Lugoff-Elgin

63

Kempton Meetzke

Ben Lippen

63

Paul Edwards

Brookland-Cayce

61

Tyrus Anderson

White Knoll

61

Caiman Welch

Lugoff-Elgin

61

Sacks

Player

School

Sacks

Dima Daley

Cardinal Newman

10 ½

Da’mondre Anderson

CA Johnson

9

Patrick Godbolt

Blythewood

8

Nick Rogers

Blythewood

8

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

7

Deaundre Brown

Ridge View

7

Jalil Borelli

Ben Lippen

7

Amyjay Thompson

CA Johnson

7

Darrius Bell

Gilbert

6

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

6

Jordan Burch

Hammond

6

Dallaz Corbitt

Gray Collegiate

6

Dylan Williamson

Pelion

5

Jacob Drag

Chapin

5

Bradley Dunn

Hammond

5

Anthony Dimasi

Dutch Fork

4

Devin Jones

White Knoll

4

Danique Smith

Lower Richland

4

Max Shropshire

Spring Valley

4

Amah Dre Leaphart

Batesburg-Leesville

4

Trenton Taylor

Swansea

4

Will Locke

Hammond

4

Jermel Sims

Dreher

4

Desean Smith

Lower Richland

4

James Dent

CA Johnson

4

Austin Murton

River Bluff

4

Terry Carson

Ridge View

4

David Pillard

Lugoff-Elgin

4

Interceptions

Player

School

INTs

Emori Mills

White Knoll

5

Tristan Allen

Lexington

4

Fabian Goodman

Hammond

4

Javis Lucas

Eau Claire

3

Terry Carson

Ridge View

3

Dimarco Johnson

Dutch Fork

3

Drew Hall

Heathwood Hall

3

Omarion Dollison

Irmo

3

Cam Atkins

Westwood

3

EJ Grigsby

Irmo

3

Jalen Geiger

Spring Valley

3

Brig Brannon

Hammond

3

Gage Goodwin

Pelion

3

Greg Williams

Swansea

3

Sam Lafrage

Airport

3

Dwayne Riley

Ridge View

3

Punting

Player

School

Punts

Yds

Avg

Alex Nelson

Chapin

30

1,246

41.5

Nick Lawyer

Ridge View

14

568

40.6

Alex Herrera

Spring Valley

19

770

40.5

Dima Daley

Cardinal Newman

20

748

37.4

Andrew Frost

Airport

24

928

36.8

Cortes Braham

Westwood

11

404

36.7

Ty’Sean Osby

Richland Northeast

5

181

36.2

Tristan Allen

Lexington

35

1,142

35.7

Josh Strickland

Gilbert

19

680

35.7

Luis Orellano

White Knoll

25

890

35.6

Bennett Caldwell

Camden

19

675

35.5

Levi Crapps

Batesburg-Leesville

20

705

35.3

