River Bluff climbs back in statewide football rankings

S.C. Prep Media Football poll
First-place votes in parentheses
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (13)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. T.L. Hanna
4. Gaffney
5. Dorman
6. Sumter
7. Berkeley
8. Byrnes
9. Summerville
10. River Bluff
Receiving votes: West Florence, Carolina Forest, Boiling Springs.
Class 4A
1. Hartsville (9)
2. Greer (3)
3. South Pointe
4. Myrtle Beach (1)
5. Daniel
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. Eastside
8. Belton-Honea Path
9. Wren
10. Wilson
Receiving votes: Greenville, York, Ridge View, North Augusta.
Class 3A
1. Dillon (13)
2. Chapman
3. Chester
4. May River
5. Strom Thurmond
6. Camden
7. Woodruff
8. Wade Hampton (H)
9. Union County
10. Pendleton
Receiving votes: Gilbert, Manning, Southside, Aynor.
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (13)
2. Barnwell
3. Carvers Bay
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Ninety-Six
6. Southside Christian
7. Andrews
8. Timberland
9. Landrum
10. Saluda
Receiving votes: Mullins, Oceanside Collegiate.
Class A
1. Lamar (12)
2. Wagener-Salley (1)
3. Dixie
4. Lake View
5. Baptist Hill
6. Blackville-Hilda
7. Hemingway
8. St. John’s
9. C.E. Murray
10. Ridge Spring-Monetta and Branchville
Receiving votes: Denmark-Olar, Bethune-Bowman, Whitmire, Green Sea-Floyds, Timmonsville.
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; Ian Guerin, MyHorry News.
