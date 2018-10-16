Watch: Dutch Fork football preview

Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts discusses this year's team as they go for their straight state title.
By
Up Next
Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts discusses this year's team as they go for their straight state title.
By

High School Football

River Bluff climbs back in statewide football rankings

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 16, 2018 03:05 PM

S.C. Prep Media Football poll

First-place votes in parentheses

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (13)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. T.L. Hanna

4. Gaffney

5. Dorman

6. Sumter

7. Berkeley

8. Byrnes

9. Summerville

10. River Bluff

Receiving votes: West Florence, Carolina Forest, Boiling Springs.

Class 4A

1. Hartsville (9)

2. Greer (3)

3. South Pointe

4. Myrtle Beach (1)

5. Daniel

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. Eastside

8. Belton-Honea Path

9. Wren

10. Wilson

Receiving votes: Greenville, York, Ridge View, North Augusta.

Class 3A

1. Dillon (13)

2. Chapman

3. Chester

4. May River

5. Strom Thurmond

6. Camden

7. Woodruff

8. Wade Hampton (H)

9. Union County

10. Pendleton

Receiving votes: Gilbert, Manning, Southside, Aynor.

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (13)

2. Barnwell

3. Carvers Bay

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Ninety-Six

6. Southside Christian

7. Andrews

8. Timberland

9. Landrum

10. Saluda

Receiving votes: Mullins, Oceanside Collegiate.

Class A

1. Lamar (12)

2. Wagener-Salley (1)

3. Dixie

4. Lake View

5. Baptist Hill

6. Blackville-Hilda

7. Hemingway

8. St. John’s

9. C.E. Murray

10. Ridge Spring-Monetta and Branchville

Receiving votes: Denmark-Olar, Bethune-Bowman, Whitmire, Green Sea-Floyds, Timmonsville.

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; Ian Guerin, MyHorry News.

  Comments  