Gray Collegiate football claims first region title with win over Eau Claire

The Gray Collegiate football team captured its first region title Thursday night.
The War Eagles scored on their first four possessions on their way to a 35-6 win over Eau Claire at District Stadium at Keenan.
With the win, Gray Collegiate wins the Region 3-2A title and will host a first-round playoff game when the postseason begins Nov. 9. It’s the school’s first region title in football since it began playing varsity football five years ago.
Gray Collegiate finished second in the region last year and lost in the first round of the playoffs.
“We were a two seed last year and close to a region championship,” Gray Collegiate coach Adam Holmes said. “But we have been working toward it ever since last year. We have been in weight room, coming out over summer and getting better … always working toward getting that one seed and give ourselves best opportunity to make a run in the playoffs.”
Running back Julian Jackson rushed for 90 yards and three touchdowns including one on the second play of the game. Kazarius Adams added 100 yards on the ground and quarterback Hunter Helms passed for 215 yards and a TD.
Eau Claire’s lone score came on a Jordan Howell pass to Alonzo Swinton.
Comments