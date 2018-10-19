Hammond stays unbeaten; Brookland-Cayce, Airport keep region title hopes alive

Hammond extended its winning streak to 21 games and wrapped up top spot in SCISA 3A playoffs Friday night.
Jordan Burch ran for three scores and caught a TD in the 62-27 win over Cardinal Newman.
Burch finished with 88 yards on ground and also had two sacks on defense.
Quarterback Jackson Muschamp added three TD passes for the Skyhawks, who jumped out to a 35-0 lead in the first half. Muschamp was 13-of-17 for 247 yards.
Hammond also had a pair of defensive touchdowns.
River Bluff 24, White Knoll 13
River Bluff scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to defeat White Knoll.
The Gators move into a tie for second-place in Region 5-5A with Lexington. The two teams play next week with winner clinching second in region and home playoff game.
Braden Walker’s 44-yard TD run gave River Bluff a 17-13 lead with 6:23 left. Walker finished with 190 yards.
Antonio Gantt added 124 and a score. Quarterback Michael Rikard also threw a TD pass.
White Knoll QB Aveon Smith had 203 yards of total offense and two TDs.
Gilbert 48, Edisto 19
Josh Strickland threw for 137 yards and two scores in Gilbert’s win.
Cody Temples added 112 yards on the ground and a score. Jy Tolen rand for a TD and threw one for the Indians.
Blythewood 31, Lugoff-Elgin 7
Jaylon Boyd ran for 96 yards and a TD in the win for the Bengals.
Miles Heitman kicked three field goals and the Bengals also had a special teams score.
Airport 24, South Aiken 7
Brandon Caughman threw two touchdown passes as Airport kept their hopes alive for a region title.
Caughman threw for 192 yards and two TDs and also ran for 65 yards. Nanders Lawrence added 178 yards on ground and a TD.
Airport’s defense forced four turnovers and had four sacks.
Brookland-Cayce 27, Aiken 13
Reed Charpia threw for 161 yards and ran for 98 and a TD for Brookland-Cayce.
Joe Pradubsri and Tony Glenn also had TD runs for the Bearcats.
B-C and Airport play next week with both teams still in hunt for Region 5-4A title.
Dreher 21, Lakewood 19
Kyrell Michael had a TD catch and ran for a score in the Blue Devils’ win.
Dreher plays AC Flora next week with a Region 4-4A title up for grabs. Da Washington rushed for more than 100 yards on ground for Blue Devils.
South Pointe 38, Ridge View 35
The South Pointe Stallions came from behind in the final quarter and edged the Ridge View Blazers 38-35 in a Region 3-4A battle at South Pointe Friday night.
Trailing 28-24, Maurice Whitlock scampered in from 35-yards out, and the Stallions were back on top 31-28.
After South Pointe stopped Ridge View on downs, they drove for another touchdown. Whitlock capped a 35 yard drive in eight plays with an eight-yard run to make it 38-28 with 2:51 to play.
The Blazers answered when Javon Anderson passed to Walyn Napper for four yards and a score with 36 seconds remaining. Ridge View tried an onside kick, but the Stallions recovered and ran out the clock.
Anderson had three TD passes, all to Napper and he also ran for a score. Isaiah Porter had a 105-yard interception return for a TD for the Blazers to give them a 28-24 lead in the fourth quarter.
Sumter 38, Spring Valley 0
Tony Dinkins-McCall had a 97-yard kickoff return for a TD for the Gamecocks.
Columbia 26, Calhoun County 24
Thomas Green ran for 271 yards and four scores for Columbia, which improved to 2-1 in region play.
Indian Land 26, Camden 8
Brandon Britton ran for two scores in Indian Land’s victory.
Quarterback Ryan Parker threw for 198 yards and also ran for a TD.
Thursday
Gray Collegiate 35, Eau Claire 6
The War Eagles scored on their first four possessions on their way to a win and school’s first region title.
With the win, Gray Collegiate wins the Region 3-2A title and will host a first-round playoff game when the postseason begins Nov. 9.
Running back Julian Jackson rushed for 90 yards and three touchdowns including one on the second play of the game. Kazarius Adams added 100 yards on the ground and quarterback Hunter Helms passed for 215 yards and a TD.
