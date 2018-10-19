Tonight’s Midlands high school football scores and live updates

Midlands Scores
Thursday
Gray Collegiate 35, Eau Claire 6
Friday
Abbeville at Saluda
Batesburg-Leesville at Fox Creek
Ben Lippen at Porter-Gaud
Brookland-Cayce at Aiken
Calhoun County at Columbia (At Keenan)
Cardinal Newman at Hammond
Chester at Fairfield Central
Edisto at Gilbert
Indian Land at Camden
Lakewood at Dreher (Memorial Stadium)
Lexington at Chapin
AC Flora at Lower Richland
Lugoff-Elgin at Blythewood
Mid-Carolina at Woodruff
North Central at Lewisville
Northside Christian at Colleton Prep
Richard Winn at WW King
Ridge View at South Pointe
River Bluff at White Knoll
South Aiken at Airport
Spring Valley at Sumter
Union County at Newberry
Westwood at Lancaster
York at Richland Northeast
