15 Midlands players picked for Touchshtone Energy Bowl

The leading passer and the leading receiver in the Midlands were selected to play in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.
Brookland-Cayce quarterback Reed Charpia and Dutch Fork receiver Gage Zirke were among the 15 Midlands players to be selected for the game to played at Coastal Carolina on Dec. 15.
Charpia leads the Midlands with 2,503 yards and 14 touchdowns and also has rushed for 14 scores. Going into last weekend, Zirke had 54 catches for area-best 1,020 yards and 11 TDs. He had a school-record 16 catches for 281 yards against Northwestern this season.
Zirke and Charpia are part of the South squad and are joined by Gilbert defensive end Darrius Bell and offensive lineman Jacob Burgess, Dutch Fork tight end Jordan Springs, Dreher defensive back Kyrell Michael, Chapin linebacker James Wells and Pelion linebacker George Storm.
Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts, Gilbert’s Chad Leaphart, Chapin’s Mike Strange and Pelion’s David Smith are assistants for the South squad.
On the north squad, Gray Collegiate has its first all-star football selections in defensive end Dallaz Corbitt and receiver Josh Doctor. Other Midlands players on the North are Keenan’s Alajuwan Robinson, Camden defensive lineman Javaris Holliday and offensive lineman Jason Harris, Spring Valley defensive lineman Max Shropshire and Newberry’s Kobe Sligh.
Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Roster
South
Johnathan Bennett (Summerville); Reed Charpia (Brookland-Cayce); Mario Anderson (Stratford); Tiyon Evans (Hartsville); Javari Frazier (Barnwell); Marcus Grissett (Myrtle Beach); Rashad Maxwell (Baptist Hill); Malik Richardson (Lakewood); Joshua Simon (Crestwood); Corrian Wright (Dillon); Gage Zirke (Dutch Fork); Jordan Springs (Dutch Fork;) Darius Williams (Hemingway); Bruce Benjamin (Fort Dorchester); Kahlil Bethea (Dillon); Jacob Burgess (Gilbert); Trey Davis (Waccamaw); Tared Drayton, James Island; Terrence Frasier, West Ashley; Gabe Long (May River); Charles McCoy (Strom Thurmond); Lane West (Colleton County); Darrius Bell (Gilbert); Jaelen Edwards (Wando); JB Favorite (Myrtle Beach); Daniel Foster (Wilson); Dalmont Gourdine (Garrett Academy); Michael Mason (South Florence); LJ Stanley (Goose Creek); Caree Collier (North Augusta); Cole Phillips (Summerville); George Storm (Pelion); Chris Torres, (North Augusta); Braxton Wedgeworth (Bethune Bowman); James Wells (Chapin;) Jaheem Hazel (Whale Branch); Kyrell Michael, (Dreher); Calantre Morrison (Berkeley); Kenny Solomon (Socastee); Janaz Sumpter (Carvers Bay); Tyler Sumpter (Timberland); Steven White (Burke); Anthony Williams (Bamberg-Ehrhardt); Andrew Well (Wando)
Head Coach: Dwayne Garrick Assistants: Tom Knotts, Chad Leaphart, Mitch Strange, Anthony Sterling, David Smith
North
Jalen Geer Belton (Honea Path; Xavier Nance (Belton-Honea Path), Storm Duck (Boiling Springs); Brenden Taylor (Broome); Ben Henseon (Byrnes); Jason Harris (Camden), Javaris Holliday (Camden), Daylon Robinson (Central), Jaylan Smith (Chapman), Hezekiah Massey (Clover); De’Iveon Donald (Dixie); Gabe Thompson (Dorman); Zack Hillstock (Dorman); Daylan Littlejohn (Gaffney); Hunter Bullock (Gaffney); Josh Doctor (Gray Collegiate); Dallaz Corbitt (Gray Collegiate); Stephon Stokes (Greenville); Kyle Schneider (Greer); Jamrio James (Hunter Kinard Tyler); Jacquez Lucas (Lamar); Jalen Tatah (Lancaster); Brendan Killough (Mauldin); Kobe Sligh (Newberry); Chase Froedge (Palmetto); Braden Gravely (Pickens); Narii Gaither (Rock Hill); CJ Bosket (Saluda); Raquon Harley (Saluda); Jeremiah Mackey (Seneca); Joe Ervin (South Pointe); Jaylon Girdner (Spartanburg); Moe Wedman (Spartanburg); Max Shropshire (Spring Valley); Jacob Johanning (St. Joseph’s); Eric Watts (Sumter); Devonte Jones (TL Hanna); Lewis McBeth (Union County); Patrick Nations (Walhalla); Alajuwan Robinson (Keenan); Keegan Halloran (Woodruff); Tyrell Jackson (Wren); Lane Towery (York)
Head Coach: Don Frost Assistants: Brian Lane, Lynn Fleming, Charlie Poole, Wayne Bell, Chris Wofford
