Watch: Gilbert High School football preview

Gilbert coach Chad Leaphart discusses the upcoming season and looking back at last year's 12-1 year.
Gilbert football moves back into latest statewide media poll

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 23, 2018 02:03 PM

S.C. Prep Media Football poll

First-place votes in parentheses

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (14)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. TL Hanna

4. Gaffney

5. Dorman

6. Sumter

7. Berkeley

8. Byrnes

9. Summerville

10. River Bluff

Also receiving votes: West Florence, Rock Hill, Blythewood

Class 4A

1. Hartsville (10)

2. Greer (3)

3. Myrtle Beach (1)

4. South Pointe

5. Daniel

6. Belton-Honea Path

7. Greenville

8. North Augusta

9. North Myrtle Beach

10. Eastside

Also receiving votes: York, Wren, AC Flora, Wilson, Brookland-Cayce, Marlboro County

Class 3A

1. Dillon (14)

2. Chapman

3. Chester

4. May River

5. Strom Thurmond

6. Wade Hampton

7. Woodruff

8. Union County

9. Pendleton

10. Gilbert

Also receiving votes: Camden, Aynor, Hanahan, Southside

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (14)

2. Barnwell

3. Carvers Bay

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Southside Christian

6. (tie) Ninety-Six

6 (tie). Timberland

8. Mullins

9. Landrum

10. Saluda

Also receiving votes: North Central, Andrews, Hannah-Pamplico

Class A

1. Lamar (13)

2. Wagener-Salley (1)

3. Dixie

4. Baptist Hill

5. Lake View

6. Blackville-Hilda

7. St. John’s

8. Bethune-Bowman

9. Ridge Spring – Monetta

10. Green Sea – Floyds

Also receiving votes: Branchville, Whitmire, Hemingway, C.E. Murray

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; Ian Guerin, MyHorry News.

