Gilbert football moves back into latest statewide media poll

S.C. Prep Media Football poll
First-place votes in parentheses
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (14)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. TL Hanna
4. Gaffney
5. Dorman
6. Sumter
7. Berkeley
8. Byrnes
9. Summerville
10. River Bluff
Also receiving votes: West Florence, Rock Hill, Blythewood
Class 4A
1. Hartsville (10)
2. Greer (3)
3. Myrtle Beach (1)
4. South Pointe
5. Daniel
6. Belton-Honea Path
7. Greenville
8. North Augusta
9. North Myrtle Beach
10. Eastside
Also receiving votes: York, Wren, AC Flora, Wilson, Brookland-Cayce, Marlboro County
Class 3A
1. Dillon (14)
2. Chapman
3. Chester
4. May River
5. Strom Thurmond
6. Wade Hampton
7. Woodruff
8. Union County
9. Pendleton
10. Gilbert
Also receiving votes: Camden, Aynor, Hanahan, Southside
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (14)
2. Barnwell
3. Carvers Bay
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Southside Christian
6. (tie) Ninety-Six
6 (tie). Timberland
8. Mullins
9. Landrum
10. Saluda
Also receiving votes: North Central, Andrews, Hannah-Pamplico
Class A
1. Lamar (13)
2. Wagener-Salley (1)
3. Dixie
4. Baptist Hill
5. Lake View
6. Blackville-Hilda
7. St. John’s
8. Bethune-Bowman
9. Ridge Spring – Monetta
10. Green Sea – Floyds
Also receiving votes: Branchville, Whitmire, Hemingway, C.E. Murray
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; Ian Guerin, MyHorry News.
Comments