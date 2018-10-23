Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 9

Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders
Through Week 9
Rushing
Player
School
Att
Yards
TDs
Ahmorae Wilmore
Newberry
200
1,549
17
Braden Walker
River Bluff
146
1,311
14
Da Da Washington
Dreher
178
1,146
11
Thomas Green
Columbia
161
1,060
7
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
172
1,036
14
Kazarius Adams
Gray Collegiate
123
955
13
Jaylon Boyd
Blythewood
121
871
12
Akeem Nicholas
Lexington
174
841
4
Jeremiah Green
Pelion
176
831
6
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
104
812
9
Will Barber
Fairfield Central
102
806
9
Shytrell O'Neil
Eau Claire
108
773
2
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
124
763
5
Tay Wilson
Batesburg-Leesville
118
734
6
Antonio Gantt
River Bluff
86
725
10
Shymeik Corbett
Camden
75
705
7
Randall Brown
Lugoff-Elgin
127
659
4
Tyler Dixon
Lugoff-Elgin
118
626
5
Alex Lewis
Heathwood Hall
94
609
6
Jon Hall
Dutch Fork
46
604
7
Kendrell Flowers
Irmo
71
585
9
Omarion Dollison
Irmo
75
575
6
Ron Hoff
Dutch Fork
68
562
14
Nanders Lawrence
Airport
62
557
4
Passing
Player
School
Comp
Att
Yds
TDs
Reed Charpia
Brookland-Cayce
163
238
2,503
14
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
119
159
2,085
23
Hunter Helms
Gray Collegiate
176
269
2,247
16
Jackson Muschamp
Hammond
125
185
2,064
27
Javon Anderson
Ridge View
99
188
1,687
17
Brandon Caughman
Airport
116
183
1,483
12
Ahmon Green
Westwood
99
192
1,456
16
Bryce Jeffcoat
Camden
86
137
1,347
13
AJ DePalma
Cardinal Newman
88
161
1,334
11
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
102
187
1,277
14
Ryan Campbell
Dreher
93
145
1,246
9
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
105
170
1,114
6
Keenan Coats
Swansea
96
192
1,072
5
Pryce Whitten
Pelion
72
134
982
8
Jamison Gantzy
Lower Richland
64
128
976
10
Stephon Gadsen
Fairfield Central
70
133
947
5
Xay Chalmers
Newberry
81
169
858
9
Josh Strickland
Gilbert
67
105
838
9
Matthew Jamison
AC Flora
66
112
817
8
Michael Rikard
River Bluff
62
93
800
7
Cal Herndon
Lexington
62
135
781
7
King Ford
Blythewood
60
127
734
6
John Ragin
Irmo
47
96
728
7
Receiving
Player
School
Rec
Yds
TDs
Gage Zirke
Dutch Fork
54
1,020
11
Walyn Napper
Ridge View
54
1,000
11
Joe Pradusbri
Brookland-Cayce
58
987
6
Matt Reed
Gilbert
43
771
8
Cleo Canty
Hammond
39
770
10
Josh Doctor
Gray Collegiate
60
766
5
Andre Wilson
Hammond
48
682
6
Kyser Samuel
Gray Collegiate
38
617
5
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
36
613
11
Tre’von Dreher
Dreher
38
563
5
Shymeik Corbett
Camden
26
555
6
Jamal Henderson
Lower Richland
23
518
6
Cortes Braham
Westwood
32
506
7
Markell Portee
North Central
23
476
10
Landon Goodwin
Camden
31
477
3
Rico Dorsey
Ben Lippen
35
464
2
Quanta Jackson
Lower Richland
30
445
6
Jaylin Thomas
Chapin
37
443
2
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
34
442
1
Scoring
Player
School
TDs
XP
2Pt
Pts
Braden Walker
River Bluff
17
0
2
104
Ahmorae Wilmore
Newberry
17
0
0
102
Joe Pradubsri
Brookland-Cayce
16
0
0
96
Ron Hoff
Dutch Fork
15
0
0
90
Reed Charpia
Brookland-Cayce
14
0
1
86
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
14
0
0
84
Kazarius Adams
Gray Collegiate
13
0
0
78
Shymeik Corbett
Camden
13
0
0
78
Walyn Napper
Ridge View
13
0
0
78
Jordan Burch
Hammond
13
0
0
78
Jamias Holloway
White Knoll
12
0
0
72
Willis Barber
Fairfield Central
12
0
0
72
Jaylon Boyd
Blythewood
12
0
0
72
Antonio Gantt
River Bluff
11
0
2
68
Gage Zirke
Dutch Fork
11
0
0
66
Da Da Washigton
Dreher
11
0
0
66
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
11
0
0
66
DeAndre Cook
Gilbert
11
0
0
66
Tackles
Player
School
Tackles
Ethan Hix
Lugoff-Elgin
113
Jasper Tucker
Lugoff-Elgin
113
Ron Davis Jr.
Eau Claire
111
Logan Cripe
Lexington
102
Logan McNatt
Gilbert
101
Dominique Barksdale
Gray Collegiate
100
Arthur Albritton
Gray Collegiate
94
Armani Williams
Gray Collegiate
91
Quinjae Pringle
Fairfield Central
88
Braylin Scott-Joyner
Gray Collegiate
86
Dillon Cornwell
Gilbert
85
Jani Broadnax
Columbia
85
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
84
Terry Carson
Ridge View
83
James Wells
Chapin
80
Oru-Ntu Nikiri
Spring Valley
80
David Cromer
Lexington
78
Davis Buchanan
Heathwood Hall
76
Darrius Bell
Gilbert
76
Richard Jones
Columbia
76
David Pillard
Lugoff-Elgin
75
Jalil Borelli
Ben Lippen
74
Will Locke
Hammond
74
Kendrick Simpson
CA Johnson
72
Kameron Meetzke
Ben Lippen
72
CJ Johnson
Westwood
72
Tyrus Anderson
White Knoll
70
Dontorian Best
AC Flora
69
Julius Land
Irmo
69
Blake Dalton
Camden
68
Tyrik Richardson
Lugoff-Elgin
67
Justin Dingle
Dreher
67
Levi Gulasa
Lexington
67
Sacks
Player
School
Sacks
Dima Daley
Cardinal Newman
10 ½
Da’mondre Anderson
CA Johnson
9
Jalil Borelli
Ben Lippen
9
Patrick Godbolt
Blythewood
8
Nick Rogers
Blythewood
8
Jordan Burch
Hammond
8
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
7
Deaundre Brown
Ridge View
7
Amyjay Thompson
CA Johnson
7
Darrius Bell
Gilbert
6
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
6
Dallaz Corbitt
Gray Collegiate
6
Bradley Dunn
Hammond
6
Dylan Williamson
Pelion
5
Jacob Drag
Chapin
5
Jermel Sims
Dreher
5
Will Locke
Hammond
5
David Pillard
Lugoff-Elgin
5
Interceptions
Player
School
INTs
Emori Mills
White Knoll
5
Tristan Allen
Lexington
5
Fabian Goodman
Hammond
4
Gage Goodwin
Pelion
4
Brig Brannon
Hammond
4
Javis Lucas
Eau Claire
3
Terry Carson
Ridge View
3
Dimarco Johnson
Dutch Fork
3
Drew Hall
Heathwood Hall
3
Omarion Dollison
Irmo
3
Cam Atkins
Westwood
3
EJ Grigsby
Irmo
3
Jalen Geiger
Spring Valley
3
Greg Williams
Swansea
3
Sam Lafrage
Airport
3
Dwayne Riley
Ridge View
3
Punting
Player
School
Punts
Yds
Avg
Alex Nelson
Chapin
36
1,514
42.1
Nick Lawyer
Ridge View
14
568
40.6
Alex Herrera
Spring Valley
25
1,012
40.4
Dima Daley
Cardinal Newman
24
896
37.3
Neal Weaver
AC Flora
22
818.37.2
Andrew Frost
Airport
24
928
36.8
Luis Orellano
White Knoll
31
1,141
36.8
Cortes Braham
Westwood
11
404
36.7
Ty'Sean Osby
Richland Northeast
5
181
36.2
Bennett Caldwell
Camden
21
756
36.0
Tristan Allen
Lexington
39
1,381
35.7
Josh Strickland
Gilbert
20
715
35.7
Comments