Brookland-Cayce Bearcats quarterback Reed Charpia (2) Jeff Blake jblake@thestate.com

High School Football

Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 9

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 23, 2018 01:14 PM

Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders

Through Week 9

Rushing

Player

School

Att

Yards

TDs

Ahmorae Wilmore

Newberry

200

1,549

17

Braden Walker

River Bluff

146

1,311

14

Da Da Washington

Dreher

178

1,146

11

Thomas Green

Columbia

161

1,060

7

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

172

1,036

14

Kazarius Adams

Gray Collegiate

123

955

13

Jaylon Boyd

Blythewood

121

871

12

Akeem Nicholas

Lexington

174

841

4

Jeremiah Green

Pelion

176

831

6

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

104

812

9

Will Barber

Fairfield Central

102

806

9

Shytrell O'Neil

Eau Claire

108

773

2

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

124

763

5

Tay Wilson

Batesburg-Leesville

118

734

6

Antonio Gantt

River Bluff

86

725

10

Shymeik Corbett

Camden

75

705

7

Randall Brown

Lugoff-Elgin

127

659

4

Tyler Dixon

Lugoff-Elgin

118

626

5

Alex Lewis

Heathwood Hall

94

609

6

Jon Hall

Dutch Fork

46

604

7

Kendrell Flowers

Irmo

71

585

9

Omarion Dollison

Irmo

75

575

6

Ron Hoff

Dutch Fork

68

562

14

Nanders Lawrence

Airport

62

557

4

Passing

Player

School

Comp

Att

Yds

TDs

Reed Charpia

Brookland-Cayce

163

238

2,503

14

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

119

159

2,085

23

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

176

269

2,247

16

Jackson Muschamp

Hammond

125

185

2,064

27

Javon Anderson

Ridge View

99

188

1,687

17

Brandon Caughman

Airport

116

183

1,483

12

Ahmon Green

Westwood

99

192

1,456

16

Bryce Jeffcoat

Camden

86

137

1,347

13

AJ DePalma

Cardinal Newman

88

161

1,334

11

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

102

187

1,277

14

Ryan Campbell

Dreher

93

145

1,246

9

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

105

170

1,114

6

Keenan Coats

Swansea

96

192

1,072

5

Pryce Whitten

Pelion

72

134

982

8

Jamison Gantzy

Lower Richland

64

128

976

10

Stephon Gadsen

Fairfield Central

70

133

947

5

Xay Chalmers

Newberry

81

169

858

9

Josh Strickland

Gilbert

67

105

838

9

Matthew Jamison

AC Flora

66

112

817

8

Michael Rikard

River Bluff

62

93

800

7

Cal Herndon

Lexington

62

135

781

7

King Ford

Blythewood

60

127

734

6

John Ragin

Irmo

47

96

728

7

Receiving

Player

School

Rec

Yds

TDs

Gage Zirke

Dutch Fork

54

1,020

11

Walyn Napper

Ridge View

54

1,000

11

Joe Pradusbri

Brookland-Cayce

58

987

6

Matt Reed

Gilbert

43

771

8

Cleo Canty

Hammond

39

770

10

Josh Doctor

Gray Collegiate

60

766

5

Andre Wilson

Hammond

48

682

6

Kyser Samuel

Gray Collegiate

38

617

5

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

36

613

11

Tre’von Dreher

Dreher

38

563

5

Shymeik Corbett

Camden

26

555

6

Jamal Henderson

Lower Richland

23

518

6

Cortes Braham

Westwood

32

506

7

Markell Portee

North Central

23

476

10

Landon Goodwin

Camden

31

477

3

Rico Dorsey

Ben Lippen

35

464

2

Quanta Jackson

Lower Richland

30

445

6

Jaylin Thomas

Chapin

37

443

2

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

34

442

1

Scoring

Player

School

TDs

XP

2Pt

Pts

Braden Walker

River Bluff

17

0

2

104

Ahmorae Wilmore

Newberry

17

0

0

102

Joe Pradubsri

Brookland-Cayce

16

0

0

96

Ron Hoff

Dutch Fork

15

0

0

90

Reed Charpia

Brookland-Cayce

14

0

1

86

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

14

0

0

84

Kazarius Adams

Gray Collegiate

13

0

0

78

Shymeik Corbett

Camden

13

0

0

78

Walyn Napper

Ridge View

13

0

0

78

Jordan Burch

Hammond

13

0

0

78

Jamias Holloway

White Knoll

12

0

0

72

Willis Barber

Fairfield Central

12

0

0

72

Jaylon Boyd

Blythewood

12

0

0

72

Antonio Gantt

River Bluff

11

0

2

68

Gage Zirke

Dutch Fork

11

0

0

66

Da Da Washigton

Dreher

11

0

0

66

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

11

0

0

66

DeAndre Cook

Gilbert

11

0

0

66

Tackles

Player

School

Tackles

Ethan Hix

Lugoff-Elgin

113

Jasper Tucker

Lugoff-Elgin

113

Ron Davis Jr.

Eau Claire

111

Logan Cripe

Lexington

102

Logan McNatt

Gilbert

101

Dominique Barksdale

Gray Collegiate

100

Arthur Albritton

Gray Collegiate

94

Armani Williams

Gray Collegiate

91

Quinjae Pringle

Fairfield Central

88

Braylin Scott-Joyner

Gray Collegiate

86

Dillon Cornwell

Gilbert

85

Jani Broadnax

Columbia

85

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

84

Terry Carson

Ridge View

83

James Wells

Chapin

80

Oru-Ntu Nikiri

Spring Valley

80

David Cromer

Lexington

78

Davis Buchanan

Heathwood Hall

76

Darrius Bell

Gilbert

76

Richard Jones

Columbia

76

David Pillard

Lugoff-Elgin

75

Jalil Borelli

Ben Lippen

74

Will Locke

Hammond

74

Kendrick Simpson

CA Johnson

72

Kameron Meetzke

Ben Lippen

72

CJ Johnson

Westwood

72

Tyrus Anderson

White Knoll

70

Dontorian Best

AC Flora

69

Julius Land

Irmo

69

Blake Dalton

Camden

68

Tyrik Richardson

Lugoff-Elgin

67

Justin Dingle

Dreher

67

Levi Gulasa

Lexington

67

Sacks

Player

School

Sacks

Dima Daley

Cardinal Newman

10 ½

Da’mondre Anderson

CA Johnson

9

Jalil Borelli

Ben Lippen

9

Patrick Godbolt

Blythewood

8

Nick Rogers

Blythewood

8

Jordan Burch

Hammond

8

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

7

Deaundre Brown

Ridge View

7

Amyjay Thompson

CA Johnson

7

Darrius Bell

Gilbert

6

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

6

Dallaz Corbitt

Gray Collegiate

6

Bradley Dunn

Hammond

6

Dylan Williamson

Pelion

5

Jacob Drag

Chapin

5

Jermel Sims

Dreher

5

Will Locke

Hammond

5

David Pillard

Lugoff-Elgin

5

Interceptions

Player

School

INTs

Emori Mills

White Knoll

5

Tristan Allen

Lexington

5

Fabian Goodman

Hammond

4

Gage Goodwin

Pelion

4

Brig Brannon

Hammond

4

Javis Lucas

Eau Claire

3

Terry Carson

Ridge View

3

Dimarco Johnson

Dutch Fork

3

Drew Hall

Heathwood Hall

3

Omarion Dollison

Irmo

3

Cam Atkins

Westwood

3

EJ Grigsby

Irmo

3

Jalen Geiger

Spring Valley

3

Greg Williams

Swansea

3

Sam Lafrage

Airport

3

Dwayne Riley

Ridge View

3

Punting

Player

School

Punts

Yds

Avg

Alex Nelson

Chapin

36

1,514

42.1

Nick Lawyer

Ridge View

14

568

40.6

Alex Herrera

Spring Valley

25

1,012

40.4

Dima Daley

Cardinal Newman

24

896

37.3

Neal Weaver

AC Flora

22

818.37.2

Andrew Frost

Airport

24

928

36.8

Luis Orellano

White Knoll

31

1,141

36.8

Cortes Braham

Westwood

11

404

36.7

Ty'Sean Osby

Richland Northeast

5

181

36.2

Bennett Caldwell

Camden

21

756

36.0

Tristan Allen

Lexington

39

1,381

35.7

Josh Strickland

Gilbert

20

715

35.7

