With bad weather on horizon, some Midlands schools moving football games to Thursday

With the threat of rain and cold weather in forecast for Friday, many Midlands high schools are moving their games up a day.
Here is a list of this week’s updated schedule. Check back during the day for more updates.
Midlands Football Schedule
All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Thursday
Cardinal Newman at Ben Lippen, 7 p.m.
Eau Claire at Columbia (Keenan Stadium)
Gilbert at Pelion
Hammond at Heathwood Hall, 7 p.m.
Keenan at Camden, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at Ridge View (At Ridge View HS)
North Central at Buford
Richland Northeast at Westwood
River Bluff at Lexington
White Knoll at Dutch Fork, 7 p.m.
Friday
Airport at Brookland-Cayce
Blythewood at Spring Valley
Dreher at AC Flora (Memorial Stadium)
Fairfield Central at Indian Land
Gray Collegiate at CA Johnson (Keenan Stadium)
Lower Richland at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Nation Ford at Chapin
Newberry at Mid-Carolina
Saluda at Batesburg-Leesville
Spartanburg Christian at Northside Christian
Sumter at Irmo
Swansea at Edisto
Wardlaw at Richard Winn
WW King at Clarendon Hall
