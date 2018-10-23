Gilbert’s Deandre Cook runs with football against Dreher last year. Gilbert moved their game against Pelion from Friday to Thursday this week because of threat of bad weather.
Gilbert’s Deandre Cook runs with football against Dreher last year. Gilbert moved their game against Pelion from Friday to Thursday this week because of threat of bad weather. Sean Rayford online@thestate.com

High School Football

With bad weather on horizon, some Midlands schools moving football games to Thursday

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 23, 2018 11:43 AM

With the threat of rain and cold weather in forecast for Friday, many Midlands high schools are moving their games up a day.

Here is a list of this week’s updated schedule. Check back during the day for more updates.

Midlands Football Schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Thursday

Cardinal Newman at Ben Lippen, 7 p.m.

Eau Claire at Columbia (Keenan Stadium)

Gilbert at Pelion

Hammond at Heathwood Hall, 7 p.m.

Keenan at Camden, 7 p.m.

Lancaster at Ridge View (At Ridge View HS)

North Central at Buford

Richland Northeast at Westwood

River Bluff at Lexington

White Knoll at Dutch Fork, 7 p.m.

Friday

Airport at Brookland-Cayce

Blythewood at Spring Valley

Dreher at AC Flora (Memorial Stadium)

Fairfield Central at Indian Land

Gray Collegiate at CA Johnson (Keenan Stadium)

Lower Richland at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Nation Ford at Chapin

Newberry at Mid-Carolina

Saluda at Batesburg-Leesville

Spartanburg Christian at Northside Christian

Sumter at Irmo

Swansea at Edisto

Wardlaw at Richard Winn

WW King at Clarendon Hall

