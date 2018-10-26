From worst to first: AC Flora wins region title a year after winless season

Mission accomplished.
A.C. Flora capped a perfect run through Region 4-4A with a dominating 55-14 victory over Dreher Friday night at wet, chilly Memorial Stadium to claim the region championship a year after going winless.
The Falcons have won seven games in a row to improve to 7-2 and finish 5-0 in the region. Lower Richland finishes second and Dreher secures third place. The Falcons have a make-up game against Richland Northeast next week then will open the Class 4A playoffs at home against Lancaster in two weeks. Dreher will likely face the loser of Hartsville and North Myrtle Beach in two weeks.
Things started slowly for the Falcons as Dreher (6-4, 3-2) opened the scoring with a two-yard run by Day Day Washington. But once A.C. Flora got going offensively, the Falcons scored in rapid fire.
Matt Jamison scored on the second play of the second quarter from 25 yards out to get things rolling. The Falcons added two touchdowns on their next two offensive plays and the rout was on.
Jamison connected with RJ Mobley on a 47-yard scoring pass before Josh Heatley found a wide-open Quincy Riley from 25-yards out that made it 20-7 with over five minutes remaining in the half. Heatley capped a 5-play, 32-drive with a three-yard run just before the half that made it 27-7 at the break.
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED
1. Nearly every team is going to kick it away from the dynamic Riley but that hurts in the field position battle. Dreher wasn’t going to let Riley hurt them in the return game but the short punts allowed A.C. Flora to start three straight second quarter scoring drives in Blue Devils territory.
2. A.C. Flora uses both Jamison and Heatley at quarterback and at this point they’re almost interchangeable. Jamison ran for 137 yards and threw for an additional 78 while accounting for three touchdowns, two rushing and one passing. Heatley ran for 39 yards and threw for 52 and had a hand in two touchdowns.
3.The A.C. Flora defense is becoming more and more dominant. The Falcons held Washington to 99 yards but the bulk of those came on two carries. The size they have on the front will be trouble for nearly everyone in the playoffs.
Comments