Knotts sets milestone in Dutch Fork win. Anderson breaks school mark in Ridge View victory

Dutch Fork put an exclamation point on region play with another blowout.
Quarterback Ty Olenchuk threw six touchdown passes as the Silver Foxes defeated White Knoll 62-0 on Thursday.
The win was head coach Tom Knotts’ 100th victory at Dutch Fork. The Silver Foxes improved to 8-0 on the season and have scored more than 50 points in each game.
Olenchuk was 14-of-16 for 294 yards. His six touchdown passes tied a school record. Receiver Jalin Hyatt caught seven passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns. All came in the first half.
Dutch Fork outgained White Knoll 448-88.
Hammond 42, Heathwood Hall 7
Hammond wrapped up its sixth undefeated regular season under Erik Kimrey with a win over the Highlanders.
Jackson Muschamp threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns. Andre Wilson and Cleo Canty each had more than 100 yards receiving. Canty caught a TD pass and ran for one.
Jordan Burch rushed for two scores.
Ridge View 45, Lancaster 20
Quarterback Javon Anderson broke a school record with six touchdown passes as Ridge View earned the third spot in Region 3-4A.
Walyn Napper had three TD catches from Anderson, who threw for 328 yards and rushed for 62.
Napper had 108 yards receiving.
Sumter 27, Irmo 9
Sumter wrapped up the Region 4-5A championship with a road victory.
Jonathan Henry, Kylee Craft and Keshawn Crosky had TDs for the Gamecocks, who trailed 6-0. But Sumter blocked a punt and Henry scored a play after that.
Angel Camarena kicked three field goals for Irmo.
Ben Lippen 34, Cardinal Newman 27
Rico Dorsey’s 15-yard run with 1:37 left gave Ben Lippen the win over Cardinal Newman.
Ben Lippen trailed 27-12 with 6:34 left in the third quarter before rallying in the fourth. Dorsey had three touchdowns, all in the second half.
Jalen Montgomery had two touchdown runs and Jalen Crumpton had one for the Cardinals.
Westwood 38, Richland Northeast 3
Christian Horn caught a pair of touchdown passes and Cortes Braham had one as Westwood snapped its four-game losing streak.
Deshawn Boyd had a TD run and TJ Blanding scored on a defensive touchdown for the Redhawks.
Westwood closes the regular season against South Aiken next week.
Gilbert 35, Pelion 7
Cody Temples scored two-first half touchdowns and Jy Tolen had a TD pass to Matt Reed as Gilbert won its regular-season finale.
The Indians will begin the playoffs at home in two weeks.
Lower Richland 8, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0
Jeremy Barney’s TD pass to Trenton Higgins accounted for Lower Richland’s lone touchdown in the win over O-W.
Lower Richland must wait Friday’s AC Flora and Dreher outcome to see where it finishes in the Region 4-4A standings.
Columbia 35, Eau Claire 14
Quarterback JoJo Puch threw for 222 yards and three scores as Columbia wrapped up second place in Region 3-2A.
Sherman Durden caught all three of Puch’s scores and finished with five catches for 121 yards.
Thomas Green ran for 164 yards and Jani Broadnax had two sacks on defense.
