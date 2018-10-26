Spring Valley holds off Blythewood, and a coin flip followed. Gray Collegiate wins finale

Spring Valley got one of two victories it hoped for Friday night.
The Vikings used a goal-line stand in the final minute to defeat Blythewood, 10-3, at Harry Parone Stadium.
With the win, Spring Valley (6-3) moved into a three-way tie with Blythewood and Irmo for the final two guaranteed playoff spots from Region 4-5A. After the game, the athletic directors had a coin toss and Blythewood and Irmo won the toss to earn a guaranteed playoff spot.
Blythewood is the No. 2 seed and will host a first-round 5A Upper State playoff game in two weeks. Irmo will be on the road in 5A Lower State for the playoffs.
Spring Valley still has a good shot to make the playoffs as an at large. The Vikings close the regular season at home against Chapin next week.
If Spring Valley gets the at-large, it will travel to region champion Sumter for the first round.
“I always think you should win it on the field. I hate that it comes down to a coin toss,” Spring Valley coach Robin Bacon said after the game. “Regardless of what happened, I am so proud of the effort they had especially with losing three of our best players at the beginning of the year. These guys got guts, they got intensity and are physical. We showed it tonight.”
Bacon was proud of his team’s performance especially late the in the game. Blythewood drove down and had first-and-goal on the Vikings’ 10.
But Spring Valley’s Shaun Wiley knocked down King Ford’s pass on fourth down with 25 seconds left to preserve the win.
Spring Valley scored first on a 19-yard field goal by Alex Herrera with eight seconds left in second quarter. The drive was set up after a fake punt by Malik Wesley.
The Vikings made it 10-0 on quarterback TJ Wise’s 1-yard run with 6:44 left.
Blythewood, which struggled offensively much of the night, got things going late in the fourth quarter. Ford hit Jakob Owens on a 69-yard pass to get it inside the Vikings’ 15. Miles Heitman hit a 26-yard field goal to get the Bengals within 10-3 with 4:46 left.
Owens finished with five catches for 113 yards, most of it coming in the final quarter.
Adrian Ross led Spring Valley with 140 yards rushing.
Gray Collegiate 40, CA Johnson 6
Quarterback Hunter Helms threw for more than 300 yards and five touchdowns in Gray Collegiate’s regular-season finale.
The War Eagles will host a first-round playoff game in two weeks.
Jack Wood and Nykeem Smith each had two catches for Gray. Running back Kazarius Adams rushed for 90 yards and went over the 1,000-yard mark on the season.
Gray’s Kyser Samuel picked off three passes and returned one for a touchdown.
Nation Ford 36, Chapin 29
Nation Ford rallied from a 16-point deficit to hand Chapin a loss that hurts its chances for an at-large playoff berth.
Backup quarterback Gabe Huitt hit Caleb Starnes on a 67-yard pass and Nation Ford converted on the two-point conversion to lead 36-29 with 7:23 left.
Huitt came in for Wayde Prince, who was injured late in the first half. He was 7-of-14 for 105 yards and two scores.
Chapin had one last chance to tie or win but fell short on the final possession.
Chapin quarterback Roger Pedroni had three touchdown passes and also ran for a score. Pedroni hit Jason Graves on an 11-yard pass to give Chapin a 29-28 lead with 8:34 left.
Pedroni was 28-of-35 for 307 yards. Xzavier Short caught four passes for 101 yards.
Nathan Mahaffey rushed for 284 yards and a TD for Nation Ford.
