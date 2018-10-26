Tonight’s Midlands high school football scores and live updates

Midlands Schedule
Friday
Blythewood at Spring Valley
Dreher at AC Flora (Memorial Stadium), 8 p.m.
Gray Collegiate at CA Johnson (Keenan Stadium)
Nation Ford at Chapin
WW King at Clarendon Hall
Sunday
Airport at Brookland-Cayce, 4 p.m.
Thursday’s games
Midlands scores
Ben Lippen 34, Cardinal Newman 27
Buford 21, North Central 0
Camden 57, Keenan 8
Columbia 35, Eau Claire 14
Dutch Fork 62, White Knoll 0
Gilbert 35, Pelion 7
Hammond 42, Heathwood Hall 7
Indian Land 13, Fairfield Central 7
Lower Richland 8, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0
Newberry 44, Mid-Carolina 6
Richard Winn 49, Wardlaw 34
River Bluff 35, Lexington 21
Ridge View 45, Lancaster 20
Saluda 24, Batesburg-Leesville 21
Spartanburg Christian 40 Northside Christian 0
Sumter 27, Irmo 9
Swansea 22, Edisto 16
Westwood 38, Richland Northeast 3
Statewide scores
Andrew Jackson 14, Lee Central 6
Ashley Ridge 66, R.B. Stall 10
Aynor 51, Lake City 20
Carolina Forest 20, Conway 7
Carvers Bay 33, Kingstree 0
Chapman 48, Chesnee 20
Chesterfield 63, Lewisville 24
Clover 41, Fort Mill 28
Dillon 55, Cheraw 7
Dixie 43, Calhoun Falls 0
East Clarendon 27, Johnsonville 0
Gaffney 42, Spartanburg 22
Georgetown 33, Academic Magnet 10
Green Sea Floyds 63, Creek Bridge 8
Greenville 55, Eastside 23
Greenwood 45, J.L. Mann 20
Greenwood Christian 61, Oakbrook Prep 33
Hannah-Pamplico 32, Andrews 27
Hartsville 48, Darlington 0
James F. Byrnes 55, Boiling Springs 21
Lake View 39, Hemingway 21
Lamar 47, McBee 7
Liberty 21, Powdersville 13
Loris 36, Marion 14
Manning 51, Bishop England 12
Marlboro County 26, Wilson 25
McCormick 43, Ware Shoals 18
Mullins 50, Latta 21
Myrtle Beach 17, North Myrtle Beach 14
Richard Winn Academy 49, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 34
Ridge Spring-Monetta 33, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 0
Rock Hill 28, Northwestern 21
South Aiken 52, Midland Valley 27
Southside Christian 31, Landrum 0
St. James 28, Socastee 20
Timmonsville 32, Great Falls 0
Union County 51, Emerald 48
Wagener-Salley 46, Estill 0
Williston-Elko 46, Denmark-Olar 26
Woodland 42, Allendale-Fairfax 6
Wren 63, Walhalla 0
