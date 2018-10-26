A.C. Flora Falcons Quincy Riley (3) took on Dreher on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
High School Football

Tonight’s Midlands high school football scores and live updates

By Lou Bezjak

October 26, 2018 07:00 PM

Midlands Schedule

Friday

Blythewood at Spring Valley

Dreher at AC Flora (Memorial Stadium), 8 p.m.

Gray Collegiate at CA Johnson (Keenan Stadium)

Nation Ford at Chapin

WW King at Clarendon Hall

Sunday

Airport at Brookland-Cayce, 4 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Midlands scores

Ben Lippen 34, Cardinal Newman 27

Buford 21, North Central 0

Camden 57, Keenan 8

Columbia 35, Eau Claire 14

Dutch Fork 62, White Knoll 0

Gilbert 35, Pelion 7

Hammond 42, Heathwood Hall 7

Indian Land 13, Fairfield Central 7

Lower Richland 8, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0

Newberry 44, Mid-Carolina 6

Richard Winn 49, Wardlaw 34

River Bluff 35, Lexington 21

Ridge View 45, Lancaster 20

Saluda 24, Batesburg-Leesville 21

Spartanburg Christian 40 Northside Christian 0

Sumter 27, Irmo 9

Swansea 22, Edisto 16

Westwood 38, Richland Northeast 3

Statewide scores

Andrew Jackson 14, Lee Central 6

Ashley Ridge 66, R.B. Stall 10

Aynor 51, Lake City 20

Carolina Forest 20, Conway 7

Carvers Bay 33, Kingstree 0

Chapman 48, Chesnee 20

Chesterfield 63, Lewisville 24

Clover 41, Fort Mill 28

Dillon 55, Cheraw 7

Dixie 43, Calhoun Falls 0

East Clarendon 27, Johnsonville 0

Gaffney 42, Spartanburg 22

Georgetown 33, Academic Magnet 10

Green Sea Floyds 63, Creek Bridge 8

Greenville 55, Eastside 23

Greenwood 45, J.L. Mann 20

Greenwood Christian 61, Oakbrook Prep 33

Hannah-Pamplico 32, Andrews 27

Hartsville 48, Darlington 0

James F. Byrnes 55, Boiling Springs 21

Lake View 39, Hemingway 21

Lamar 47, McBee 7

Liberty 21, Powdersville 13

Loris 36, Marion 14

Manning 51, Bishop England 12

Marlboro County 26, Wilson 25

McCormick 43, Ware Shoals 18

Mullins 50, Latta 21

Myrtle Beach 17, North Myrtle Beach 14

Richard Winn Academy 49, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 34

Ridge Spring-Monetta 33, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 0

Rock Hill 28, Northwestern 21

South Aiken 52, Midland Valley 27

Southside Christian 31, Landrum 0

St. James 28, Socastee 20

Timmonsville 32, Great Falls 0

Union County 51, Emerald 48

Wagener-Salley 46, Estill 0

Williston-Elko 46, Denmark-Olar 26

Woodland 42, Allendale-Fairfax 6

Wren 63, Walhalla 0

