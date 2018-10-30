Ridge View Blazers Walyn Napper (2) runs for a big gain past Westwood Redhawks Cj Johnson (26) during the game between Westwood High School and Ridgeview High School at Richland District 2 Stadium in Blythewood.
Ridge View Blazers Walyn Napper (2) runs for a big gain past Westwood Redhawks Cj Johnson (26) during the game between Westwood High School and Ridgeview High School at Richland District 2 Stadium in Blythewood. Jeff Blake jblake@thestate.com
Ridge View Blazers Walyn Napper (2) runs for a big gain past Westwood Redhawks Cj Johnson (26) during the game between Westwood High School and Ridgeview High School at Richland District 2 Stadium in Blythewood. Jeff Blake jblake@thestate.com

High School Football

Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 10

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 30, 2018 04:52 PM

Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders

Through Week 10

Rushing

Player

School

Att

Yards

TDs

Ahmorae Wilmore

Newberry

216

1,737

20

Braden Walker

River Bluff

168

1,487

16

Da Da Washington

Dreher

199

1,285

13

Thomas Green

Columbia

191

1,236

8

Akeem Nicholas

Lexington

200

1,100

5

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

177

1,051

14

Kazarius Adams

Gray Collegiate

133

1,047

13

Jaylon Boyd

Blythewood

135

918

12

Jeremiah Green

Pelion

194

909

6

Tay Wilson

Batesburg-Leesville

139

893

8

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

136

857

5

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

111

849

9

Will Barber

Fairfield Central

102

806

9

Antonio Gantt

River Bluff

99

806

11

Shytrell O'Neil

Eau Claire

113

803

2

Shymeik Corbett

Camden

77

730

8

Kendrell Flowers

Irmo

89

726

9

Jon Hall

Dutch Fork

59

732

8

Jalen Montgomery

Cardinal Newman

111

720

7

Adrian Ross

Spring Valley

105

672

3

Nanders Lawrence

Airport

76

664

3

Randall Brown

Lugoff-Elgin

127

659

4

Matthew Jamison

AC Flora

111

659

4

Alex Lewis

Heathwood Hall

100

639

6

Dwayne Lewis

Airport

122

634

5

Tyler Dixon

Lugoff-Elgin

118

626

5

Cody Temples

Gilbert

103

613

5

Passing

Player

School

Comp

Att

Yds

TDs

Reed Charpia

Brookland-Cayce

171

255

2,699

16

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

192

293

2,497

21

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

135

175

2,379

29

Jackson Muschamp

Hammond

144

218

2,364

30

Javon Anderson

Ridge View

122

216

2,015

23

Brandon Caughman

Airport

136

199

1,660

14

Ahmon Green

Westwood

112

214

1,626

18

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

138

205

1,560

9

Bryce Jeffcoat

Camden

92

144

1,503

16

AJ DePalma

Cardinal Newman

99

178

1,435

12

Ryan Campbell

Dreher

105

169

1,358

9

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

111

203

1,343

14

Keenan Coats

Swansea

108

211

1,134

5

Pryce Whitten

Pelion

80

151

1,065

9

Xay Chalmers

Newberry

90

181

1,022

10

Jamison Gantzy

Lower Richland

64

128

976

10

Stephon Gadsen

Fairfield Central

70

133

947

5

Michael Rikard

River Bluff

66

99

908

8

Matthew Jamison

AC Flora

73

122

903

9

Josh Strickland

Gilbert

72

115

899

9

JoJo Puch

Columbia

53

99

894

12

Cal Herndon

Lexington

75

163

889

8

King Ford

Blythewood

69

149

865

6

John Ragin

Irmo

58

119

855

7

Receiving

Player

School

Rec

Yds

TDs

Walyn Napper

Ridge View

62

1,108

14

Gage Zirke

Dutch Fork

56

1,094

12

Joe Pradusbri

Brookland-Cayce

60

1,000

6

Cleo Canty

Hammond

47

895

11

Josh Doctor

Gray Collegiate

66

833

6

Matt Reed

Gilbert

48

844

9

Andre Wilson

Hammond

53

782

8

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

43

775

14

Shymeik Corbett

Camden

29

652

8

Kyser Samuel

Gray Collegiate

38

617

5

Landon Goodwin

Camden

34

567

5

Tre’von Dreher

Dreher

39

566

5

Cortes Braham

Westwood

34

541

8

Senika McKee

Ridge View

33

523

5

Jamal Henderson

Lower Richland

23

518

6

Jaylin Thomas

Chapin

45

509

3

Dante Williams

Swansea

41

492

2

Scoring

Player

School

TDs

XP

2Pt

Pts

Ahmorae Wilmore

Newberry

21

0

0

126

Braden Walker

River Bluff

19

0

2

116

Joe Pradubsri

Brookland-Cayce

16

0

0

96

Walyn Napper

Ridge View

16

0

0

96

Shymeik Corbett

Camden

16

0

0

96

Ron Hoff

Dutch Fork

15

0

0

90

Jordan Burch

Hammond

15

0

0

90

Reed Charpia

Brookland-Cayce

14

0

1

86

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

14

0

0

84

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

14

0

0

84

Kazarius Adams

Gray Collegiate

13

0

0

78

Da Da Washigton

Dreher

13

0

0

78

Kazarius Adams

Gray Collegiate

13

0

0

78

Antonio Gantt

River Bluff

12

0

2

74

Jamias Holloway

White Knoll

12

0

0

72

Willis Barber

Fairfield Central

12

0

0

72

Jamias Holloway

White Knoll

12

0

0

72

Jaylon Boyd

Blythewood

12

0

0

72

Cleo Canty

Hammond

12

0

0

72

Gage Zirke

Dutch Fork

12

0

0

72

Graham Newboult

Dutch Fork

0

1

68

71

Tackles

Player

School

Tackles

Ron Davis Jr.

Eau Claire

123

Logan Cripe

Lexington

115

Ethan Hix

Lugoff-Elgin

113

Jasper Tucker

Lugoff-Elgin

113

Dominique Barksdale

Gray Collegiate

112

Logan McNatt

Gilbert

110

Arthur Albritton

Gray Collegiate

103

James Wells

Chapin

100

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

97

Jani Broadnax

Columbia

97

Oru-Ntu Nikiri

Spring Valley

97

Armani Williams

Gray Collegiate

96

Dillon Cornwell

Gilbert

95

Dontorian Best

AC Flora

89

Quinjae Pringle

Fairfield Central

88

Kempton Meetzke

Ben Lippen

88

Jalynn Tarver

AC Flora

88

Braylin Scott-Joyner

Gray Collegiate

86

David Cromer

Lexington

86

CJ Johnson

Westwood

86

Will Locke

Hammond

86

Richard Jones

Columbia

84

Jalil Borelli

Ben Lippen

84

Terry Carson

Ridge View

83

Kendrick Simpson

CA Johnson

82

Davis Buchanan

Heathwood Hall

82

Darrius Bell

Gilbert

82

Blake Dalton

Camden

79

Julius Land

Irmo

77

Brady Carson

Blythewood

77

Da’mondre Anderson

CA Johnson

76

David Pillard

Lugoff-Elgin

75

Tyrus Anderson

White Knoll

75

Drew Hall

Heathwood Hall

75

Trevon Hart

CA Johnson

74

Daniel Schmitt

Heathwood Hall

74

Justin Dingle

Dreher

73

Sacks

Player

School

Sacks

Dima Daley

Cardinal Newman

11 ½

Jalil Borelli

Ben Lippen

10

Jordan Burch

Hammond

9

Da’mondre Anderson

CA Johnson

9

Patrick Godbolt

Blythewood

8

Nick Rogers

Blythewood

8

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

7

Deaundre Brown

Ridge View

7

Amyjay Thompson

CA Johnson

7

Dylan Williamson

Pelion

7

Darrius Bell

Gilbert

7

Dallaz Corbitt

Gray Collegiate

7

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

6

Bradley Dunn

Hammond

6

Jacob Drag

Chapin

5

Jermel Sims

Dreher

5

Will Locke

Hammond

5

David Pillard

Lugoff-Elgin

5

Matt Hall

Gilbert

5

Interceptions

Player

School

INTs

Emori Mills

White Knoll

5

Tristan Allen

Lexington

5

Quincy Riley

AC Flora

5

Fabian Goodman

Hammond

4

Gage Goodwin

Pelion

4

Brig Brannon

Hammond

4

Dimarco Johnson

Dutch Fork

4

EJ Grigsby

Irmo

4

Javis Lucas

Eau Claire

3

Terry Carson

Ridge View

3

Drew Hall

Heathwood Hall

3

Omarion Dollison

Irmo

3

Cam Atkins

Westwood

3

Jalen Geiger

Spring Valley

3

Greg Williams

Swansea

3

Sam Lafrage

Airport

3

Dwayne Riley

Ridge View

3

John Javis

Cardinal Newman

3

Kyser Samuel

Gray Collegiate

3

Punting

Player

School

Punts

Yds

Avg

Alex Nelson

Chapin

40

1,689

42.2

Nick Lawyer

Ridge View

14

568

40.6

Alex Herrera

Spring Valley

25

1,012

40.4

Dima Daley

Cardinal Newman

24

896

37.3

Bennett Caldwell

Camden

22

814

37.0

Neal Weaver

AC Flora

25

921.36.8

Braden Walker

River Bluff

17

621

36.5

Tristan Allen

Lexington

39

1,391

35.7

Andrew Frost

Airport

26

918

35.3

Luis Orellano

White Knoll

37

1,303

35.2

  Comments  