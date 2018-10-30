Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 10

Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders
Through Week 10
Rushing
Player
School
Att
Yards
TDs
Ahmorae Wilmore
Newberry
216
1,737
20
Braden Walker
River Bluff
168
1,487
16
Da Da Washington
Dreher
199
1,285
13
Thomas Green
Columbia
191
1,236
8
Akeem Nicholas
Lexington
200
1,100
5
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
177
1,051
14
Kazarius Adams
Gray Collegiate
133
1,047
13
Jaylon Boyd
Blythewood
135
918
12
Jeremiah Green
Pelion
194
909
6
Tay Wilson
Batesburg-Leesville
139
893
8
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
136
857
5
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
111
849
9
Will Barber
Fairfield Central
102
806
9
Antonio Gantt
River Bluff
99
806
11
Shytrell O'Neil
Eau Claire
113
803
2
Shymeik Corbett
Camden
77
730
8
Kendrell Flowers
Irmo
89
726
9
Jon Hall
Dutch Fork
59
732
8
Jalen Montgomery
Cardinal Newman
111
720
7
Adrian Ross
Spring Valley
105
672
3
Nanders Lawrence
Airport
76
664
3
Randall Brown
Lugoff-Elgin
127
659
4
Matthew Jamison
AC Flora
111
659
4
Alex Lewis
Heathwood Hall
100
639
6
Dwayne Lewis
Airport
122
634
5
Tyler Dixon
Lugoff-Elgin
118
626
5
Cody Temples
Gilbert
103
613
5
Passing
Player
School
Comp
Att
Yds
TDs
Reed Charpia
Brookland-Cayce
171
255
2,699
16
Hunter Helms
Gray Collegiate
192
293
2,497
21
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
135
175
2,379
29
Jackson Muschamp
Hammond
144
218
2,364
30
Javon Anderson
Ridge View
122
216
2,015
23
Brandon Caughman
Airport
136
199
1,660
14
Ahmon Green
Westwood
112
214
1,626
18
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
138
205
1,560
9
Bryce Jeffcoat
Camden
92
144
1,503
16
AJ DePalma
Cardinal Newman
99
178
1,435
12
Ryan Campbell
Dreher
105
169
1,358
9
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
111
203
1,343
14
Keenan Coats
Swansea
108
211
1,134
5
Pryce Whitten
Pelion
80
151
1,065
9
Xay Chalmers
Newberry
90
181
1,022
10
Jamison Gantzy
Lower Richland
64
128
976
10
Stephon Gadsen
Fairfield Central
70
133
947
5
Michael Rikard
River Bluff
66
99
908
8
Matthew Jamison
AC Flora
73
122
903
9
Josh Strickland
Gilbert
72
115
899
9
JoJo Puch
Columbia
53
99
894
12
Cal Herndon
Lexington
75
163
889
8
King Ford
Blythewood
69
149
865
6
John Ragin
Irmo
58
119
855
7
Receiving
Player
School
Rec
Yds
TDs
Walyn Napper
Ridge View
62
1,108
14
Gage Zirke
Dutch Fork
56
1,094
12
Joe Pradusbri
Brookland-Cayce
60
1,000
6
Cleo Canty
Hammond
47
895
11
Josh Doctor
Gray Collegiate
66
833
6
Matt Reed
Gilbert
48
844
9
Andre Wilson
Hammond
53
782
8
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
43
775
14
Shymeik Corbett
Camden
29
652
8
Kyser Samuel
Gray Collegiate
38
617
5
Landon Goodwin
Camden
34
567
5
Tre’von Dreher
Dreher
39
566
5
Cortes Braham
Westwood
34
541
8
Senika McKee
Ridge View
33
523
5
Jamal Henderson
Lower Richland
23
518
6
Jaylin Thomas
Chapin
45
509
3
Dante Williams
Swansea
41
492
2
Scoring
Player
School
TDs
XP
2Pt
Pts
Ahmorae Wilmore
Newberry
21
0
0
126
Braden Walker
River Bluff
19
0
2
116
Joe Pradubsri
Brookland-Cayce
16
0
0
96
Walyn Napper
Ridge View
16
0
0
96
Shymeik Corbett
Camden
16
0
0
96
Ron Hoff
Dutch Fork
15
0
0
90
Jordan Burch
Hammond
15
0
0
90
Reed Charpia
Brookland-Cayce
14
0
1
86
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
14
0
0
84
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork
14
0
0
84
Kazarius Adams
Gray Collegiate
13
0
0
78
Da Da Washigton
Dreher
13
0
0
78
Kazarius Adams
Gray Collegiate
13
0
0
78
Antonio Gantt
River Bluff
12
0
2
74
Jamias Holloway
White Knoll
12
0
0
72
Willis Barber
Fairfield Central
12
0
0
72
Jamias Holloway
White Knoll
12
0
0
72
Jaylon Boyd
Blythewood
12
0
0
72
Cleo Canty
Hammond
12
0
0
72
Gage Zirke
Dutch Fork
12
0
0
72
Graham Newboult
Dutch Fork
0
1
68
71
Tackles
Player
School
Tackles
Ron Davis Jr.
Eau Claire
123
Logan Cripe
Lexington
115
Ethan Hix
Lugoff-Elgin
113
Jasper Tucker
Lugoff-Elgin
113
Dominique Barksdale
Gray Collegiate
112
Logan McNatt
Gilbert
110
Arthur Albritton
Gray Collegiate
103
James Wells
Chapin
100
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
97
Jani Broadnax
Columbia
97
Oru-Ntu Nikiri
Spring Valley
97
Armani Williams
Gray Collegiate
96
Dillon Cornwell
Gilbert
95
Dontorian Best
AC Flora
89
Quinjae Pringle
Fairfield Central
88
Kempton Meetzke
Ben Lippen
88
Jalynn Tarver
AC Flora
88
Braylin Scott-Joyner
Gray Collegiate
86
David Cromer
Lexington
86
CJ Johnson
Westwood
86
Will Locke
Hammond
86
Richard Jones
Columbia
84
Jalil Borelli
Ben Lippen
84
Terry Carson
Ridge View
83
Kendrick Simpson
CA Johnson
82
Davis Buchanan
Heathwood Hall
82
Darrius Bell
Gilbert
82
Blake Dalton
Camden
79
Julius Land
Irmo
77
Brady Carson
Blythewood
77
Da’mondre Anderson
CA Johnson
76
David Pillard
Lugoff-Elgin
75
Tyrus Anderson
White Knoll
75
Drew Hall
Heathwood Hall
75
Trevon Hart
CA Johnson
74
Daniel Schmitt
Heathwood Hall
74
Justin Dingle
Dreher
73
Sacks
Player
School
Sacks
Dima Daley
Cardinal Newman
11 ½
Jalil Borelli
Ben Lippen
10
Jordan Burch
Hammond
9
Da’mondre Anderson
CA Johnson
9
Patrick Godbolt
Blythewood
8
Nick Rogers
Blythewood
8
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
7
Deaundre Brown
Ridge View
7
Amyjay Thompson
CA Johnson
7
Dylan Williamson
Pelion
7
Darrius Bell
Gilbert
7
Dallaz Corbitt
Gray Collegiate
7
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
6
Bradley Dunn
Hammond
6
Jacob Drag
Chapin
5
Jermel Sims
Dreher
5
Will Locke
Hammond
5
David Pillard
Lugoff-Elgin
5
Matt Hall
Gilbert
5
Interceptions
Player
School
INTs
Emori Mills
White Knoll
5
Tristan Allen
Lexington
5
Quincy Riley
AC Flora
5
Fabian Goodman
Hammond
4
Gage Goodwin
Pelion
4
Brig Brannon
Hammond
4
Dimarco Johnson
Dutch Fork
4
EJ Grigsby
Irmo
4
Javis Lucas
Eau Claire
3
Terry Carson
Ridge View
3
Drew Hall
Heathwood Hall
3
Omarion Dollison
Irmo
3
Cam Atkins
Westwood
3
Jalen Geiger
Spring Valley
3
Greg Williams
Swansea
3
Sam Lafrage
Airport
3
Dwayne Riley
Ridge View
3
John Javis
Cardinal Newman
3
Kyser Samuel
Gray Collegiate
3
Punting
Player
School
Punts
Yds
Avg
Alex Nelson
Chapin
40
1,689
42.2
Nick Lawyer
Ridge View
14
568
40.6
Alex Herrera
Spring Valley
25
1,012
40.4
Dima Daley
Cardinal Newman
24
896
37.3
Bennett Caldwell
Camden
22
814
37.0
Neal Weaver
AC Flora
25
921.36.8
Braden Walker
River Bluff
17
621
36.5
Tristan Allen
Lexington
39
1,391
35.7
Andrew Frost
Airport
26
918
35.3
Luis Orellano
White Knoll
37
1,303
35.2
Comments