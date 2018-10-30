AC Flora football climbs into statewide rankings for first time this season

S.C. Prep Media Football poll
First-place votes in parentheses
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (13)
2. T.L. Hanna
3. Gaffney
4. Dorman
5. Sumter
6. Fort Dorchester
7. Summerville
8. Berkeley
9. Byrnes
10. River Bluff
Others receiving votes: Rock Hill, West Florence
Class 4A
1. Hartsville (9)
2. Greer (4)
3. (tie) Myrtle Beach
3. (tie) South Pointe
5. Belton-Honea Path
6. Greenville
7. North Augusta
8. Wren
9. A.C. Flora
10. Marlboro County
Others receiving votes: North Myrtle Beach, Eastside, Wilson
Class 3A
1. Dillon (13)
2. Chapman
3. Chester
4. May River
5. Strom Thurmond
6. Woodruff
7. Union County
8. Pendleton
9. Gilbert
10. Wade Hampton
Others receiving votes: Aynor, Camden, Southside, Hanahan
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (13)
2. Barnwell
3. Carvers Bay
4. Southside Christian
5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
6. Timberland
7. Mullins
8. Ninety Six
9. Landrum
10. Hannah-Pamplico
Others receiving votes: Buford and Saluda.
Class A
1. Lamar (13)
2. Wagener-Salley
3. Dixie
4. Lake View
5. Baptist Hill
6. Blackville-Hilda
7. Bethune-Bowman
8. St. John’s
9. Ridge Spring-Monetta
10. Green Sea-Floyd’s
Others receiving votes: Whitmire, Hemingway, C.E. Murray, Branchville
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; Ian Guerin, MyHorry News.
