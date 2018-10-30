AC Flora football climbs into statewide rankings for first time this season

Watch: AC Flora football enjoying turnaround season

AC Flora coach Collin Drafts, players Quincy Riley and Dewey Greene discuss going from no wins last year to competing for region title this year.
AC Flora coach Collin Drafts, players Quincy Riley and Dewey Greene discuss going from no wins last year to competing for region title this year.
By Lou Bezjak

October 30, 2018 03:18 PM

S.C. Prep Media Football poll

First-place votes in parentheses

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (13)

2. T.L. Hanna

3. Gaffney

4. Dorman

5. Sumter

6. Fort Dorchester

7. Summerville

8. Berkeley

9. Byrnes

10. River Bluff

Others receiving votes: Rock Hill, West Florence

Class 4A

1. Hartsville (9)

2. Greer (4)

3. (tie) Myrtle Beach

3. (tie) South Pointe

5. Belton-Honea Path

6. Greenville

7. North Augusta

8. Wren

9. A.C. Flora

10. Marlboro County

Others receiving votes: North Myrtle Beach, Eastside, Wilson

Class 3A

1. Dillon (13)

2. Chapman

3. Chester

4. May River

5. Strom Thurmond

6. Woodruff

7. Union County

8. Pendleton

9. Gilbert

10. Wade Hampton

Others receiving votes: Aynor, Camden, Southside, Hanahan

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (13)

2. Barnwell

3. Carvers Bay

4. Southside Christian

5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

6. Timberland

7. Mullins

8. Ninety Six

9. Landrum

10. Hannah-Pamplico

Others receiving votes: Buford and Saluda.

Class A

1. Lamar (13)

2. Wagener-Salley

3. Dixie

4. Lake View

5. Baptist Hill

6. Blackville-Hilda

7. Bethune-Bowman

8. St. John’s

9. Ridge Spring-Monetta

10. Green Sea-Floyd’s

Others receiving votes: Whitmire, Hemingway, C.E. Murray, Branchville

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; Ian Guerin, MyHorry News.

