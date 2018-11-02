Hammond rolls in playoff opener; Westwood, Spring Valley earn postseason bids

Hammond opened its postseason title defense with a 37-0 win over Wilson Hall on Friday in the first round of the SCISA 3A playoffs.
The Skyhawks have won 23 in a row and host Cardinal Newman in the second round next week.
Jordan Burch rushed for a season-high 107 yards and two touchdowns, including a 65-yarder to put Hammond up 14-0 in the second quarter. Burch also caught a 19-yard TD pass.
Quarterback Jackson Muschamp was 8-of-13 for 155 yards and two scores. Running back Hal Croswell rushed for 48 yards and a score and CJ Stokes added 76 yards on the ground.
The Skyhawks’ defense forced three turnovers.
Westwood 29, South Aiken 0
Westwood picked up its first shutout of the year and earned an at-large spot in next week’s Class 4A playoffs.
The Redhawks travel to Belton Honea Path in the first round of the playoffs. Westwood has won two straight after a four-game losing streak.
Ahmon Green had a 67-yard TD pass to Cortes Braham in the second quarter as Westwood led 16-0 at halftime.
Cam Atkins and Jalen Brigman had TD runs in the second half. Brigman’s was a 90-yarder late in the fourth quarter.
Westwood’s defense harassed South Aiken’s quarterbacks much of the night and recorded five sacks in the game.
South Aiken opens up the playoffs at home against North Myrtle Beach.
Spring Valley 34, Chapin 0
Hunter Rogers, Adrian Ross and Isaiah Miller each had touchdown runs as Spring Valley won its regular-season finale.
The Vikings also earned the at-large spot for the 5A Upper State Playoffs and will travel to Sumter next week.
TJ Wise led Spring Valley with 84 yards and Ross had 73. The Vikings rushed for 285 yards in the game.
Akele Pauling had a 95-yard interception return for a touchdown for the Vikings. Alex Herrera kicked a pair of field goals including a 44-yarder.
Chapin didn’t get the at-large berth in the lower state and its season ends at 4-6.
Porter-Gaud 49, Heathwood Hall 21
Gunnar Nistad threw for three touchdowns as Porter-Gaud won first-round game in SCISA 3A playoffs.
Caleb Pierce added two TD runs for Cyclones, who will play Ben Lippen/First Baptist winner in the second round.
Heathwood quarterback Alex Lewis ran for two scores and had a TD pass to Davis Buchanan.
Heathwood finishes at 4-7, most wins since 2009. It was the Highlanders’ first playoff appearance since 2015.
Fox Creek 21, Columbia 14
Cam Mitchem scored on a 6-yard run with 11 seconds left to give Fox Creek a win over Columbia.
Richard Jones had a TD run and Jo Puch an 80-yard TD pass for Columbia.
Columbia hosts Batesburg-Leesville in the first round of the playoffs Friday at Keenan High School.
Thursday
A.C. Flora 42, Richland Northeast 0
The Falcons won their eighth straight game following a win over Richland Northeast on Thursday at Memorial Stadium.
A.C. Flora, which started the season at 0-2, end it at 8-2 along with winning the Region 4-4A title. The Falcons will host Lancaster in first round of the playoffs next week.
The Falcons scored on their first possession and led 28-0 at halftime. RJ Mobley caught two TD passes and Matthew Pack ran for two scores. Quarterbacks Matthew Jamison and Josh Heatley each had a TD pass and Jamison ran for a score.
Richland Northeast finishes the season at 1-9.
Lexington 38, Batesburg-Leesville 13
The Wildcats bounced back from loss to River Bluff with a win over the Panthers.
Both teams played mainly reserves and backups.
Lexington is still waiting to find out its first-round opponent in 5A playoffs. It will either be West Florence, Carolina Forest or Conway. West and Conway play Friday night. B-L is at Columbia in the 2A playoffs.
Pelion 48, CA Johnson 8
Quarterback Pryce Whitten threw for 145 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for one in the Panthers’ regular-season finale.
Senior running back Ed Dwyer rushed for 136 yards and two scores. Travon Alston had six catches for 106 yards and two TDs.
Pelion travels to Hanahan in first round of 3A playoffs next week. CA Johnson travels to Buford in first round of 2A playoffs.
