AC Flora, Lexington, Pelion win season finales, plus Thursday’s statwide scoreboard

A.C. Flora is heading into the playoffs with a lot of momentum.
The Falcons won their eighth straight game following a 42-0 win over Richland Northeast on Thursday at Memorial Stadium.
A.C. Flora, which started the season at 0-2, end it at 8-2 along with winning the Region 4-4A title. The Falcons will host Lancaster in first round of the playoffs next week.
The Falcons scored on their first possession and led 28-0 at halftime. RJ Mobley caught two TD passes and Matthew Pack ran for two scores. Quarterbacks Matthew Jamison and Josh Heatley each had a TD pass and Jamison ran for a score.
Richland Northeast finishes the season at 1-9.
Lexington 38, Batesburg-Leesville 13
The Wildcats played mostly backups in winning their season finale.
Lexington is still waiting to find out its first-round opponent. It will either be West Florence, Carolina Forest or Conway. West and Conway play Friday night.
Pelion 48, CA Johnson 8
Quarterback Pryce Whitten threw for 145 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for one in the Panthers’ regular-season finale.
Senior running back Ed Dwyer rushed for 136 yards and two scores. Travon Alston had six catches for 106 yards and two TDs.
Pelion travels to Hanahan in first round of 3A playoffs next week. CA Johnson travels to Buford in first round of 2A playoffs.
Thursday’s SC statewide scores
A.C. Flora 42, Richland Northeast 0
Berkeley 35, Goose Creek 3
Carolina Forest 35, Socastee 7
Carvers Bay 30, Mullins 20
Central 27, Lee Central 8
Dillon 49, Marion 6
East Clarendon 34, Andrews 32
Eau Claire 44, McCormick 14
Hannah-Pamplico 50, Johnsonville 24
Hemingway 34, Creek Bridge 6
Hartsville 70, Myrtle Beach 34
Latta 27, Kingstree 22
Lexington 38, Batesburg-Leesville 13
Pelion 48, C.A. Johnson 8
South Florence 35, St. James 6
Wagener-Salley 51, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 12
Wando 31, Stratford 17
West Ashley 30, Ashley Ridge 14
