5 top Midlands high school football storylines — and our Week 11 predictions

Here are five things to look out for in Week 11 of the high school football season in the Midlands:
Resting up before postseason
There are only eight public school games on the schedule for Thursday and Friday in the Midlands.
This was the week designated by the South Carolina High School League for makeups. But the matchups involving Midlands teams are non-region games and most of the schools are opted to not play the games to avoid injury and get ready for the postseason.
Bolstering playoff résumés
Spring Valley, Chapin and Westwood are in action Friday and each trying to help their playoff chances.
All three teams didn’t earn the automatic spots from their regions but are in line for at-large berths. Spring Valley (6-3) hosts Chapin (4-5) in almost a playoff-type game. SV is in the running for at-large berth in Class 5A Upper State with their biggest competition against Hillcrest (5-5).
Chapin is eying the at-large spot in 5A Lower State. The Eagles’ biggest competition will be from loser of Thursday’s Ashley Ridge/West Ashley game and the fifth-place finisher from Region 7-5A, which could be one of five different teams.
Westwood (5-4) is hoping for one of the two at-large spots in 4A Upper State. The Redhawks host South Aiken, which has already clinched a playoff spot.
Westwood and Walhalla (7-3) appear to be the front runners for the two at-large spots.
SCISA playoffs begin
The SCISA playoffs kick off Friday night and all four Midlands teams (Hammond, Cardinal Newman, Ben Lippen, Heathwood Hall) have qualified for the 3A playoffs, the first time that has happened in a while.
Hammond enters the playoffs as the favorite and carries a 22-game winning streak. The Skyhawks play Wilson Hall in first round and might face Cardinal Newman next week if the Cardinals beat Laurence Manning.
Heathwood Hall and Ben Lippen both head to Charleston for first-round games. Heathwood gets Porter-Gaud and Ben Lippen gets First Baptist, who is the favorite to play Hammond in the title game.
Flora’s winning streak
A.C. Flora enters its regular-season finale Thursday against Richland Northeast with a seven-game winning streak, third longest in Midlands behind Hammond (22) and Dutch Fork (20).
It’s the first the Falcons have won seven in a row since 2014. AC Flora hasn’t won more than seven in a row since winning nine straight in 2012.
AC Flora went winless last season and started off the year by losing its first two games.
Columbia goes for win No. 5
The Columbia Capitals (4-4) enter their final regular season game against Fox Creek in search of their fifth win of the season.
The Capitals haven’t won five games in a season since 2011 when it went to the state semifinals. Columbia clinched No. 2 spot in Region 3-2A and will host a first-round game next week against Batesburg-Leesville. That game will be played at Keenan High School.
Midlands Top 10 Poll
1. Dutch Fork (8-0)
2. Hammond (10-0)
3. River Bluff (8-1)
4. A.C. Flora (7-2)
5. Airport (7-3)
6. Spring Valley (6-3)
7. Blythewood (6-3)
8. Ridge View (6-3)
Previous Ranking: 10
9. Gilbert (6-3)
10. Brookland-Cayce (6-4)
This Week’s Picks
Thursday
CA Johnson at Pelion
Bezjak: Pelion
Dearing: Pelion
Lexington at Batesburg-Leesville
Bezjak: Lexington
Dearing: Lexington
Richland Northeast at AC Flora
Bezjak: AC Flora
Dearing: AC Flora
Friday
Ben Lippen at First Baptist
Bezjak: First Baptist
Dearing: First Baptist
Calhoun County at Swansea
Bezjak: Swansea
Dearing: Swansea
Chapin at Spring Valley
Bezjak: Spring Valley
Dearing: Spring Valley
Columbia at Fox Creek
Bezjak: Fox Creek
Dearing: Columbia
Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud
Bezjak: Porter-Gaud
Dearing: Porter-Gaud
Laurence Manning at Cardinal Newman
Bezjak: Cardinal Newman
Dearing: Laurence Manning
McCormick at Eau Claire (at Keenan HS)
Bezjak: Eau Claire
Dearing: Eau Claire
Richard Winn at Beaufort Academy
Bezjak: Beaufort Academy
Dearing: Beaufort Academy
South Aiken at Westwood
Bezjak: Westwood
Dearing: Westwood
Wilson Hall at Hammond
Bezjak: Hammond
Dearing: Hammond
