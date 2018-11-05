River Bluff hosting first playoff game and giving back to opponent at same time

River Bluff football is set to host its first playoff game Friday but also is doing some goodwill for its opponent.
The Gators host Conway on Friday in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. During the game, River Bluff students will be collecting donations to go toward Conway High School’s athletic program. The Conway area was hit hard from Hurricane Florence so the River Bluff community is trying to do its part to help in areas of need.
Donations will be taken during the first quarter and cash or checks can be used. Students will be donating money during CREW this week as well. CREW is the school’s leadership program which students participate in their time at River Bluff.
River Bluff is 8-1 on the season and can set a school record for wins with a victory Friday night.
