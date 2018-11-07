Hammond Skyhawks quarterback Jackson Muschamp (6) leads the Midlands with 32 touchdown passes.
High School Football

Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 11

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 07, 2018 04:11 AM

Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders

Through Week 11

Rushing

Player

School

Att

Yards

TDs

Ahmorae Wilmore

Newberry

216

1,737

20

Braden Walker

River Bluff

168

1,487

16

Da Da Washington

Dreher

199

1,285

13

Thomas Green

Columbia

192

1,244

8

Akeem Nicholas

Lexington

200

1,100

5

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

177

1,051

14

Kazarius Adams

Gray Collegiate

133

1,047

13

Jeremiah Green

Pelion

198

929

6

Jaylon Boyd

Blythewood

135

918

12

Tay Wilson

Batesburg-Leesville

139

893

8

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

128

889

9

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

136

857

5

Jalen Montgomery

Cardinal Newman

121

851

11

Shytrell O'Neil

Eau Claire

128

828

3

Will Barber

Fairfield Central

102

806

9

Antonio Gantt

River Bluff

99

806

11

Adrian Ross

Spring Valley

118

745

4

Alex Lewis

Heathwood Hall

114

738

8

Jon Hall

Dutch Fork

59

732

8

Shymeik Corbett

Camden

77

730

8

Kendrell Flowers

Irmo

89

726

9

Matthew Jamison

AC Flora

119

682

5

Jordan Howell

Eau Claire

101

681

4

Nanders Lawrence

Airport

76

664

3

Randall Brown

Lugoff-Elgin

127

659

4

Dwayne Lewis

Airport

122

634

5

Tyler Dixon

Lugoff-Elgin

118

626

5

Cody Temples

Gilbert

103

613

5

Passing

Player

School

Comp

Att

Yds

TDs

Reed Charpia

Brookland-Cayce

171

255

2,699

16

Jackson Muschamp

Hammond

152

231

2,519

32

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

192

293

2,497

21

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

135

175

2,379

29

Javon Anderson

Ridge View

122

216

2,015

23

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

164

243

1,738

9

Brandon Caughman

Airport

136

199

1,660

14

Ahmon Green

Westwood

112

214

1,626

18

AJ DePalma

Cardinal Newman

107

191

1,553

13

Bryce Jeffcoat

Camden

92

144

1,503

16

Ryan Campbell

Dreher

105

169

1,358

9

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

111

203

1,343

14

Keenan Coats

Swansea

113

220

1,211

7

Pryce Whitten

Pelion

89

167

1205

11

JoJo Puch

Columbia

60

109

1,080

13

Xay Chalmers

Newberry

90

181

1,022

10

Jamison Gantzy

Lower Richland

64

128

976

10

Matthew Jamison

AC Flora

80

132

973

10

Stephon Gadsen

Fairfield Central

70

133

947

5

Michael Rikard

River Bluff

66

99

908

8

Josh Strickland

Gilbert

72

115

899

9

Cal Herndon

Lexington

75

163

889

8

John Ragin

Irmo

58

119

855

7

Jordan Howell

Eau Claire

77

150

855

11

King Ford

Blythewood

60

127

734

6

Receiving

Player

School

Rec

Yds

TDs

Walyn Napper

Ridge View

62

1,108

14

Gage Zirke

Dutch Fork

56

1,094

12

Joe Pradusbri

Brookland-Cayce

60

1,000

6

Cleo Canty

Hammond

50

937

11

Josh Doctor

Gray Collegiate

66

833

6

Andre Wilson

Hammond

55

856

9

Matt Reed

Gilbert

48

844

9

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

43

775

14

Shymeik Corbett

Camden

29

652

8

Kyser Samuel

Gray Collegiate

38

617

5

Landon Goodwin

Camden

34

567

5

Tre’von Dreher

Dreher

39

566

5

Benjamin Satcher

Ben Lippen

39

548

5

Cortes Braham

Westwood

34

541

8

Dante Williams

Swansea

43

524

3

Senika McKee

Ridge View

33

523

5

Jamal Henderson

Lower Richland

23

518

6

Jaylin Thomas

Chapin

47

512

3

Scoring

Player

School

TDs

XP

2Pt

Pts

Ahmorae Wilmore

Newberry

21

0

0

126

Braden Walker

River Bluff

19

0

2

116

Jordan Burch

Hammond

18

0

0

108

Joe Pradubsri

Brookland-Cayce

16

0

0

96

Walyn Napper

Ridge View

16

0

0

96

Shymeik Corbett

Camden

16

0

0

96

Ron Hoff

Dutch Fork

15

0

0

90

Reed Charpia

Brookland-Cayce

14

0

1

86

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

14

0

0

84

Jalin Hyatt

Dutch Fork

14

0

0

84

Kazarius Adams

Gray Collegiate

13

0

0

78

Da Da Washigton

Dreher

13

0

0

78

Kazarius Adams

Gray Collegiate

13

0

0

78

Antonio Gantt

River Bluff

12

0

2

74

Jamias Holloway

White Knoll

12

0

0

72

Willis Barber

Fairfield Central

12

0

0

72

Jamias Holloway

White Knoll

12

0

0

72

Jaylon Boyd

Blythewood

12

0

0

72

Cleo Canty

Hammond

12

0

0

72

Gage Zirke

Dutch Fork

12

0

0

72

Graham Newboult

Dutch Fork

0

1

68

71

Tackles

Player

School

Tackles

Ron Davis Jr.

Eau Claire

156

Logan Cripe

Lexington

115

Ethan Hix

Lugoff-Elgin

113

Jasper Tucker

Lugoff-Elgin

113

Dominique Barksdale

Gray Collegiate

112

Jani Broadnax

Columbia

111

Oru-Ntu Nikiri

Spring Valley

111

Logan McNatt

Gilbert

110

James Wells

Chapin

109

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

105

Arthur Albritton

Gray Collegiate

103

Dontorian Best

AC Flora

98

Kempton Meetzke

Ben Lippen

97

Jalynn Tarver

AC Flora

97

Armani Williams

Gray Collegiate

96

Dillon Cornwell

Gilbert

95

Richard Jones

Columbia

94

Jalil Borelli

Ben Lippen

94

Will Locke

Hammond

90

Quinjae Pringle

Fairfield Central

88

Davis Buchanan

Heathwood Hall

88

Braylin Scott-Joyner

Gray Collegiate

86

David Cromer

Lexington

86

CJ Johnson

Westwood

86

Terry Carson

Ridge View

83

Kendrick Simpson

CA Johnson

82

Darrius Bell

Gilbert

82

Will Owens

Ben Lippen

81

Blake Dalton

Camden

79

Drew Hall

Heathwood Hall

78

Daniel Schmitt

Heathwood Hall

78

Skylar McCants

Spring Valley

78

Julius Land

Irmo

77

Brady Carson

Blythewood

77

Da’mondre Anderson

CA Johnson

76

Deshontez Gray

Pelion

76

David Pillard

Lugoff-Elgin

75

Tyrus Anderson

White Knoll

75

Max Miller

Cardinal Newman

75

Trevon Hart

CA Johnson

74

Justin Dingle

Dreher

73

Max Shropshire

Spring Valley

73

Paul Davis

Spring Valley

73

Dima Daley

Cardinal Newman

72

Sacks

Player

School

Sacks

Dima Daley

Cardinal Newman

11 ½

Jalil Borelli

Ben Lippen

10

Jordan Burch

Hammond

10

Da’mondre Anderson

CA Johnson

9

Patrick Godbolt

Blythewood

8

Nick Rogers

Blythewood

8

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

7

Deaundre Brown

Ridge View

7

Amyjay Thompson

CA Johnson

7

Dylan Williamson

Pelion

7

Darrius Bell

Gilbert

7

Dallaz Corbitt

Gray Collegiate

7

Joseph Jackson

Eau Claire

7

Bradley Dunn

Hammond

7

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

6

Jacob Drag

Chapin

5

Jermel Sims

Dreher

5

Will Locke

Hammond

5

David Pillard

Lugoff-Elgin

5

Matt Hall

Gilbert

5

Tristan Cox

Cardinal Newman

5

Interceptions

Player

School

INTs

Emori Mills

White Knoll

5

Tristan Allen

Lexington

5

Quincy Riley

AC Flora

5

Fabian Goodman

Hammond

4

Gage Goodwin

Pelion

4

Brig Brannon

Hammond

4

Dimarco Johnson

Dutch Fork

4

EJ Grigsby

Irmo

4

Javis Lucas

Eau Claire

3

Terry Carson

Ridge View

3

Drew Hall

Heathwood Hall

3

Omarion Dollison

Irmo

3

Cam Atkins

Westwood

3

Jalen Geiger

Spring Valley

3

Greg Williams

Swansea

3

Sam Lafrage

Airport

3

Dwayne Riley

Ridge View

3

John Javis

Cardinal Newman

3

Kyser Samuel

Gray Collegiate

3

Colby Miles

Pelion

3

Punting

Player

School

Punts

Yds

Avg

Alex Nelson

Chapin

43

1,786

41.5

Alex Herrera

Spring Valley

31

1,283

41.4

Nick Lawyer

Ridge View

14

568

40.6

Dima Daley

Cardinal Newman

24

896

37.3

Neal Weaver

AC Flora

27

1007

37.2

Bennett Caldwell

Camden

22

814

37.0

Braden Walker

River Bluff

17

621

36.5

Tristan Allen

Lexington

39

1,391

35.7

Andrew Frost

Airport

26

918

35.3

Luis Orellano

White Knoll

37

1,303

35.2

