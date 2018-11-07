Watch: Dutch Fork’s Jarvis McClurkin blocks punt for TD

Dutch Fork's Jarvis McClurkin blocks a punt for a touchdown against Ridge View at the Joe Turbeville Jamboree.
By
Up Next
Dutch Fork's Jarvis McClurkin blocks a punt for a touchdown against Ridge View at the Joe Turbeville Jamboree.
By

High School Football

Led by No. 1 Dutch Fork, four Midlands teams ranked in final regular-season SC Prep Media poll

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 07, 2018 03:04 PM

S.C. Prep Media Football poll

First-place votes in parentheses

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (14)

2. T.L. Hanna

3. Gaffney

4. Dorman

5. Sumter

6. Fort Dorchester

7. Summerville

8. Berkeley

9. Byrnes

10. River Bluff

Others receiving votes: West Florence, Rock Hill.

Class 4A

1. Hartsville (12)

2. Greer (2)

3. South Pointe

4. Belton Honea Path

5. Myrtle Beach

6. Greenville

7. Daniel

8. North Augusta

9. (tie) AC Flora

9. (tie) Wren

10. North Myrtle Beach

Others receiving votes: Eastside, Marlboro County

Class 3A

1. Dillon (14)

2. Chapman

3. Chester

4. May River

5. Strom Thurmond

6. Union County

7. Woodruff

8. Pendleton

9. Gilbert

10. Wade Hampton

Others receiving votes: Aynor, Camden, Southside

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (14)

2. Barnwell

3. Carvers Bay

4. Southside Christian

5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

6. Timberland

7. Ninety Six

8. Mullins

9. Landrum

10. Hannah-Pamplico

Others receiving votes: Buford, Saluda

Class A

1. Lamar (14)

2. Wagener-Salley

3. Dixie

4. Lake View

5. Baptist Hill

6. Blackville-Hilda

7. Bethune-Bowman

8. Green Sea-Floyds

9. Ridge Spring-Monetta

10. St. John’s

Others receiving votes: C.E. Murray, Whitmire, Branchville.

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Ian Guerin, MyHorry News.

  Comments  