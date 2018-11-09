Hammond rolls into title game; Westwood pulls off upset, sets up matchup with Ridge View

Hammond is headed to another state appearance.
Cleo Canty returned the opening kickoff for a touchdowns, Jordan Burch had four first-half touchdowns as the Skyhawks defeated Cardinal Newman, 49-12, on Friday in the SCISA 3A semifinals at Eden Stadium.
Hammond faces First Baptist for the state title next Saturday at Benedict Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
It is the Skyhawks’ 12th state title appearance in the last 15 seasons. Hammond has won nine championships in the span and carries a 24-game winning streak into the championship game.
Canty got Hammond’s scoring going with a 96-yard kickoff return to start the game. The Skyhawks scored on their first four possessions of the game with Burch running it in three times and catching a TD pass from Jackson Muschamp for the other.
Muschamp threw for 276 yards. Canty finished with 5 catches for 77 yards and a TD. Andre Wilson had 63 yards receiving. Hal Croswell rushed for 77 yards and a TD.
Saul Diaz returned an interception for a score in the second half to make it 49-0.
AJ Depalma had a TD pass to Deontay Smith and Jalen Crumpton had a TD for the Cardinal Newman. The Cardinals finish at 7-4, their most wins in more than a decade.
Dutch Fork 54, South Florence 0
Ron Hoff ran for four touchdowns as the Silver Foxes extended their winning streak to 21 games and advanced in the Class 5A playoffs.
Dutch Fork will host West Ashley next week.
Hoff finished with 54 yards, and Jonathan Hall ran for two scores. Quarterback Ty Olenchuk threw for 249 yards and a TD, a 24-yarder to Jalin Hyatt.
Hyatt finished with eight catches for 143 yards. The Silver Foxes held South Florence to 111 yards of offense.
Ridge View 76, Travelers Rest 0
Javon Anderson threw five touchdown passes as Ridge View rolled in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
It was the first on-campus home game in school history and the 76 points were single-game record.
The Blazers will play region rival Westwood in second round next week at District 2 Stadium.
Westwood 20, Belton Honea Path 3
Westwood scored a pair of second-half touchdowns to upset a region champion for the second straight year in the playoffs.
Last season, the Redhawks beat an unbeaten North Augusta team in the first round.
Cam Atkins ran for two touchdowns and Ahmon Green had a TD pass to Cortes Braham.
Westwood will travel to Ridge View next week in the second round of the 4A playoffs.
Carolina Forest 36, Lexington 35 (OT)
Qurterback Mason Garcia scored on a 3-yard run and ran in the conversion as the Panthers eliminated the Wildcats from the playoffs for the second straight year.
Lexington trailed 28-21 in the fourth quarter but tied it on William Crouch run with 4:30 left.
The Wildcats had a chance to win it regulation but Cal Herndon was picked off by Alex Reed in the end zone as time expired.
Lexington scored first in overtime on David Cromer’s pass to Nathan Baxley.
Garcia threw for 221 yards and rushed for 74 with five total touchdowns. David Legette led CF with 188 yards rushing.
Akeem Nicholas ran for 142 yards to lead Lexington.
Gilbert 33, Georgetown 7
Dre Cook ran for touchdowns and quarterback Jy Tolen threw for a TD as Gilbert moved on in the Class 3A playoffs.
Gilbert travels to May River next week.
Gray Collegiate 43, Latta 21
Kazarius Adams rushed for 200 yards and four touchdowns as Gray Collegiate won its first playoff game in school history.
Gray hosts Bamberg-Ehrhardt in the second round next week.
Julian Jackson and Emmanuel Harley each returned kickoffs for touchdowns for the War Eagles.
Nation Ford 14, Blythewood 5
Nathan Mahaffey rushed for 215 yards and two scores as Nation Ford knocked off Blythewood in first round of playoffs.
Blythewood outgained Nation Ford 314-233 but turned the ball over four times.
Jaylon Boyd rushed for 116 yards and King Ford passed for 175 for Blythewood.
Berkeley 48, Irmo 33
Berkeley scored twice in the first four minutes of the third quarter to defeat Irmo in the 5A playoffs.
John Ragin had a pair of TD passes incluing a 95 yarder to Omarion Dollison. The Yellow Jackets led 20-13 at the half.
Sumter 21, Spring Valley 13
Justice Wells ran for two touchdowns, including an 80-yarder in the fourth quarter, as Sumter won its 5A playoff opener.
Spring Valley trailed 14-0 in the second quarter but Anthony Wilson scored on a 4-yard run and Alex Herrera hit a pair of field goals, the second a 43-yarder in the third quarter to pull within 14-13.
But Wells scored on the 80-yard TD and shut SV out the rest of the way.
Adrian Ross led SV with 77 yards rushing and TJ Wise added 61.
