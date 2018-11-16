Ridge View ousts rival Westwood in playoff thriller

Ridge View went through the entire litany of emotions in the closing minutes of a wild 41-38 victory over Westwood Friday night that last three hours and 15 minutes at Richland District Two Stadium.
Jordan Smith caught a 38-yard touchdown from Javon Anderson with 37 seconds remaining for the winning score. The Blazers allowed the Redhawks to score twice in the final 3:21 to take their first lead of the night before mounting the unbelievable rally.
Westwood took its first lead on a 26-yard pass from Ahmon Green to Emmanuel Youmans with 1:56 remaining. But two penalties on the play made the Redhawks kickoff from their own 20.
Ridge View started the game-winning drive at the Westwood 48 after the kickoff. Anderson ran for 13 yards on third-and-ten to move the chains. Then two plays later, he found Smith in the middle of the field near the 10. Smith broke a tackle and spun into the end zone with the winning score.
Anderson threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns.
It’s the fourth straight win for the Blazers over their crosstown rivals. Ridge View will travel to Greer in the third round of the playoffs next Friday.
Westwood trailed 34-19 entering the final quarter but Ahmon Green threw touchdowns passes of 23. 34, and 26 yards to give the Redhawks the short-lived lead.
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED
1. The teams combined for nearly 300 penalty yards. That shouldn’t happen this late in the season but with the highly charged emotions from both sides it was sort of expected coming in. Ridge View has to clean that up before next week.
2. The field conditions at District Two Stadium was an issue. Both teams had footing problems.
3. Neither team could establish the running game. That left the game in the hands of the two quarterbacks and they both put on a dynamic show.
HOW THEY SCORED
1st Quarter
RV – Walyn Napper 1 run (Nick Lawyer kick) 6:02
RV – Napper 22 pass from Javon Anderson (Lawyer kick) 4:31
2nd Quarter
W – Cam Atkins 2 run (David Strother kick) 11:55
W – Gaines Salvant 3 pass from Cam Atkins (kick failed) 9:09
RV – Cincere Scott 54 pass from Anderson (kick failed) 7:23
RV – Scott 8 pass from Anderson (Lawyer kick) 1:47
3rd Quarter
W – Atkins 3 run (run failed) 4:55
RV – Jordan Smith 63 pass from Anderson (Lawyer kick) 0:55
4th Quarter
W – Atkins 23 pass from Ahmon Green (pass failed) 10:57
W – TJ Blanding 34 pass from Green (pass failed) 3:21
W – Emmanuel Youmans 26 pass from Green (Strother kick) 1:56
RV – Smith 38 pass from Anderson (Lawyer kick) 0:37
Comments