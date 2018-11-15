5 top Midlands high school football storylines — and this week’s playoff predictions

Five things to look out for during this week’s playoff action involving Midlands’ teams:
Westwood-Ridge View rematch
The highlight of the Midlands playoff schedule is a second-round Class 4A matchup between Richland 2 Schools Westwood and Ridge View.
Thereisn’t any love lost between the two Region 3-4A rivals. Ridge View defeated Westwood, 28-7, earlier this year and is 4-3 all-time against the Redhawks.
Westwood is coming off an impressive road win at No. 4 Belton-Honea Path and has won three straight after a four-game losing streak. The Redhawks have allowed only six points in those three games.
Ridge View is coming off a school-record 76 point performance against Travelers Rest. Blazers quarterback Javon Anderson has thrown for 622 yards and 11 touchdowns over his last two games. RV receiver Walyn Napper has caught three TD passes in four of his last five games.
Dutch Fork receivers go for history
Dutch Fork’s assault on the school’s record books should continue this week against West Ashley.
Junior receiver Jalin Hyatt needs 82 yards to go over 1,000 yards for the season. If he does that, he joins Gage Zirke, who crossed the 1,000-yard mark earlier this year. It would be the first time Dutch Fork has two 1,000-yard receivers in the same season.
The Silver Foxes have won 21 straight games and moved up to No. 18 in the latest USA Today Super 25 poll this week.
Playing No. 1s, unbeatens
Three Midlands programs face teams ranked No. 1 in South Carolina Prep Media Polls and another faces an unbeaten opponent.
In Class 4A, Brookland-Cayce gets top-ranked Hartsville. The Bearcats are coming off a thrilling, five-hour plus marathon win over Beaufort in the playoff opener. The Red Foxes have made it to the state championship game in three of past four seasons and haven’t lost a home game since Oct. 21, 2011.
In 3A, Swansea travels to defending state champion Dillon. The Tigers knocked off Manning in overtime for their first playoff win since 2014.
Dillon has won 24 straight games and won state titles in seven of the last nine years. The Wildcats have allowed 54 points in nine games played this year.
In 2A, North Central gets three-time defending state champion Abbeville. The Knights won their first playoff game since 1998 with a win over St. Joseph’s last week.
The Panthers are 38-1-1 in their last 40 games.
Gilbert won’t be playing a No. 1 but faces one of the last of the unbeaten teams in SC. The Indians travel to May River, which is 11-0 and won its first playoff game in school history last week.
Former Westwood coach Rodney Summers is the head coach at May River. Gilbert defeated May River, 58-10, in the first round of the 2016 playoffs.
Hammond goes for another title
Hammond will look to add another trophy to its trophy case when it takes on First Baptist in the SCISA 3A state championship Saturday ay Benedict College.
This will be a rematch of a game from Sept. 21 when Hammond defeated First Baptist, 28-21, on a Wade Oliver interception reception in the fourth quarter. The Skyhawks have a 24-game winning streak into the game and are looking for their 12th state title in the last 15 seasons.
River Bluff, Flora face tougher tests
After comfortable first-round wins, River Bluff and AC Flora look to keep their seasons going Friday night.
The Gators, who set a school record for wins in a season last week, travel to No. 8 Berkeley in a matchup of top-10 teams. River Bluff might be without leading rusher Braden Walker another week. Gator coach Blair Hardin said the junior was questionable with an ankle injury. He missed last week’s game.
AC Flora is home for the second straight week but faces Wren. Both teams tied for No. 9 in final regular-season Class 4A poll. Wren has Mr. Football finalist Tyrell Jenkins, who has thrown for 3,615 yards and 42 touchdowns this season.
The Falcons have won nine straight and are looking for their first 10-win season since 2014.
This Week’s Picks
Friday
Class 5A
West Ashley at Dutch Fork
Bezjak: Dutch Fork
Dearing: Dutch Fork
River Bluff at Berkeley
Bezjak: Berkeley
Dearing: Berkeley
Class 4A
Westwood at Ridge View
Bezjak: Ridge View
Dearing: Ridge View
Wren at AC Flora
Bezjak: AC Flora
Dearing: AC Flora
Brookland-Cayce at Hartsville
Bezjak: Hartsville
Dearing: Hartsville
Class 3A
Camden at Chapman
Bezjak: Chapman
Dearing: Chapman
Swansea at Dillon
Bezjak: Dillon
Dearing: Dillon
Gilbert at May River
Bezjak: Gilbert
Dearing: Gilbert
Class 2A
North Central at Abbeville
Bezjak: Abbeville
Dearing: Abbeville
Batesburg-Leesville at Central
Bezjak: Batesburg-Leesville
Dearing: Central
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Gray Collegiate
Bezjak: Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Dearing: Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Saturday
SCISA 3A Championship
Hammond vs. First Baptist
Bezjak: Hammond
Dearing: Hammond
This season’s records
Bezjak: 229-60
Dearing: 221-68
