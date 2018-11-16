Late touchdown lifts Wren over AC Flora; Gilbert, B-C River Bluff lose on road in playoffs

A.C. bounce back season came to an end Friday night.
Wren’s Tyrell Jackson hit Eli Wilson on a 20-yard pass with 2:02 left to give the Hurricanes a 34-30 victory over AC Flora on Friday in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Wren advances to play in the Upper State semifinals next week. The Falcons season ends at 9-3 after an 0-10 season last year.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the way our guys fought,” AC Flora coach Collin Drafts said. “Nine wins after 0-10. I couldn’t be more proud.”
A.C. Flora looked to have some magic left in them as it rallied from 21-7 down in the first half to tie at 21 on Josh Heatley’s touchdown pass to RJ Mobley with 22 seconds left in the second quarter.
The Falcons took a 24-21 lead on a field goal with 1:45 left in the third.
But Wren answered on Jackson’s 8-yard run to put the Hurricanes up28-24 with 54 seconds left in the third. The drive was kept alive on ? Cherry’s pass to Wilson on a fake punt down to the Falcons’ 8.
Flora used its own trick play as Cameron Scott hit Heatley on a reverse pass on fourth-and goal from the 3-yard line to make it 30-28 with 8:37 left.
The Falcons’ Dotorian Best picked off Jackson in the end zone on the next drive but AC Flora couldn’t move the ball and had to punt. The Hurricanes moved it 78 yards in a little more than two minutes for the game winning score.
Berkeley 32, River Bluff 14
Keshawn Wicks rushed for 260 yards and three touchdowns as Berkeley ends the winningest season in River Bluff history.
The Gators finish the year at 9-2.
Chapman 28, Camden 21
Brandon Jones’ 1-yard run in the fourth quarter helped Chapman eliminate Camden in the Class 3A playoffs.
Camden led 21-14 in the third quarter on Bryce Jeffcoat’s 12-yard pass to Willis Lane.
Jeffcoat finished with 132 yards passing. Deldrik Jones led Camden with 77 yards rushing and a TD. Shymeik Corbitt had 75 yards.
Mikele Colasurdo threw for 167 yards and two scores, both to Dashaun Mitchell who finished with eight catches for 112 yards.
May River 27, Gilbert 7
Quarterback Ahmad Green rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns and also threw for 97 yards as the Sharks defeated Gilbert in a Class 3A playoff game.
May River (12-0) travels to Dillon next week.
Cody Temples had Gilbert’s lone touchdown.
Hartsville 68, Brookland-Cayce 35
Hartsville outscored B-C 47-7 in the second half to advance in the Class 4A playoffs.
Comments