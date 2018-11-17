Dominant Hammond program delivers another SCISA football championship

One play.
That’s how long it took for Hammond to take control of the SCISA 3A championship game. Jackson Muschamp hit Andre Wilson on a 72-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage and the Skyhawks were off and running.
Hammond went for a 40-7 win over First Baptist to win its second straight title. It’s the Skyhawks’ 16th overall and 10th since Erik Kimrey took over in 2004.
“That set the tone early especially taking a shot,” Muschamp said of the first play. “First Baptist has a great team but we prepared all year for this moment. That is what Hammond does and that is what they continue to do. We were ready to tonight.”
Kimrey said the team decided on Wednesday to come up with that first play and said they had a backup play for second down if needed.
Many thought First Baptist would be able to challenge Hammond after moving up to 3A after winning back-to-back championships in Class 2A. The Hurricanes pushed Hammond to the limit early this year before losing 28-21 on Sept. 21
But on Saturday, Hammond was back to its dominating ways. It was the Skyhawks’ 25th straight victory.
“We have our kind of process that we undertake every year. To have the result we did tonight speaks volumes of the kids’ character,” Kimrey said. “We talked about the eight weeks between our last game (against First Baptist) to this game was going to be the difference. These guys committed to the monotonous process of getting better every single day. It showed tonight.”
Jordan Burch showed his entire repertoire in his second state title game. The junior five-star prospect ran for 110 yards, three scores, threw for one and had a big leaping catch setting up a Skyhawks’ score to make it 14-0 in the first quarter.
“When you got a kid like that, you got to get him the ball,” Kimrey said. “We wanted to see how we can maximize his impact on the game so we got him the ball more than we normally do. He was great.”
Muschamp was 17-of-23 for 267 yards and a TD and also ran for one. Wilson had six catches for 104 yards and two TDs. Cleo Canty caught five passes for 88 yards.
Hammond’s defense also delivered like it has most of the season. Michael Schrailman picked off two passes and the Skyhawks did a great job in bottling up First Baptist talented back Mikey Dukes.
Dukes had 194 yards in the first meeting but was held to 52 yards in the rematch. He accounted for the Hurricanes only score with a 39-yard pass to Tylan Major in the fourth quarter.
“We tried to make them get away from their game plan and throw the ball,” Kimrey said. “Michael has a great career ahead of him but our guys were up to the challenge.”
How They Scored
FB 0 0 7 0 - 7
H 14 12 7 7 - 40
First Quarter
H – Wilson 72 pass from Muschamp (Barrett kick)
H – Burch 1 run (Barrett kick), 5:10
Second Quarter
H – Burch 1 run (Run failed), 5:10
H – Wilson 2 pass from Burch (run failed), 0:20
Third quarter
H – Burch 5 run (Barrett run), 7:44
FB – Major 39 pass from Dukes (Johnson kick), 6:18
Fourth quarter
H – Muschamp 6 run (Barrett kick), 8:52
