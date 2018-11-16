Two Midlands players, coach named to SC Football Coaches Palmetto Champions Team

Two Midlands players and one coach were picked for the SC Football Coaches Palmetto Champions Team, released Friday morning.
Dutch Fork’s Josiah Commander was Class 5A Lower State Lineman of the Year and Gilbert’s Darrius Bell was Class 3A Lower State Lineman of Year. AC Flora’s Collin Drafts was named the Class 4A Lower State Coach of Year.
Commander has been a big contributor for the top-ranked Silver Foxes. He has 70 tackles, 4 ½ for loss this season and was picked to play in the Metro All-Star Bowl
Bell has 85 tackles, including a team-high 12 for loss and seven sacks this season for the Indians. He was picked for the North-South All-Star game.
Drafts has led the Falcons to one of the biggest turnarounds in the state this year. After a 0-10 year last season, Flora is 9-2 heading into Friday’s second-round playoff game.
The winners will receive their honors at a banquet later this month and an All-Star overall Lineman, Back, Specialty Team Player, and Coach of the Year will be announced.
Palmetto Champions Team
Class 5A
Upper State Back of Year – Alex Meredith, TL Hanna
Upper State Lineman of Year – Zacch Pickens
Lower State Back of Year – Aliym Ford, West Florence
Lower State Lineman of Year – Josiah Commander, Dutch Fork
Specialist – Michael Hayes, West Florence
Upper State Coach of Year – Bubba Pittman, Rock Hill
Lower State Coach of Year – Marc Morris, Carolina Forest
Class 4A
Upper State Back of Year – Tyrell Jackson, Wren
Upper State Lineman of Year – Quantavious Cohen, Greer
Lower State Back of Year – Tiyon Evans, Hartsville
Lower State Lineman of Year – Caree Collier, North Augusta
Specialist – Patrick Nations, Walhalla
Upper State Coach of Year – Will Young, Greer
Lower State Coach of Year – Collin Drafts, AC Flora
Class 3A
Upper State Back of Year – Jalon Calhoun, Southside
Upper State Lineman of Year – Wyatt Tunall, Chester
Lower State Back of Year – Shamar McCollum, Dillon
Lower State Lineman of Year – Darrius Bell, Gilbert
Specialist – Owen Wilson, Broome
Upper State Coach of Year – Victor Floyd, Chester
Lower State Coach of Year – Rodney Summers, May River
Class 2A
Upper State Back of Year – Cortney Jackson, Abbeville
Upper State Lineman of Year – Nate Temples, Abbeville
Lower State Back of Year – Janaz Sumpter, Carvers Bay
Lower State Lineman of Year – Dal’mont Gourdine, Garrett Academy
Specialist – Cameron Profit, Hannah-Pamplico
Upper State Coach of Year – Jason Farmer, Landrum
Lower State Coach of Year – John Williams, Mullins
Class A
Upper State Back of Year – Keshawn Toney, Williston-Elko
Upper State Lineman of Year – Jordan Green, Lamar
Lower State Back of Year – Rashad Maxwell, Baptist Hill
Lower State Lineman of Year – Darius Williams, Hemingway
Specialist – Brady Nickles, Dixie
Upper State Coach of Year – Derek Youngblood, Williston-Elko
Lower State Coach of Year – Donnie Green Sea Floyds
