AC Flora coach Collin Drafts, players Quincy Riley and Dewey Greene discuss going from no wins last year to competing for region title this year.
By
High School Football

Two Midlands players, coach named to SC Football Coaches Palmetto Champions Team

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 16, 2018 09:36 AM

Two Midlands players and one coach were picked for the SC Football Coaches Palmetto Champions Team, released Friday morning.

Dutch Fork’s Josiah Commander was Class 5A Lower State Lineman of the Year and Gilbert’s Darrius Bell was Class 3A Lower State Lineman of Year. AC Flora’s Collin Drafts was named the Class 4A Lower State Coach of Year.

Commander has been a big contributor for the top-ranked Silver Foxes. He has 70 tackles, 4 ½ for loss this season and was picked to play in the Metro All-Star Bowl

Bell has 85 tackles, including a team-high 12 for loss and seven sacks this season for the Indians. He was picked for the North-South All-Star game.

Drafts has led the Falcons to one of the biggest turnarounds in the state this year. After a 0-10 year last season, Flora is 9-2 heading into Friday’s second-round playoff game.

The winners will receive their honors at a banquet later this month and an All-Star overall Lineman, Back, Specialty Team Player, and Coach of the Year will be announced.

Palmetto Champions Team

Class 5A

Upper State Back of Year – Alex Meredith, TL Hanna

Upper State Lineman of Year – Zacch Pickens

Lower State Back of Year – Aliym Ford, West Florence

Lower State Lineman of Year – Josiah Commander, Dutch Fork

Specialist – Michael Hayes, West Florence

Upper State Coach of Year – Bubba Pittman, Rock Hill

Lower State Coach of Year – Marc Morris, Carolina Forest

Class 4A

Upper State Back of Year – Tyrell Jackson, Wren

Upper State Lineman of Year – Quantavious Cohen, Greer

Lower State Back of Year – Tiyon Evans, Hartsville

Lower State Lineman of Year – Caree Collier, North Augusta

Specialist – Patrick Nations, Walhalla

Upper State Coach of Year – Will Young, Greer

Lower State Coach of Year – Collin Drafts, AC Flora

Class 3A

Upper State Back of Year – Jalon Calhoun, Southside

Upper State Lineman of Year – Wyatt Tunall, Chester

Lower State Back of Year – Shamar McCollum, Dillon

Lower State Lineman of Year – Darrius Bell, Gilbert

Specialist – Owen Wilson, Broome

Upper State Coach of Year – Victor Floyd, Chester

Lower State Coach of Year – Rodney Summers, May River

Class 2A

Upper State Back of Year – Cortney Jackson, Abbeville

Upper State Lineman of Year – Nate Temples, Abbeville

Lower State Back of Year – Janaz Sumpter, Carvers Bay

Lower State Lineman of Year – Dal’mont Gourdine, Garrett Academy

Specialist – Cameron Profit, Hannah-Pamplico

Upper State Coach of Year – Jason Farmer, Landrum

Lower State Coach of Year – John Williams, Mullins

Class A

Upper State Back of Year – Keshawn Toney, Williston-Elko

Upper State Lineman of Year – Jordan Green, Lamar

Lower State Back of Year – Rashad Maxwell, Baptist Hill

Lower State Lineman of Year – Darius Williams, Hemingway

Specialist – Brady Nickles, Dixie

Upper State Coach of Year – Derek Youngblood, Williston-Elko

Lower State Coach of Year – Donnie Green Sea Floyds

