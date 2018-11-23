Ridge View comes up just short vs. Greer in 4A playoffs as Blazers season ends

Ridge View’s playoff run came to end an Friday night.
Dre Williams’ 1-yard run in the third quarter was the game’s only touchdown as Greer defeated Ridge View 6-3 in the Class 4A Upper State playoffs. Greer advances to the 4A Upper State championship against Daniel next week.
Ridge View’s season ends at 8-4. The Blazers were looking for their for first upper state championship appearance since 2007.
The Blazers scored first in the opening quarter on Nick Lawyer’s field goal but that is all the team could manage.
Ridge View got to the 1-yard line the third quarter but opted to go for a touchdown instead of a field goal and was stopped on downs.
The Blazers got the ball back with 1:10 but couldn’t pick up a first down.
