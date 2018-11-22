Playing for their sick father, Dunbar brothers have been a force for Ridge View

Brothers Jalyn and Jurnee Dunbar have their differing opinions on things such as who is better looking, or who might be the better video game player.
But there is no argument on who the Ridge View seniors’ biggest motivation is. They strive to do their best to honor their father, Bobby Dunbar.
Bobby Dunbar was a solid athlete and standout lineman at CA Johnson. But Dunbar has various health problems over the years, including meningitis that has put him in a wheel chair and dialysis for kidney problems.
Dunbar doesn’t get out much, except for doctors’ appointments, and hasn’t had a chance to see his sons play the last few years. On weekends, Jalyn and Jurnee sit down watching the previous game with their dad so he can see the progress they are making on the field.
“He is very proud,” Jalyn Dunbar said Wednesday after practice. “He loves the game of football and loves to see us do well. So we play for him.”
“We hear stories about him and how good he was,” Jurnee said. “We play extra harder for our dad because he wants to see us be great.”
Both brothers credit their dad for getting them involved in sports and the times he was out there helping them get better.
“He pushed us when we were younger, in elementary and middle school,” Jalyn said. “He would take us out to the field, run and we would lift weights and all that. That helped us.”
The two hope to give their dad another reason to be proud Friday when they take the field at Greer in the third round of the Class 4A playoffs. A win puts the Blazers in the state semifinals, something that hasn’t happened since 2007. Ridge View’s last state title appearance came in 1998.
Both brothers are starters on the Blazers’ defensive line, and Jalyn also starts on offense.
The Dunbars have taken different paths in making contributions to the Blazers’ program. Ridge View coach Perry Parks knew Jaylyn was destined for big things. As a freshman, he practiced with the varsity but didn’t see any time in games.
Since then, Jaylin has been a three-year starter and was picked to play in the Shrine Bowl. This season, he has 28 tackles, including nine for loss.
Parks projects the 6-foot-3, 293-pounder as a Division I player who will have to take the junior college route for two years. His dream is to finish up playing for South Carolina, something former Blazer Dennis Daley has done.
“He has been phenomenal,” Parks said of Jalyn. “I probably got every junior college in the country calling me about him. He wants to be a Gamecock so I have been talking to coach [Will] Muschamp about finding him a home for two years that will take care of him and then maybe come back and play in Columbia.”
Jurnee didn’t hit his stride until this season after not playing hardly at all as a junior. Parks challenged Jurnee to stop playing in his brothers’ shadow and make a name for himself.
Jurnee dedicated himself in the offseason and was a starter by spring practice. He was slowed by a torn meniscus but managed to play 10 of the team’s 11 games.
Jurnee, 5-foot-10, 290 pounds, recorded 41 tackles, a sack and was an all-region selection. Parks said schools such as Benedict and Allen are starting to show interest in him.
“He went on a tear in the weight room, pushed his self, changed his eating habits and the way he approached things,” Parks said of Jurnee. “When he tore his meniscus, we were scared for him because he put in all that work. ... But he came back more determined and has been a blessing to coach this year.”
“He worked very hard this offseason,” Jalyn said. “It is fun seeing him make plays and see me make plays. As a brother, I want to see him strive.”
Both brothers said playing alongside each other has been fun and made their senior season even more special.
“If he was already gone, it wouldn’t be as much fun. I have my brother on the same side of the ball, so it is a good experience,” Jurnee said.
This Week’s Picks
Dutch Fork at West Florence
Bezjak: Dutch Fork
Dearing: Dutch Fork
Ridge View at Greer
Bezjak: Ridge View
Dearing: Greer
Saluda at Southside Christian
Bezjak: Southside Christian
Dearing: Southside Christian
This season’s records
Bezjak: 238-63
Dearing: 231-70
Comments