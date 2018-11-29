Trip to championship, not milestone on Dutch Fork’s Tom Knotts’ mind this week

Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts isn’t too worried about personal milestones.
Knotts concerns himself with getting his team to play on a week-to-week basis and winning championships. And a win Friday over Summerville would put the Silver Foxes in their third consecutive Class 5A championship.
Dutch Fork has won two straight Class 5A titles and enters the game with a 23-game winning streak.
But a win against the Green Wave would be Knotts’ 400th career victory.on paper. Knotts with 296 wins in North Carolina, after 16 games were forfeited, and is 103-21 since arriving at Dutch Fork. He won his 300th game back in 2010 against Lexington during his first year at the Silver Foxes.
“I know it is a cliché, I’m a one game at a time guy,” Knotts said this week at practice. “I’m solely focused on Summerville and will do all I can to beat Summerville.”
If No. 400 happens Friday, it would come against one of the state’s storied programs. Under legendary coach John McKissick, the Green Wave won 10 state titles. McKissick won 621 games, most ever by a high school football coach.
Knotts has won same amount of state titles as McKissick and joked about going after his wins mark. McKissick, who has been sick, hopes to be in attendance for the game.
“John McKissick is a great man and motivator and did it the old school way what I like. He worked hard at his craft and longevity speaks for itself,” This is my 38th year so maybe one day I can catch him,” Knotts said.
Joe Call, McKissick’s grandson, took over for his grandfather and has the Green Wave in their first state semifinal since losing to Sumter in 2013. Dutch Fork has knocked Summerville out of the playoffs the past three years so Knotts said “they ought to be good and motivated.”
Summerville quarterback and Liberty commit Jonathan Bennett is the top man for the Green Wave offense, accounting for more than 3,300 yards and 52 touchdowns. Knotts will coach Bennett, a Mr. Football finalist, in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl in two weeks.
Dutch Fork’s record setting offense has scored more than 50 points in every game and set school record for points in season (665) last week despite only playing 11 games. Defensively, the Silver Foxes are giving up 8.8 points a game.
“Summerville got good athletes trying to run the ball and throw the ball,” Knotts said. “They play tough mean defense. They are a mean type and played old school and try to hit you and get you upset. Should be good physical football game.”
This Week’s Picks
Class 5A
Byrnes at TL Hanna
Bezjak: TL Hanna
Dearing: TL Hanna
Dutch Fork at Summerville
Bezjak: Dutch Fork
Dearing: Dutch Fork
Class 4A
Daniel at Greer
Bezjak: Daniel
Dearing: Greer
Myrtle Beach at Hartsville
Bezjak: Hartsville
Dearing: Hartsville
Class 3A
Chester at Union County
Bezjak: Chester
Dearing: Chester
Wade Hampton at Dillon
Bezjak: Dillon
Dearing: Dillon
Class 2A
Abbeville at Southside Christian
Bezjak: Abbeville
Dearing: Abbeville
Carvers Bay at Barnwell
Bezjak: Carvers Bay
Dearing: Barnwell
Class A
Lamar at Dixie
Bezjak: Lamar
Dearing: Lamar
Hemingway at Green Sea Floyds
Bezjak: Hemingway
Dearing: Hemingway
Season’s Records
Bezjak: 240-64
Dearing: 234-70
