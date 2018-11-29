High School Football

Trip to championship, not milestone on Dutch Fork’s Tom Knotts’ mind this week

By Lou Bezjak

November 29, 2018 11:42 AM

Watch: Dutch Fork players warm-up shirtless in 45-degree temps

Dutch Fork players and coach Tom Knotts warm up shirtless prior to game against West Florence on Nov. 23, 2018
By
Up Next
Dutch Fork players and coach Tom Knotts warm up shirtless prior to game against West Florence on Nov. 23, 2018
By

Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts isn’t too worried about personal milestones.

Knotts concerns himself with getting his team to play on a week-to-week basis and winning championships. And a win Friday over Summerville would put the Silver Foxes in their third consecutive Class 5A championship.

Dutch Fork has won two straight Class 5A titles and enters the game with a 23-game winning streak.

But a win against the Green Wave would be Knotts’ 400th career victory.on paper. Knotts with 296 wins in North Carolina, after 16 games were forfeited, and is 103-21 since arriving at Dutch Fork. He won his 300th game back in 2010 against Lexington during his first year at the Silver Foxes.

“I know it is a cliché, I’m a one game at a time guy,” Knotts said this week at practice. “I’m solely focused on Summerville and will do all I can to beat Summerville.”

If No. 400 happens Friday, it would come against one of the state’s storied programs. Under legendary coach John McKissick, the Green Wave won 10 state titles. McKissick won 621 games, most ever by a high school football coach.

Knotts has won same amount of state titles as McKissick and joked about going after his wins mark. McKissick, who has been sick, hopes to be in attendance for the game.

“John McKissick is a great man and motivator and did it the old school way what I like. He worked hard at his craft and longevity speaks for itself,” This is my 38th year so maybe one day I can catch him,” Knotts said.

Joe Call, McKissick’s grandson, took over for his grandfather and has the Green Wave in their first state semifinal since losing to Sumter in 2013. Dutch Fork has knocked Summerville out of the playoffs the past three years so Knotts said “they ought to be good and motivated.”

Summerville quarterback and Liberty commit Jonathan Bennett is the top man for the Green Wave offense, accounting for more than 3,300 yards and 52 touchdowns. Knotts will coach Bennett, a Mr. Football finalist, in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl in two weeks.

Dutch Fork’s record setting offense has scored more than 50 points in every game and set school record for points in season (665) last week despite only playing 11 games. Defensively, the Silver Foxes are giving up 8.8 points a game.

“Summerville got good athletes trying to run the ball and throw the ball,” Knotts said. “They play tough mean defense. They are a mean type and played old school and try to hit you and get you upset. Should be good physical football game.”

This Week’s Picks

Class 5A

Byrnes at TL Hanna

Bezjak: TL Hanna

Dearing: TL Hanna

Dutch Fork at Summerville

Bezjak: Dutch Fork

Dearing: Dutch Fork

Class 4A

Daniel at Greer

Bezjak: Daniel

Dearing: Greer

Myrtle Beach at Hartsville

Bezjak: Hartsville

Dearing: Hartsville

Class 3A

Chester at Union County

Bezjak: Chester

Dearing: Chester

Wade Hampton at Dillon

Bezjak: Dillon

Dearing: Dillon

Class 2A

Abbeville at Southside Christian

Bezjak: Abbeville

Dearing: Abbeville

Carvers Bay at Barnwell

Bezjak: Carvers Bay

Dearing: Barnwell

Class A

Lamar at Dixie

Bezjak: Lamar

Dearing: Lamar

Hemingway at Green Sea Floyds

Bezjak: Hemingway

Dearing: Hemingway

Season’s Records

Bezjak: 240-64

Dearing: 234-70

  Comments  