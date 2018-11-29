High School Football

Richland Northeast football coach stepping down after two seasons

By Lou Bezjak

November 29, 2018 07:20 PM

Richland Northeast High School football coach Bennett Weigle announced he is stepping down after two seasons.
Weigle made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday night.

Weigle went 4-16 after taking over for longtime coach Jay Frye. The Cavaliers missed the playoffs both seasons and haven’t made the postseason since 2015, the year they moved into Region 3-4A with the likes of South Pointe, Ridge View, Westwood and York.

RNE’s last winning season came in 2011 when it went 9-3. It’s best season since then was going 6-6 in 2015.

Weigle was on the RNE staff since 2008. The opening is the first in the Midlands this year.

