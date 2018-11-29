Richland Northeast football coach stepping down after two seasons

Richland Northeast football coach Bennett Weigle is stepping down after two seasons.
Weigle made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday night.
Weigle went 4-16 after taking over for longtime coach Jay Frye. The Cavaliers missed the playoffs both seasons and haven’t made the postseason since 2015, the year they moved into Region 3-4A with the likes of South Pointe, Ridge View, Westwood and York.
RNE’s last winning season came in 2011 when it went 9-3. It’s best season since then was going 6-6 in 2015.
Weigle was on the RNE staff since 2008. The opening is the first in the Midlands this year.
