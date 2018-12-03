South Carolina commit Zacch Pickens picks up another statewide honor

Zacch Pickens picked up another honor Monday afternoon.
The TL Hanna senior and South Carolina commit was named the Lineman of the Year by South Carolina Football Coaches Association.
Pickens leads TL Hanna in tackles (82), sacks (5) and tackles for loss (14) this season. On offense, he leads the team with 839 yards rushing. The Yellow Jackets are playing for the Class 5A championship Saturday against Dutch Fork.
Pickens also is a finalist for SC’s Mr. Football. That award will be announced Dec. 15 at halftime of the Touchstone Energy Bowl, the same day Pickens will be playing in the Shrine Bowl in Spartanburg.
Other Palmetto Champions winners were West Florence’s Ailym Ford (Back of Year), West Florence kicker Michael Hayes (Specialist of Year). Chester’s Victor Floyd was named Coach of the Year.
The four winners and rest of Palmetto Champions team usually are honored at a banquet but it was postponed because the state championships were moved because of Hurricane Florence.
