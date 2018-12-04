Winter weather threat forces SC high school football championships to move game dates

With the threat of wintry weather, South Carolina High School League is moving its state championship games scheduled for Saturday to Friday.
This means all of SCHSL championship games will be played Friday with the Class A and 2A at Benedict College and Class 3A, 4A and 5A games at Williams-Brice Stadium.
“After monitoring the inclement weather predictions for Saturday, has made the necessary schedule change for AAA-AAAA-AAAAA competitions. The expectation of extreme temperatures, rain, sleet, and possible ice presents major safety concerns for not only our students but also fans,” the SCHSL posted on its Twitter page.
Saturday’s weather in the Columbia area is forecast to be miserable, with a daytime high of 43, a low of 37 that night and an 80 percent chance of rain all day. The Upstate area, according to forecasts, will see snow and sleet starting Saturday evening. There’s no precipitation in the Columbia forecast Friday, with a high of 54 and temperatures in the 40s during the games that night.
Weather has played a major role during the football season in South Carolina. In September, the SCHSL executive committee voted 18-0 to push back the season a week because of Hurricane Florence. Some teams didn’t play one or two of their games scheduled.
The state championships were originally scheduled for Nov. 31 and Dec. 1 before they were moved.
State Championship Schedule
Friday
At Benedict College
Class A
Green Sea Floyds vs. Lamar, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Abbeville vs. Barnwell, 8 p.m.
At Williams-Brice Stadium
Class 4A
Myrtle Beach vs. Greer, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Dillon vs. Chester, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Dutch Fork vs. TL Hanna, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $12
TV/INTERNET
Friday’s games will be streamed on www.nfhsnetwork.com (subscription required).
The Class 3A, 4A and 5A games will be will be streamed on www.nfhsnetwork.com and carried locally on WACH Fox 57.2 (TWC 1250) and across the state on WCIV 36.1 (MyTV Charleston) in Charleston, Asheville/Greenville on WMYA MyTV 40 and in Florence/Myrtle Beach on WWMB CW21.
