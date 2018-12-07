Seahawks soar to first state championship in 5 years

Luke Doty and Myrtle Beach had a second-half to remember Friday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Playing in his future home, the South Carolina commit threw for 158 yards and had three total touchdowns in the final two quarters of the 37-21 win over Greer in the Class 4A championship.
It was Myrtle Beach’s first state title since 2014.
Doty had his performance in front of many of Gamecock coaches who were there, including head coach Will Muschamp and Bobby Bentley and Eric Wolford.
“That is definitely the culture we want to bring back to Carolina and that is winning,” Doty said. “The crowd that was here, they got to see the guys who make look good. This whole team, we wanted to put on a show for them.”
Doty finished with 24-of-35 passing for 244 yards and two touchdowns and also ran a score.
Greer did a good job of keeping Doty and Myrtle Beach in check in the first half. The Seahawks had just 86 yards in the first two quarters but nearly eclipsed that mark in the 72-yard scoring drive to begin the third quarter, capped off by Doty’s 4-yard run to put Myrtle Beach up 17-14.
The Seahawks added scores on their next possessions on Jermani Green’s 14-yard run. Then, Doty hit Wyatt Roache on fourth down for a 23-yard TD to make it 31-14 with 1:00 left in the third quarter.
“We had a little bit of adversity in the first half and coach Wilson told us to stay together,” Doty said. “We just did a good job making some drives and making some plays. And our defense came through and made some plays to help us out.”
Greer cut it to 31-21 on Matthew Huff’s 66-yard TD pass to Jaleek Skinner, 36 seconds later.
But Myrtle Beach answered with Doty’s 11-yard TD pass to Roache to make it 37-21. The drive was helped by a Greer holding call that negated a Doty interception.
Myrtle Beach defense picked off Huff to seal it late in the fourth quarter. The Seahawks had three interceptions in the game.
G
0
14
7
0
-
21
MB
0
10
21
6
-
37
HOW THEY SCORED
Second Quarter
G – Williams 34 pass from Huff (Sales kick), 8:42
MB – Dent blocked punt return (Toone kick), 4:47
G – Skinner 21 pass from Huff (Sales kick), 0:46
MB – Toone 21 FG, :04
Third quarter
MB – Doty 4 run (Toone kick), 5:02
MB – Green 14 run (Toone kick), 2:43
MB – Roache 23 pass from Doty (Toone kick), 1:00
G – Skinner 66 pass from Huff (Sales kick), 0:24
Fourth quarter
MB – Roache 11 pass from Doty (kick failed), 9:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: G: Williams 21-51 Huff 14 (-9), MB: Doty 20-50, Green 16-58
Passing: G: Huff 11-24-3 196. MB: Doty 24-35-0 244
Receiving: G: Williams 2-44, DeAmond 4-43, Skinner 3-93, Martin 2-16. MB: Roache 8-97, Green 5-55, Grissett 4-34, Lane 2-30, Finkley 5-28
