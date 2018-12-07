History! Green Sea Floyds captures school’s first state championship

When the clocked ticked to zero in the first half, a group of Green Sea Floyds players turned to the near-side bleachers at Benedict’s Charles W. Johnson Stadium and began jumping up and down on their way to the locker room. It wasn’t a full-on celebration. Rather, a teaser by the Trojans to tell their fans the wait was almost over.
Green Sea Floyds, a program that experienced a winless season four years earlier, captured its first state championship in school history Friday with a 26-20 win over Lamar.
The Trojans (11-3) had never advanced past the second round of the Class A playoffs before this season, but they proved they belonged on the biggest stage. A defensive stand sealed the title.
After fumbling away its first possession, GSF scored touchdowns on its next four, including a 42-yard run from Jaquan Dixon that evened the score at 6 with 8:04 left in the first quarter. After Lamar responded with a 66-yard TD run from Jac’Quez Lucas, the Trojans scored 20 unanswered points to take a 26-14 halftime lead.
High-powered offense has been a big part of GSF’s story this season. It entered Friday on a six-game winning streak in which it scored over 60 points three times. But when that unit was slowed in Friday’s second half, the Trojan defense stepped up.
GSF intercepted Lamar quarterback Jalen Langley twice in the third quarter, both picks coming in Trojan territory. Langley was sacked by Tayquan Geralds to end a key Lamar possession in the fourth quarter.
Lamar, which was seeking its third state title in four years, cut the GSF lead to six with 3:34 left thanks to a long Langley TD pass. It then recovered an onside kick, but couldn’t capitalize.
