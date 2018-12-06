Spring Valley’s Wilson wins Mr. Richland County Football Player of Year

For the second straight year, a Spring Valley player was named the Mr. Richland County Football Player of Year.
The Vikings’ Anthony Wilson took home the award, announced Thursday evening. Wilson joins former Spring Valley player Channing Tindall, who won the inaugural honor last season.
“It was an honor and blessing just to be selected with this group of young athletes,” Wilson said. “I feel like I had a pretty good season and I’m just blessed.”
Wilson was a two-way standout for the Vikings and a Shrine Bowl selection. On defense, he had 61 tackles and two interceptions while rushing for 249 yards and seven scores during the regular season.
Wilson originally committed to Wofford but announced this week he is headed to play at Georgia Southern.
Wilson was one of five finalists for the award, which recognizes on and off the field acheivements. The other finalists were Blythewood’s Patrick Godbolt, Ben Lippen’s Ryan Fleming, Columbia’s Thomas Green and Eau Claire’s Ron Davis Jr.
