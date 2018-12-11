Gray Collegiate defensive end eager to make name for himself at Shrine Bowl

Dallaz Corbitt always thought he would be playing in all-star games during his high school career, but he didn’t think it would be for football.
Corbitt’s first love was always basketball and he went to 22 Feet in Greenville and Heritage Academy in Hilton Head Island playing the sport. But when Corbitt returned to the Midlands last January to attend Gray Collegiate, he decided to give football another shot.
It turned out to be the right move as Corbitt, a defensive end, had a productive year on the gridiron. He led the War Eagles with seven sacks in the regular season in helping them to their first region championship.
In October, Corbitt committed to play for Central Florida, which has gone undefeated in the past two regular seasons and is playing in its second consecutive New Year’s Six Bowl game.
Corbitt was selected to the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl. But when Westwood’s Cortes Braham wasn’t able to play in the game, he was promoted up to the Shrine Bowl where he will go against some of the best talent in North Carolina this week.
“Go back to my freshman year, I never thought I would be in the Shrine Bowl with the best of South Carolina,” Corbitt said Tuesday after the SC team practiced indoors for a second day in a row. “I thought I might be in all-star game for basketball but coming to Gray all that changed. I feel like it was worth it.”
Corbitt is using this week as a measuring stick that will give him a preview of what kind of players he will be facing next year in college.
“It is a big difference playing 2A ball then coming to the Shrine Bowl and playing against the best of South Carolina,” he said. “I feel like this is the competition I need and will go against in college. I feel like it is a good opportunity to prove where I am at. … I come out here and I got to make a name for myself.”
Despite not playing football for a few years, the 6-foot-7, 250-pound Corbitt thought he would be able to go out and dominate the competition but quickly saw that wasn’t the case. He feels like he has made big strides with his strong showing at Clemson’s football camp until now.
The coaches at Gray Collegiate said Corbitt is a work in progress but has plenty of upside and his best football days are ahead of him.
“You can’t teach 6-7 and 270 pounds,” Gray Collegiate coach Adam Holmes said during the season.. “He’s still got a long way to go and is still learning. But Dallaz is getting better every day, he is taking coaching and guys are seeing it on film.”
Corbitt, the 25th-ranked football, prospect in the state according to 247Sports, considers himself a “football guy” now but has not given up basketball. He played on Gray Collegiate’s state championship basketball team and is a starter for the War Eagles’ team this season.
Corbitt hopes to play both basketball and football at Central Florida and has been told the basketball coaches will hold a spot for him.
But for now, football has become Corbitt’s passion and he is looking forward to the rest of the week and what the future holds for him.
“I got to learn using my hands instead of relying on my length and athleticism, getting my technique down,” Corbitt said. “Over the summer, I made a lot of mistakes. But I feel I got a whole lot better since then and got knowledge of the game and I love it now.”
